After 50 years of gardening together, they created their dream garden in Waiheke

They've gardened together for more than 50 years. This is Arthur and Patsy Sherman's Waiheke paradise.

For more than five decades, Patsy and Arthur Sherman have shared a passion for gardening.

Both were raised on dairy farms in remote districts of the Far North where they had to learn from a young age how to grow and preserve fruit and vegetables, valuable skills that have served them well in the many gardens in different towns and cities that they have shared over the years.

Arthur is now 82 years old and Patsy a decade younger but the couple are still avid gardeners.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Patsy and Arthur Sherman surrounded by fruit trees and a passionfruit vine in their mini orchard.

“Growing up, our families took pride in our home gardens and orchards,” recalls Patsy. “Veges and fruit were staple foods grown seasonally for our families and relatives to share. Most of the fruit was bottled, stewed or made into jams and jellies, root veges dry stored and others bottled or pickled as the main shops were an hour’s drive away.”

Not long after they married, the couple moved to Christchurch where they stayed for 17 years. Patsy revelled in the cool climate gardening options there. “Bug-free roses, beautiful paeonies and rhododendrons!”

Here, and later on when they returned to Auckland, she began to acquire landscaping skills as her job managing retirement villages also involved developing large areas of new gardens. These and Arthur’s talents as a builder came in handy when they moved to their current property on Waiheke Island seven years ago.

While the house was warm, sunny and in good shape the garden was, to put it mildly, a mess. “The back was rubbish and the front covered with flax, pampas and agapanthus. But the bones were good and we knew we could build on it,” Patsy explains. “There were a few big old trees here – a bottlebrush, macadamia, camellia, kauri, and the gordonia. We get eight or 10 tūī in it at a time when it flowers. We didn’t think we would get birds in the garden when we moved here but it’s been amazing. I fill a little green dish with water and put it out on the front deck. You wouldn’t believe how many birds come to bathe in it.”

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Arthur Sherman built the deck and conservatory at the front of the house â a sheltered place to view the front garden and the gulf beyond.

Under the existing trees in the front, northeast-facing side of the garden, Patsy chose plants that would do well in the rocky, sloping beds including vireya rhododendron, bromeliads, leucospermum, daylilies, abutilon, strelitzia and clivia. “I decided to focus on autumn colours at front of house – reds, oranges, yellows, rust colours,” she says.

Conditions here are perfect also for her collection of more than 30 orchids, some hanging in baskets beneath the trees, others planted in the ground. “They love the morning sun in this part of the garden. I’ve lost count of how many I have now, most came from our previous garden. I do love orchids. When I retired from work I was given about eight. And I often buy them when I go to orchid shows in town. My favourite would be the moth orchid. It’s such good value, it gives you heaps of flowers. I feed them with a special fertiliser given to me by an orchid grower.”

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff In Arthur and Patsy Sherman's Waiheke garden, an archway is festooned with star jasmine.

In a stroke of good timing, many of the orchids were in flower for the Waiheke Garden Festival that takes place annually in early November. “We had busloads come that weekend,” Patsy says.

However, when we visit later in the month the orchids have mostly finished blooming. Putting on a magnificent display instead are orchid cacti (epiphyllum), also planted in hanging baskets.

Adding more colour and interest to this vibrant scene are pots and planters overflowing with flowering annuals – daisy, alyssum, lobelia, cornflowers – all self-sown. “I threw the dried flowers around and they popped up all over the place. I like things that grow naturally, a bit of wilderness.”

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff A painted bench is perfectly positioned for visitors to sit and take in the beauty and colour in the space.

Larger shrubs such as dwarf Australian frangipani (Hymenosporum flavum ‘Gold Nugget’) and hibiscus thrive in containers here too. “I was told to feed my hibiscus with rose fertiliser to stop yellow leaf. It works,” advises Patsy.

As with her orchids, she has lost count of how many pots she has but does remember that it took two truckloads to bring them to the island from Auckland. “We nearly got a divorce over that,” she laughs.

To make this part of the garden more accessible, Arthur built shell paths that wind down the slope. To expand their outdoor living space on this side of the house, he also built a conservatory and terrace. Here the couple sit with their morning coffee and enjoy the views of the sea and the distant Coromandel Peninsula while the scents of the frangipani and vireya rhododendrons waft from the garden.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff A shady spot for taking in the garden.

Many of the plants are from family gardens or gifts from friends. “My father gave me the dwarf pink canna and my sister gave me one bromeliad plant of each colour. They keep multiplying and I spread the pups around along the driveway and beneath the trees. My flag irises are from a friend in the Waiheke Garden Club. Most of my roses are from cuttings that people brought to the meetings.”

Moving towards the back of the garden along the driveway, the side of the house is bedecked with vines – wisteria, climbing roses and a grapevine. Patsy and Arthur give the grape little attention but every year it is laden with fruit, the vine happy in the rocky soil and its sheltered location.

The ground slopes more steeply at the back of the house, so this intrepid handyman created stepped terraces and pathways for the mainly edible gardens here. Irrigation hoses are tucked away out of sight under the stair balustrades.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Looking back up the steps that allow easy navigation of the steep site.

“I had to clear the rubbish out first, then build up the height of the different levels before retaining them,” Arthur says. “I also put in a second water tank. I did it all a little bit at a time.”

Despite the relatively small size of the back garden, there are six citrus, four apples, a pear, peach, fig, plum, olive and feijoa trees as well as a guava hedge. “We were given 16 seedlings by a friend and they all took. The kererū love the guavas. What they don’t eat we make into jelly,” he adds.

Patsy also grew the grapevine from a cutting she pounced on when she visited the nearby Casita Miro vineyard at pruning time.

There are plenty of veges too, including radish, lettuce, beans, celery, pumpkin, silverbeet, and even a wee asparagus bed.

Arthur and Patsy love to sit on the circular lawn at the bottom of their garden and watch the birds come to the many feeders they have hanging in the trees. “As well as kererū we often see kākā come to eat,” he enthuses. “And this spring I even saw a group of baby fantails.”