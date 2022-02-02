Growing green firebreaks to mitigate and fight wildfires

The Port Hills fires in 2017 burnt through 1600 hectares of land, claimed nine homes and damaged five others.

It’s a terrible sight, a fire in all its power – huge great flames exploding in massive boulders of flame toward the sky. People, and even fire trucks look miniature and unconvincing against this backdrop.

Fire, so important to human life, can also take lives and destroy homes. It can decimate landscapes, burning decades or even centuries of growth in seconds.

We watch and feel helpless against its relentless power. We pray that the wind will change direction, that rain will stop it in its path of destruction.

But how helpless are we? What can we do to lessen the chance of a fire starting or getting out of control?

READ MORE:

* How climate change will affect the rhododendrons in your garden

* Unusual restoration effort underway in fire-hit native forest

* Protect your home from fire with fire-wise garden design



There is actually quite a bit we can do, whether we live rurally or in the city. Some things are obvious, such as never leaving a fire unattended, having working smoke alarms, and never throwing that cigarette butt out the window.

Machinery can cause sparks that may ignite dry grass, so choosing when to use the tractor or weedeater is important. Making a safe zone around the house by planting less, not storing firewood within 10m of the dwelling, getting rid of long grass and removing other flammable material such as dead leaves can mean that your house is less vulnerable to a spreading fire.

But what we choose to plant can also have a big impact on the spread of wildfires too. The use of fire retardant plants and green firebreaks are something city councils and Fire & Emergency NZ (FENZ) are talking about.

GEORGECLERK/ISTOCK/GETTY IMAGES/Stuff A fire risk meter.

Paul Devlin, head ranger for the Port Hills and Banks Peninsula, says that the council are using green firebreaks now on the Port Hills as one way to better manage potential fires.

It’s one of the various new strategies to lower first risk being investigated after the disastrous Port Hills fire in 2017, which will hopefully stop something like that happening again.

It’s true that all plants can be fuel for a wildfire, but some are less flammable than others. Having a planting on your land which uses less flammable species can slow down the spread of a fire, giving firefighters valuable time to manage a fire.

Firebreaks are used strategically to reduce fire spread and to stop ember attacks. Green firebreaks are strips of low flammability plants that are planted around or between areas of more flammable vegetation. They are most effective if they are at least 10m wide.

CLARE GOODWIN/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Gorse, pines and long, dry grass - all fire risks.

In the Port Hills, green firebreaks have been planted using only low flammability plant species. These are managed with the use of herbicide to suppress the dominant grasses around the planting, and are used in conjunction with mowed pathways. Devlin stresses the importance of managing these areas after planting.

They are also used strategically in areas where fires are most likely to happen, like places where cars park (most wildfires are caused by people, deliberately or not).

Other areas of the hills are being left to regenerate naturally and fire risks may be managed there by creating defendable space through mowing or grazed strips around the edges. In places where the reserve borders a private property, Devlin says they liaise with their neighbours to find a good solution.

A plant list (in the box on the left) of low flammability species suitable for green breaks or safety zones has been put together based on work done by scientists at Scion and research by Tim Curran of Lincoln University who has carried out experiments on over 300 native and exotic plants to test their flammability using what he calls a “plant barbecue”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Dr Hugh Wilson, at Hinewai Reserve, on the Banks Peninsula where recent flooding has scarred the landscape, taking out some of the reserve’s walking tracks and bridges.

But it isn’t always as simple as saying that one particular species has high or low flammability, Curran explains.

It also depends on factors such as the age and health of the plant. Older plants, for example, are more likely to be straggly and retain dead material. Although in large areas of forest it isn’t possible (or even desirable) to remove dead material from plants, this is something that people can do around their homes to mitigate fire hazard.

Replacing exotic plantations such as pine or eucalyptus with native species – or letting land regenerate to native forest – is one thing that can help towards reducing wildfire risk. These species are highly flammable and, if they are in a plantation, can act as a giant torch.

