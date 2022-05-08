The Dirt: The grand Lanarch Castle is no longer home, but it remains Margaret Barker's garden

“The climate here is a mixture of maritime and alpine. It took me 10 years to understand what would grow...”

For over half a century Margaret Barker has been the force behind the world-famous garden at Larnach Castle, Dunedin. A passionate plantswoman, she no longer lives at the castle that was her home for 40 years, but remains integral to the planning and tending of these 14 hectares.

I was a different person 55 years ago. I was 24 then and now I’m 80. What do they say? The past is another country.

I remember sitting on the grass leaning against a stone wall and thinking would we buy this place or not? I was absorbed by the whole atmosphere. My husband Barry was equally interested, although we were possibly coming to it from different directions. Barry was an electronics engineer who wanted a change of career. He foresaw that tourism would be New Zealand’s next big thing. Which of course it was until two years ago.

I didn’t see myself as a gardener at that point but my mother was a gardener and I had been into a couple of big Victorian gardens in my childhood that had that ambience, that overwhelming atmosphere, and I felt that I could create that here. I just had to clear the mess.

My father was a musician. And a musical composition is like a garden composition. I think it was Beverley Nichols who made that point. You move through a garden and it has to be cohesive as a whole.

I knew a bit about plants but what I knew was plants that grew in Napier, which is not the same in Dunedin. Otago Peninsula is volcanic, it’s rugged, it’s windy, the mists blow in off the hills. It’s almost an island, we’re up at 1000 feet (305m), there’s high humidity. Good soil? Of course not, you’ve got a bloody rock wherever you put your spade in.

At one time I thought of growing old roses but I gave that up pretty quickly. It’s a – please don’t say learning curve – but you have to get to understand your own place. The climate here is a mixture of maritime and alpine. It took me 10 years to understand what would grow and there were a heck of a lot of things I had to chuck out.

My husband and I met through mutual friends. He didn’t think within the square, which most people do, which I find pretty boring. Yes the marriage didn’t last but I don’t want to go into all that. They were hard years, and we were doing it in the public eye, which was something I hadn’t quite factored in.

A lot of things were more difficult than anticipated. Working hours that were too long every day for decades. Living on the premises. But I don’t like to give up. I could see what could be achieved.

People just came to the castle and you couldn’t kick them out. They seemed to think it was like the beach and it was their right to wander around. But it wasn’t public property and never has been; well, apart from 1906 to 1927.

Most people were wonderful but some would peer into your windows. We had to get used to that until we could afford to pay people to be at the gate. And we couldn't afford to pay people until we got the grounds up to scratch.

The garden was a release. A way to get away from everything to get some sort of balance. It meant that I could put up with all the rest of what was going on. All the other pressures.

There was a play about the Larnach family called Castle of Lies and they had the first night at the castle (in 1994) with 100 guests. It was a beautiful day and then when people arrived a terrible storm came up and the wind came down the chimneys and blew all the smoke into the ballroom, which has three great fireplaces.

You couldn't see the play. And then the rain came up and so you couldn’t hear. We opened the windows to let the smoke out and the curtains blew across the room.

When, in the play, Larnach goes up to shoot himself (as William Larnach did in 1898) there was a great white and red flash. Lightning had struck. So that’s where you have to think that he came back to disrupt this play because it was about the scandal in his life, not the great things he’d done and he didn’t like his dirty linen washed in public.

Going to France when I was 48 taught me to read a garden. Seeing that clarity of intent. You need to get rid of the rubbish and your conflicting ideas. You’ve got to decide what your garden is about. Unless it’s just your own private plot. Then you can do what you like.

I had a moment when I realised that I had too many rhododendrons that thrived in the alpine climate but didn’t like the salt wind. So I decided to biff them and grow plants that would like the salt. That’s how the South Seas Garden was born. We are in the South Pacific of course.

I went to the Chatham Islands in 1998 and saw the nīkau palms and had a bit of a revelation. I put in five to see what would happen and they did burn being out in the open. But their next leaves had the (protective) cuticle on them and they thrived. Of course it's the furthest south natural growing palm anyway. I put in heaps and heaps more and they look pretty good now actually.

Both my children Sophie and Norcombe are gardeners. Sophie is a Dunedin City councillor and Norcombe is the executive director of Larnach Castle and I’m very proud of the paths that they’ve taken. What’s best of all is they’re both gardeners.

