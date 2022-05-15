Coffee, tea or fig leaf? Visit the perfect cafe for houseplant lovers

In this unique Christchurch cafe, coffee and scones are served up with a side of Swiss cheese plant, plus a smorgasbord of potted treasures that would whet any houseplant lover’s appetite.

Word has filtered through of a very cool cafe in a gritty little dead-end street in Addington on the edge of Christchurch’s CBD. It is a divine little place brimming with plants, resulting in a verdant bohemian vibe.

Little Merchants is very much the product of an obsession with pot plants by its owner Regina Shin. The artist and former furniture and interior designer has owned the commercial office building in which the cafe is housed for six years.

After falling in love with a large Monstera deliciosa she had bought for the office suites’ communal area, other pot plants followed, softening and bringing life to the building’s interior and pleasure to all its inhabitants. “I started getting pot plants one by one,” Shin explains.

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Little Merchants Cafe owner Regina Shin is happy to admit to being obsessed with houseplants.

But before long hundreds were inhabiting her 19th century cottage in Merivale, obtained from every and anywhere – online, garden centres, supermarkets.

READ MORE:

* Retiree cuts back on her houseplant obsession - she now has only 400

* 'We chose our house according to how plant-friendly it was': inside the home of a woman with 400 houseplants

* Houseplant collection helps owner cope with health challenges



Then about a year ago, the tenant leasing the cafe at the base of the block left, and Shin, wanting to keep it open for the office workers at the very least, found herself with a new job.

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Various houseplants also dominate countertops at Little Merchants Cafe.

Running a cafe meant, however, that she was away from home for up to 13 hours a day. She felt she wasn’t giving her beloved pot plants the attention they deserved.

So, she took them to work with her (as you do). And, with the diminutive cafe never going to have room to house them all, the only solution was to build an extension just for them – and a few more tables for delighted customers.

Now a vast and varied collection of plants inhabits the new space. They hang from bespoke metal racks suspended from the ceiling, beneath skylights.

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Part cafe, part conservatory, part jungle, Little Merchants is heaven for both coffee and plant lovers.

They fill and spill from window tops and sills, diffusing the sunlight into a golden hue, dappling the concrete floor.

They climb and drape, swoop and shoot from shelves, high and low.

They line the walls, crowding around the old washhouse tubs plumbed in for ready access to water.

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff The luxuriant abundance of plants softens the cafe's light and warms its air.

They cluster in corners and tower high.

There are weeping figs, fiddle-leaf figs, monstera regular and mini (Philodendron minima); there’re strings of hearts and pearls; angel’s wing and mother-in-law’s tongues, monkey masks and foxtail ferns, calatheas and caladiums with their fabulously coloured and patterned leaves, filmy ferns, hoyas, palms… really, you name it and chances are it is thriving somewhere in this glorious, luxuriant jungle.

“I love them all,” says Shin. “Each has a different character yet all love the same conditions. Well, some don’t like being next to each other – when the chemistry between them is no good,” she amends. “They all have their own unique characteristics and they all have their individual standard of care that require more of my time and love.”

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff The blue of the foyer's vintage sofa is the perfect foil for the bright greens of Monstera deliciosa, Philodendron selloum 'Hope' and, right, Ficus benjamina.

The plants create a microclimate in the insulated and double-glazed extension, she explains; warming it in winter and cooling it in summer, thus maintaining a pretty much even temperature all year round without the need for any heating or air-conditioning.

Although she confesses to killing a few plants at home and nearly giving up on them altogether in the early days, she says she has learnt a lot in five years and problems with the plants now are few.

She still recalls with some mystification how the dolphins on her succulent string of dolphins turned into stingrays – “but here they love it and turned back into dolphins”.

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Plants dangling from the ceiling form a cascade of silver and green.

She and her eight siblings grew up in a garden big by South Korean city standards, and a garden which her father loved tending. “A garden was always involved in my childhood,” she says.

Now that her father has downsized, he too has developed a passion for potted plants, filling his balcony with all the different and smaller, scented oriental orchids. Their daphne-like fragrance still transports his daughter back to him, and to the country she left 20 years ago.

Shin explains that the reason she moved to Christchurch was because she heard that in the Garden City, every house had a garden. “The gardens in the places that I lived in all had the familiar plants that I grew up with – magnolias, lilacs, maples, azaleas and a diverse range of roses and dahlias.

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Clever use of a pumpkin to set off the foliage of Peperomia argyreia 'Watermelon'.

“I have spent a lot time in the garden like my dad had, but after five years of living in Christchurch, I developed severe hayfever which prevented me from loving the beautiful flowers in my backyard.”

Enter the pot plants, which she continues to nurture and buy. “I have enough,” she admits. “No more, I say, but then I see another and the plant just says, ‘Take me, take me’.”

She shrugs. “My husband is a businessman, he didn’t like all the plants and thought I was crazy. But people now see us as a destination.”

Little Merchants in B-18 Studios, 18 Bernard St, Addington, Christchurch is open Monday to Friday from 7am to 3.30pm; and Saturday 10am to 2pm.