The 'old' Kapiti shed futureproofed with modern tech and design features

Visitors to Dan Waterson’s Raumati property have asked if his bijou brick garden shed is an old gate keeper’s lookout, part of a water tower, a kiln, or even an outdoor loo. But almost everyone assumes the tiny building, tucked into a retaining wall, has been there for years.

Actually Waterson, who teaches design and technology at Hutt International Boys’ School, built it only three years ago. He had just moved from a larger property into his current home. “And the house here is quite small,” he says.

“All of the renovations I have done here have been about maximising space. I needed somewhere to put all of my gardening and building implements so I was trying to figure out where that would be. With a small place, there certainly wasn’t room in the house. So I needed a shed. And since the house is small, the shed also had to be small.”

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Dan Waterson, a design and technology teacher, built this brick shed three years ago.

Waterson has always loved working with bricks. “It’s such a wonderful, characterful material,” he says. “And you can do anything with it. It’s just weird to think that this small, insignificant lump of clay can be built into these grand structures.”

He knew how to lay bricks, having given it a go in one of the first properties he ever bought. “And my neighbour, unbeknownst to me, was actually a bricklayer and he was in despair over the technique I was using! Eventually he came out and helped me, basically showing me how to do it.”

Waterson also already had on hand quite a collection of old bricks already which he acquired from various Trade Me auctions to use in his hard landscaping. “So the idea of using some of these bricks for the shed kind of sprung,” he says.

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff The self-supporting brick archway wasn't in his original plan, but Dan Waterson thought it would add interest to the structure of the shed.

The overall footprint – 1.8m by 2.2m – was determined by the purpose of the building. Waterson worked out the size of the cabinetry his storage boxes would require, and how much room he needed to store bulky items like ladders.

The roof rafters, fascia, soffits and even the large door are made out of recycled larch, and Waterson fire-conditioned the outside of the door using a traditional Japanese method of wood preservation known as shou sugi ban. “I’d heard of that from an architect and I thought it sounded really interesting. The idea that you could not only treat the timber to make it look nice, but it also formed a natural preservative. I like to have a go at new things, so I did it and it looks really good.”

The brick archway over the door wasn’t originally planned, “but as the shed increased in height, I thought about adding sort of structure that would make it a bit more interesting.” The arch itself is self-supporting but the weight of the bricks and concrete used to build the whole structure meant it needed internal reinforcing too, with the steel for that also coming from Trade Me. “It was leftover building materials,” Waterson says. “I think it had been abandoned in someone’s garden.”

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Dan Waterson says he may add a viewing platform on top of the shed to take in the view.

At the moment the roof is a clear polycarbonate. The joists and rafters in the roof have been engineered so that in the future it could support a platform edged with glass balustrades “so it could be something you could stand on and you could have a chair on there and gaze out to the view. But having a clear roof that allowed light down into the shed seemed a better option for now.”

Waterson has plans to add another outbuilding in the future: a small greenhouse with a brick base. But he admits he’s not quite as keen on gardening as he is on building. “I don’t seem to have the green fingers!” he confesses. “But I really enjoy designing and building a landscape that looks good in its own right and that can be enhanced by planting. I really don’t like the idea of building something poorly and covering it up with plants which does happen quite often.”

The shed is positioned almost opposite the front door, and often the first thing people spot when they come onto the property, Waterson says. “And visitors are just surprised and amazed,” he says. “They think it must always have been here, they often wonder what it used to be. I think it looks a bit like an old Victorian water tower myself, albeit much smaller. Perhaps that’s where my design inspiration came from, seeing those when I was growing up!”

As runner-up in the 2022 Resene Shed of the Year competition, Dan Waterson received $500 worth of Resene paints and wood stains, and a year's subscription to NZ Gardener.