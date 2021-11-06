The happiest garden in the world in Akaroa

Sculptor, painter and horticulturalist Josie Martin has created what she calls the happiest garden in the world, right here in New Zealand.

The happiest garden on earth – that’s how Josie Martin likes to describe the wonderland she has created in the seaside town of Akaroa. Brimming with flowers, topiary and fantastical mosaic sculptures, there is nowhere in the world like it.

And nobody quite like the extraordinary woman who has dreamed it all up.

Martin is a sculptor, painter and horticulturalist.

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff In Josie Martin's Akaroa garden, larger-than-life swimmers in the lake beside the ship spout water and kids love to play there.

“And I’m a happy person,” she says. “I set out doing what I love and it ended up being a happy place. It’s quirky and full of unexpected things to surprise and delight. Often I’ll look out my window and see people walking around with smiles on their faces and hear their laughter.”

Martin’s historic home is known as the Giant’s House, and her unique creation – which she describes as “seriously playful” – is now a Garden of International Significance, open to visitors year-round, with a summer cafe. There is also a contemporary art gallery on site.

But 24 years ago when she first set eyes on the place, it looked entirely different.

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff More acrobats play along a mosaic wall. "I've done a lot of life drawing and that's helped when I've been creating figures," says Josie Martin.

“I remember thinking to begin with that I wouldn’t touch it with a barge pole,” laughs Martin. “The house needed restoring and the garden was an overgrown wilderness, there was nothing in it worth keeping. But it was a challenge and at that point in my life I wanted something to really get my teeth into.”

A workman with a chainsaw reduced the wilderness to a blank canvas and then Martin began imagining how the mostly hilly piece of land could be transformed. She started making hundreds of drawings.

The mosaics that are now such a striking feature of the garden weren’t part of her original vision. They came later, through a mix of serendipity and necessity.

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff The mosaic wall by the entrance was one of Josie Martin's lockdown projects in her garden.

“When I was digging the garden I kept finding shards of lovely old English china,” explains Martin. “Since they were connected to the history of the house, I thought that I should keep them, so threw them all in a box in the shed.”

The broken pieces of china might have stayed there, except Martin decided to hold an art workshop at the Giant’s House and invited international guests to come and stay. Hastily she began sprucing things up.

“I had a very ugly broken front doorstep,” she explains. “I knew I had to do something but couldn’t afford to buy tiles in those early days. Then I remembered those pieces of china and decided to try mosaics.”

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Josie Martin's installation, Coniflora Galaxy. She made it while on an art residency in China; the mosaic figure beside it is Flossie, who is busy eating strawberries.

The step was transformed from an eyesore into an artwork and Josie was pleased with the result.

It occurred to her that the mosaics would retain their colour forever, unlike the powder-coated steel sculptures she had been making, which needed more upkeep.

And so she carried on, creating a mosaic carpet for the floor of the conservatory, then moving into the garden and gradually filling it with her big, beautiful, bright installations.

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Josie Martin likes to plant things in her sculptures because it softens the transition between the art and garden, so there are succulents inside the piano and plants on the sailing ship â the corokia is meant to represent smoke. Larger-than-life swimmers in the lake beside the ship spout water and kids love to play there.

Now there is a full-size mosaic-covered grand piano with succulents inside it by the main entrance with accompanying singers, a ship sailing across the lawn, larger-than-life figures of people and animals, mosaic pathways, walls and stairs, strange shapes and curious creations. And lots and lots of colour.

“I love colour,” Martin says. “But you can’t just throw any old colours together, they have to relate to each other, otherwise it would be a garish mess and we don’t want that.”

The mosaic artworks appeal to all ages, and visitors are free to touch and interact with them. Often there are playful twists. The piano is covered with succulents but you can still bang out a tune on it. You can sit on a throne, wander along steps and pathways, lean against walls. And in the cafe area there is a sculpture of a French chef cutting a birthday cake – Martin often notices people pretending to blow out the candles.

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff The view towards the outdoor summer cafe where visitors sit beneath the fig trees with a mosaic statue of a French chef. Next to the steps on the right, a dwarf papyrus grows out of a tall sculpture. "It had to be something hardy because it's hard to water," says Josie. The textural balls beside it are catmint (Nepeta cataria).

Everything she has learnt from her many years of painting and from studying horticulture when she was younger has been applied to the garden’s design and much thought goes into bringing together plants and sculptures that work well together.

