Legends of the fall: how to make the most of cascading houseplants

If I had to pick only one type of plant for my house, the answer would be easy: the cascading type.

Flowing down like green waterfalls, they effortlessly transform any indoor space into a haven. Best of all, most houseplants, when given the chance, will start growing in this way.

Here are ways to get that cascading look.

Choose plants well (but experiment too)

Some plants – like those sold in hanging baskets – are obvious candidates to create a cascading look, but many others will also start trailing down when encouraged. Many of my plants that I never assumed would cascade started flowing down after a few months (or years) of being in the same spot.

Climbing plants will naturally flow down if they can’t grow upwards – if they don’t find anything to attach to, they’ll start creeping downwards instead. Some examples of this are pothos and Philodendron micans. In fact, I have a Philodendron micans in my greenhouse that is clambering up the roof as well as hanging down. Maidenhair fern and Christmas cactus are two other less obvious examples. They might not hang down quite as far as some other cascading plants, but their subtler effect is still gorgeous.

Some plants can even adjust their growth habit entirely according to their environment, like my Begonia fuchsioides, putting out limbs that reach down far, as well as growing upright.

Cascading to me doesn’t necessarily just mean hanging down, but also refers to the way plants can tend downwards or arch. For example, my most gorgeous Polypodium aureum ‘Mandaianum’ fern that is my absolute joy has a growth habit that is, simply put, utterly stunning. I have also been loving my variegated dragon-tail (Epipremnum pinnatum ‘Variegata’); even though this plant is a climber, the leaves (which are growing steadily larger) hang down in the most beautiful manner.

Houseplants that hang out

Here are a few plants that are guaranteed give a hanging garden effect:

Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)

This was my first ever houseplant and the one I recommend to any beginner wanting to get into houseplants.

My most important tip for growing pothos is not to water them until they start asking for it by starting to wilt.

MOIRA WEST/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Begonia scharfii and snowdrop cactus on its right.

Snowdrop cactus (Lepismium houlletianum)

I call mine my “seaweed plant” since to me it resembles seaweed gently swaying in an ocean current.

Grape ivy (Cissus alata)

What an amazing and happy plant. Mine seems to withstand any amount of abuse and neglect. I don’t think I’ve ever seen an unhappy grape ivy.

Hoyas

For some reason, hoyas aren’t too fond of me, but if you have the touch, they can be a wonderful addition if you’re after a cascading effect. Pop them in a hanging basket and watch them shine. Most will put out long tendrils first and will eventually start growing leaves from these tendrils, so don’t cut these off.

MOIRA WEST/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Hoya bella in a hanging basket.

Chain of hearts (Ceropegia woodii)

There seems to be no limit to the lengths that this wonderful plant can reach. Mine is at least 2m long and still growing strong.

On top of that, they are super easy-care. Only water them when the leaves no longer feel very firm.

Most Rhipsalis species

They are highly collectable and most can easily reach a metre or more in length. They are epiphytic (meaning they grow on other plants) so just imagine them in a jungle, sitting in the nook of a large tree and flowing down. They appreciate a lot of light.

I saw a Rhipsalis paradoxa in Auckland CBD that was completely pink from growing in direct sun. If you like this sun-stressed look, expose your Rhipsalis very gradually to the sun, moving it closer to more light every couple of days; take it slow and easy or they will burn.

MOIRA WEST/NZ GARDENER/Stuff My Rhipsalis paradoxa grew so long (over 2m) that I had to move it outside and hang it in a tree, and it is still growing strong.

Trailing jade (Senecio jacobsenii)

A succulent and tough as nails! Mine hardly needs any watering or care. When grown outdoors and exposed to sun, they will take on a pinky-purple hue.

String of turtles (Peperomia prostrata)

A stunning plant, although they are a little more finicky when it comes to care. I struggled to keep my small cuttings thriving until I was lucky enough to get my hands on a more mature specimen.

They prefer warmer conditions, and I water mine sparingly, but more often during warm summer months.

MOIRA WEST/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Swedish ivy: I grow a fresh plant from cuttings every season.

Swedish ivy (Plectranthus verticillatus)

A champion grower and an incredibly forgiving plant. Mine goes sad every winter, so I grow a fresh plant from cuttings every season (they are incredibly easy to propagate). Once the weather warms up, my propagations start growing at breakneck speed and are absolutely vibrant.

Outdoors, they are mostly grown as groundcover, but when placed indoors in a hanging basket, they are simply gorgeous, and can hang down up to a metre in length.

Place them strategically

Some plants will cascade down regardless of where and how you place them but for others, placement can encourage them to start growing down.

To encourage a hanging effect, I lift my plants and make sure to give them room underneath to grow into. This draws on their tendencies to grow towards the light and to use the space available to them.

MOIRA WEST/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Peperomia tetragona tends to grow upwards first before starting to spill over and hang down.

Since I grow indoors and my light source is a window, by lifting my plants, naturally the light will be coming from in front or below them (as opposed to right from above) and they’ll eagerly grow in that direction.

By hanging plants from the ceiling, I automatically achieve a cascading effect, but a plant shelf is also a brilliant way to get plants to start flowing down. You could even get creative and repurpose a ladder.

An important tip when you’re keeping many cascading plants in a small space – be ready to prune. I prune regularly to clear some room for my favourite plants, as some plants will be more boisterous than others and will eventually end up blocking light or taking up too much space.

MOIRA WEST/NZ GARDENER/Stuff My glorious fern, Polypodium aureum 'Mandaianum', cascading in her own beautiful way.

Don’t move them and give them time

Giving your plants time to grow is so important. I give all my plants plenty of time to get settled and really start growing – months, sometimes years. I don’t move them, and I certainly don’t rotate them. Not only do they grow beautifully in this way by confidently pointing all their foliage to the light, but I imagine that they feel truly comfortable and at home. After all, in nature, plants never leave their spot.

I moved my snowdrop cactus last season, and although she is still beautiful, her leaves aren’t as elegant as they used to be – they now point in multiple directions as opposed to pleasingly all facing the same way.

I repot most of my plants every season (except for my very slow growers) and return them to their spot. Repotting means I shake off the old soil and replace it with new, fresh soil. I love adding a generous helping of worm castings too.

Repotting replenishes the soil and really gives them the fuel to continue growing beautifully all season long. I do all my repotting in early spring when the weather has warmed up (rule of thumb for houseplants: cold roots don’t like being disturbed).

Along with repotting every season, I fertilise every two weeks with Dyna Gro Foliage Pro while my plants are actively growing.