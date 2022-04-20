Can't grow a maidenhair fern? This one is nearly 100 years old

Allister Girvan is the fourth generation of his family to grow these ferns.

Some people say you need to care for them with tears from a mermaid, but this maidenhair fern has survived and thrived for nearly a century.

Aucklander Allister Girvan has just taken possession of two divisions of his grandfather’s maidenhair fern (Adiantum), and one of the rabbit’s foot fern (Davallia fejeensis) – plants which Girvan’s Napier-based “Grandpop” received in the early 1960s from his mother, who had started growing them 30 years prior to that.

Girvan, who posted the photo below to the Indoor Plants NZ Facebook group, was bemused to see the split in responses from the nearly 1000 reactions to the post.

“I’ve been given plenty of advice,” he says. “It’s been hilarious to watch. What I love is the level of incredulity from people growing them who have no trouble, juxtaposed with the venom from those who can’t seem to keep them alive.”

READ MORE:

* Let there be light - but not too much

* Give up now: These houseplants don't want to live with you

* Maidenhair ferns: is it even possible to keep them alive?



The maidenhair in the photo did nearly die when Girvan’s grandparents became ill close together towards the end of their lives.

“These two monster ferns were locked up in the house during summer and dried to a crisp,” he says. However, his aunt took them to her nearby home, “put them out in her garden and left them to it”.

“When she moved a few years later, she took splits of the copious regrowth with her, and they’ve thrived again in her new garden.”

Supplied The fern growing in Allister Girvan's aunt's Napier garden.

Girvan plans to plant one of his maidenhair ferns outdoors and keep one inside on a plant stand, watering it from the bottom. He already has one maidenhair fern doing pretty well with no special care in his Onehunga home.

He does not believe in talking kindly to them, feeding them banana tea, nor even misting them, as many advise.

“I think they do tend to get over-cared for, like a lot of plants.”

Stuff Some experts recommend burning the fronds right back to allow re-growth of a healthy maidenhair fern.

Girvan says he regained an interest in houseplants a couple of years ago, after keeping them as a child.

“I got up from my laptop in a bit of a state. I had to get away from the computer,” the medical diagnostics salesman says. “I didn’t have enough green in the house, was feeling a bit blergh. I went to a garden centre and bought a peace lily and a (Calathea) rufibarba.”

He now has dozens of houseplants, and is propagating more from cuttings.

He enjoys having the connection back to his aunt, who also gave him a cutting from a 50-year-old hoya, among many other cuttings.

HOMED Maidenhair ferns are notoriously hard to keep alive, but is setting them on fire the answer?

And he’s enjoying the online reaction to his fern genealogy experiment.

“It’s not the same actual plant, but it’s essentially a 90-year-old lineage.”