“I’m conscious of space, lines, texture and how things move,” Martin says. “While I have a lot of knowledge, in a way, it’s intuitive. And I spend a lot of time in garden centres and browsing books to figure out what will suit a particular situation, what will survive there but also how it will relate to whatever it’s put next to.”

Each morning, rain or shine, once she’s had her coffee, Martin goes round the garden, tidying up anything that needs attention. She is fond of mass planting for impact, so some days there might be a lot of work to do.

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Structure is important in the garden and hedging is used to separate one installation from the next. Josie Martin designed the welded steel sculptures herself.

“I have lots of perennials, which do their thing, but I do quite like annuals because then I can really play with colour,” she says.

The garden is open through all the seasons and so year-round interest is important. “In summer, there’s a lot going on with all the flowers and mosaics,” says Martin. “In the winter, texture is more important but I try to grow some things that will flower. This year, I planted hundreds of primulas all along the front and they flowered for months. I had yellow wallflowers all winter too and jonquils, which flowered magnificently over lockdown. And the lemons on the trees always look lovely over winter.”

Every plant has its heyday and when it stops putting on a show something else will take over. Martin is always prepared for plants that are fading. “This year, as the jonquils were finishing I underplanted them with some salvia, and I’ll often do that, so the new plants can get established.”

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff A steep bank at the side of the house has been terraced and planted densely with a mix of flowers and foliage. Josie Martin is particularly fond of her pink 'Leonardo da Vinci' rose. "I like having artists in my garden."

Salvia is always a reliable performer with the fiery red Salvia splendens a favourite. Her ranunculus puts on a spectacular show and her black rose aeoniums are striking. And Martin has an eye for impressive flowers, such as her giant alliums and yellow giant dahlias. “Things are always changing and each section of the garden has its moment of glory,” she says.

Fragrance is also important when she is choosing plants, with lots of roses and lavender scenting the air, and visitors often commenting on the pleasure that gives them. “It’s quite sensuous, and a garden has to be sensuous, don’t you think?”

Recently she has expanded, buying a neighbouring property. There are ambitious plans to create a new entrance and build a cafe with indoor seating. In the meantime she has planted 30 flowering cherry trees and created a woodland garden. “And I’ve planted paeonies,” she says. “I’ve tried them on the top level but it’s too hot for them there so I’m hoping they’ll do better lower down where it gets more frost. I managed to get hold of some tree paeonies which are rare.”

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Josie Martin next to her Rosa Exotica mosaic sculpture. Behind her a border of box hedging and a striking row of aeonium black rose.

Martin does have loyal and willing help in the garden (“we are a happy team,” she says) and there is also a handyman she can call on, but still does a lot of the work herself. “I don’t know how many hours I spend on it each day. You have to keep on top of the garden and then as soon as I have the space I’m doing the artwork. But it’s my passion and I’m lucky to be doing what I love. It’s never a chore. I need to get out there. It’s exciting.”

With no cruise ships visiting Akaroa since the pandemic struck, visitor numbers are down. But plenty of New Zealanders have discovered the garden and in the quieter times, Martin has relished the chance to be creative.

“I’ve been able to mosaic things I’d been wanting to do for ages,” she says. “I hate working on them when there are people here watching. I’ll be there trying to think about what I’m doing and wearing my old clothes and they’ll want to take a photo. So lockdowns were the perfect time for that. And when the weather’s not nice enough, I’m happy in my studio making colourful ceramics.”

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff What Josie Martin calls the Bon Bon Palace is actually her whimsical garden shed. In the box-hedged garden are colourful snapdragons. While she has help clipping the hedges, she does all the trickier topiary â such as her flock of birds â herself. She also makes the metal bird stakes.

Interesting things that have caught her eye while travelling the world have inspired Martin’s creations. “You take note of what makes you smile and gives you a little thrill,” she explains. “I like surprises and that’s what I want in my garden.”

Often she asks herself what she would feel happy to look out on when she opens her curtains in the morning. “As you get older, you learn the things that make you want to sing and dance. That sense of joy is what my garden is all about. When I see people walking around it with a smile on their face I think well, that’s because I was single-minded and I did what makes me feel good. A lot of visitors tell me, they just wanted to come to a happy place.”

The Giant’s House garden is open every day except Christmas Day to visitors and groups. The cafe is open currently only in the summer months. For more information, call 03 304 7501.