A 2014 Ministry of Primary Industries report found that our indigenous forests are not as flammable as the forests in some other parts of the world; plus in a naturally regenerating forest, there is biodiversity in terms of flora which means there are plants that more flammable and plants that are less flammable.

NIWA NIWA's Nava Fedaeff presents the kind of weather forecast to be expected on a February day in the year 2050. (First published in September 2019.)

After the 2011 wildfire that threatened large areas of Hinewai Reserve in Banks Peninsula – caused by lightning strike after the driest winter in 23 years –the native forest has bounced back with astonishing rapidity and vigour.

Dr Hugh Wilson, kaitiaki of Hinewai, says that the fire was restricted to areas that were still predominately gorse. Everywhere that the fire came into contact with primarily native forest, the trees on the margins were just singed. Ngaio, broadleaf, puahou (five-finger, Pseudopanax arboreus) and māhoe (Melicytus ramiflorus) were particularly fire-resistant, he says, with the mountain five-finger being the most retardant.

KRZYSZTOF ZIARNEK/WIKIMEDIA COMM/Stuff Pseudopanax arboreus.

Plant to ‘fireproof’ your land

I sought advice from Devlin about how to improve the fire proofing of our land on the Banks Peninsula, where we have pines, Douglas fir, gorse and long grass, all highly flammable.

We would like to get rid of these exotic trees either by poisoning or felling, then plant out a five-hectare paddock in native trees, using gorse as a nursery plant.

(People often assume that dead standing trees are a higher fire risk than when they were alive, but Alice Webster from the Banks Peninsula Conservation Trust says this generally isn’t the case. Once a tree dies, and the needles have dropped, the available fuel – and pathway for a fire from the ground into the canopy – is less than a continually growing and fuel-laden tree.)

With fire-resistant native species naturally regenerating underneath, this new ecosystem will also aid the decomposition of the exotic branches as they gradually fall and get incorporated into the soil by a team of soil biology experts – microbes, fungi, nematodes.

LAKEVIEW_IMAGES/ISTOCK/GETTY IMA/Stuff Tree fuchsia.

The problem we have is that the grass is long and dry because it’s fenced to keep stock out.

Devlin says that an option is to plant it out in fast-growing kānuka which acts as a nursery plant. We could graze it moderately with sheep who don’t like and won’t eat the kānuka. Once the kānuka is a certain height, we could fence it off again and plant our green firebreak around the outside using low flammability plants.

Another suggestion is to ring the gorse with high-seeding, fire-resilient native species and leave it to regenerate. It’s a long-term plan, but the sooner we start, the better.

What to plant to reduce fire risk

There are native and introduced species that can be planted to mitigate fire risk. According to FENZ, less flammable plants can usually be identified by the following characteristics:

Moist, supple leaves.

Little dead wood and dry, dead material doesn’t accumulate within the plant.

Watery sap that doesn’t have a strong odour.

Low levels of sap or resin.

Scion Research, a Crown Research Institute, is working with FENZ and DOC to understand how fires work in different conditions and to find ways to prevent and manage wildfires. They have put together a list of native plants that are suitable for use in a green firebreak or defensible space around your home.

• Kōtukutuku (Fuchsia excorticata)

• Horoeka/lancewood (Pseudopanax crassifolius)

• Puahou/five-finger (Pseudopanax arboreus)

• Karamū (Coprosma robusta)

• Raurākau/kanono (Coprosma grandifolia)

• Hangehange (Geniostoma ligustrifolium)

• Taupata (Coprosma repens)

• Putaputawētā (Carpodetus serratus)

• Karaka (Corynocarpus laevigatus)

• Pāpāuma/broadleaf (Griselinia littoralis)

• Puka (Griselinia lucida)

• Kawakawa/pepper tree (Piper excelsum)

• Poroporo (Solanum aviculare)