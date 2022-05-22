Growing a community of food: Is growing your own the way to beat food prices?

At The Food Farm in Canterbury, Angela Clifford is working hard to keep Kiwis connected to the culture of growing their own food.

It could be argued that the idea of self-sufficiency has never held such widespread appeal as it does now.

Between rising cost of living, inflation and supply chain issues, the notion that one could simply step out the door and get a few vegetables together for a meal – paid for not with money, but one’s own labour and time, and judicious use of sunshine hours – is certainly compelling.

Besides this most obvious benefit, there are harder-to-define perks of maintaining a vege garden too.

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Angela Clifford is passionate about helping others to grow their own food. “Just grow food,” she says. “It’s easy”.

“Growing your own food has so many outcomes beyond the food that you get,” says Angela Clifford, chief executive of Eat New Zealand, a not-for-profit collective of chefs, food producers and tourism operators working to connect more people to our land through food and progressing a healthy food culture.

READ MORE:

* Whatever the size of your garden, you can be a snail farmer

* City fringe benefits: a home orchard in central Dunedin

* Living with ME motivates Whangārei man to plant a nutrient-dense edible garden

* No land, no skills? Here's how you can learn to grow food



“As our food systems become bigger, their ability to nourish us and provide good health becomes less. Even without the potential issues around food security and supply, growing your own is mentally, culturally and physically good for you. And now when the price of food is going up, I’d say if there’s ever a time that formula makes sense, it’s now. Access to good, healthy kai is going to become more of a priority than previously, so jump on now.”

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Crops are interplanted with flowers.

Clifford points out that whilst most people can see the connection between food and health, and buying into the systems as they are now is not sustaining them.

The question then, for those who want to sidestep the circuitous food system, could we really grow all our own food?

As most backyard gardeners already know, self-sufficiency is a matter of degrees. How much work and time – and yes, interest – you put into your food-growing endeavour dictates how successful and self-sufficient you can and will eventually be.

And as all experienced gardeners already know, the size of your plot matters far less than the extent of your passion for working with the soil, and also for pursuing the necessary skills and knowledge that would allow you to make the most of it. (Yes, we’re looking at you, Auckland, because a lack of space and land is less a handicap than a lack of interest – a small urban section can be intensely productive once you acquire the skills and knowledge to make it so.)

As well, for an increasing number of food growers urban and rural, self-sufficiency for individual households is not necessarily the only path to independence from large supermarkets – or rather, they are widening the definition of self-sufficiency.

As Clifford explains, “I don’t think our family will ever be completely self-sufficient, but we are interested in the idea of community sufficiency, that we don’t grow just for ourselves, but for the local community. I accept that we will always still need chocolate and loo paper, and other bits and pieces we can’t grow or produce, so we invest in more than just self-sufficiency. We’re interested in this idea of community resilience for food security, that we can look after each other in uncertain times, because there’s no point in just us being self-sufficient if the community around us can’t access good food. The only way to truly succeed is to do this together.”

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Nick Gill and Angela Clifford spend quality time with one of their milking cows at The Food Farm, their permaculture property in Canterbury.

Clifford and her husband Nick Gill live on 16 acres in north Canterbury with their two children. They bought the property in 2007, and set about transforming the paddocks and a few trees into The Food Farm, a permaculture holding growing 60 different fruits and veges. There are sheep, pigs, ducks and chickens as well as Jersey milking cows and honeybees.

The Food Farm has been different things over the years. “We’ve been a CSA (community supported agriculture; the modern movement aims to connect small farms and their customers directly, with a number of local families subscribing to one season’s worth of fresh local produce) and we’ve sold at farmers markets,” Clifford explains.

“Most of all, we’re interested in modelling what a small farm can be and how productive it can be. A lot of our lifestyle blocks sit on amazing land and soil in the peri-urban areas of New Zealand but they’re not always productive, which is a pity because much of it is actually carved up farmland.”

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Seasonal harvest from The Food Farm.

Right now, both Clifford and Gill hold down full-time jobs so they have focused on producing food to feed themselves and their extended family, with the surplus going to the community. It is a busy lifestyle; just don’t ask Clifford how much time she spends on farm work.

