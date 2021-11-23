Man's 'pride and joy' bonsai, worth thousands, stolen from his backyard

The grower, a Mount Albert man aged 68, is "heartbroken" to have lost his plants.

An Auckland man has lost “years of his heart and soul” after more than 40 of his bonsai trees were stolen from his Mount Albert home.

The man’s son, Nick Yu, is appealing to the public to help track down the miniature trees, which are worth thousands of dollars to purchase but are worth even more to the devoted and heartbroken grower.

In a public post on Facebook, Yu, who lives in Melbourne, Australia, said 29 plants were stolen in the early hours of Sunday morning. Thieves returned the next day and took about 15 more.

Yu said his father, 68, had been “a keen student of the art of bonsai for more than 30 years”.

“He nurtured these miniature trees on a daily basis like they were his own children. Watching them grow inch by inch and sculpting them slowly into shape over the years.

“He would proudly display them around the house and invite friends and families over to enjoy them.

“They were his pride and joy, masterpieces that have taken him decades to grow. They had also brought him joy and [a] sense of achievement over these difficult times of Covid lockdowns.”

Supplied The owner's son says his father "nurtured these miniature trees on a daily basis like they were his own children".

Yu said his parents were not materialistic people.

“The house has been burgled a few times, and they think nothing of it,” he said. “But these trees mean a lot to my dad. I'm absolutely shattered for their loss.”

He said the thieves knew exactly what they were looking for and had picked out the most-prized plants.

Supplied The Mount Albert man has been a student of the art of bonsai for more than 30 years.

It was “years of his heart and soul taken overnight as a result of someone’s senseless greed”.

“My father is a glass-half-full kind of person – he always teaches me to look on the bright side. He said to me, ‘At least they haven’t taken everything,’ and pointed out a few nice plants that have remained.”

Moira, from the Auckland Bonsai Society, said theft was a “real problem for all bonsai growers”. She did not want to give her surname for security reasons and advised other growers to make sure their plants were not visible from the street.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Forty-six bonsai plants, along with pots and pumps, were stolen from a Christchurch garden centre on Boxing Day.

“We feel for him so badly,” she said. “That will be his life’s work. He’s cared for them for 20, 30 years.

“I would really hope that someone is good enough to return them in good condition.”

NZ Gardener editor Jo McCarroll said bonsai “regularly change hands for hundreds or even thousands of dollars”.

“"It's terrible to think someone has just walked off with all those years of meticulous care.”

Police confirmed they had received a burglary report and were making inquiries.