“I don’t know how much time I’ve put into the farm, because I just don’t allocate my time that way. It doesn’t feel like a job, and so I don’t tend to record the time it takes. I just know that it’s something that gives us huge pleasure and purpose, keeps us fit and connected and gives us stuff to do as a family. It’s a learning opportunity and a teaching opportunity. It never feels like work in the traditional sense and for that reason, I tend not to say, ‘I do this amount of time’ in the garden. This is simply my life, and I will say I find it an incredibly purposeful one.”

This spring, The Food Farm will restart their Covid-interrupted How to Grow Your Own Food workshops. “It’s important to us to teach other people how to grow their own food, answer questions and share techniques.”

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Bottling and preserving your harvest is a focus of the summer workshop.

Prior to the arrival of the pandemic on our shores, The Food Farm had run the workshops four times a year for four years. “People came from everywhere, which was fascinating. Some people had their own small farms like us, some were from urban blocks and there’s always a real mixture of people which is always interesting. Some people had so little knowledge that they didn’t understand how corn grows. Others knew quite a lot already, and shared what they knew with the group, and that’s the beautiful thing about food growing.

“What I’ve found over the years is that growing food is a journey and you never stop learning, you can always pick up more tricks and tips along the way, and it’s always cool to learn from others.”

The workshops are designed to suit all levels of knowledge, even extending to help those with more skills to grow a business. They are also seasonal: the spring workshop will focus on sowing and propagating; summer is all about harvesting and preserving; autumn covers compost-making; and in winter, the workshops will focus on planning, pruning and seed selection. In short, they’re designed to fit together to give you the skills you’ll need throughout the year.

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff The Food Farm's tomato harvest.

To Clifford’s mind, with the climate and economic challenges ahead of us, most Kiwis are running out of excuses not to garden and grow food. “If you’re working 50 hours a week and trying to keep your family alive and you’re renting, so have no access to a garden, or you’re in an apartment, then I get why it would be hard to grow your own food,” she says.

“But that’s when you seek community sufficiency. Participate in a community of food – go to your local providers and community garden, where it’s on the rest of the community to support you first. Start your journey there, and learn. The point is to connect and get to know where your food comes from, so you’re not eating anonymous fruits and veges. It’s the first step.”

The need to take care of their community runs deep for Gill and Clifford. Both were brought up with the sense of manakitanga, where it was important to cook for people, to have them around the table and celebrate through food. It’s part of their DNA, she asserts.

Clifford and Gill also see it as a necessary part of their permaculture practice – addressing issues and problems systemically. “It’s natural that we think about food prices and supply in a community sense. In permaculture, what we’ve worked out is that the more diverse and the more different perspectives you can throw into a natural system, the more resilient it is. And that encourages us to welcome different backgrounds and communities, to be open to them. Through them, you see the world through a different lens, and perhaps that gives you a solution you haven’t thought of before,” she explains.

To that end, Clifford tilts both The Food Farm and Eat NZ to support places where the community gathers, be it a local food market or farmers markets, community events, food banks, sharing sheds, op shops or simply spaces where people leave their excess fruit and veges.

Right now, she’s also on a drive to distribute their bumper harvest of ‘Cox’s Orange’ apple – a heritage variety – to the “oldies” in her community. “We organised to do drop-offs or put bags of apples in their letterboxes.” The purpose is to reawaken their “taste memory”, she explains, as many would’ve known the crisp and juicy flavours of this apple straight from the orchards of old, but likely not have enjoyed this non-commercial variety for a long time.

The hope is that they would, in turn, share their stories of enjoying and tasting this apple with their families – another way of building relationships with and through food. For Clifford, it is yet one more way to encourage the younger generation to stay connected to a culture of growing your own.

It is also a reminder that in New Zealand, gardeners and growers can harvest some of the most amazing produce in the world, much of it coveted by hungry consumers overseas. Here, that old adage about not knowing how lucky we are totally applies, and by inference the missed opportunity of being able to enjoy something easily obtainable just because we are blessed by geography and climate – if only we could be bothered to try.

And Clifford is determined that Kiwis should at least try. “I would like to make sure we hold on to that connection with our food, and by holding on, we create communities of food and understanding for our farmers and fishers, and through that, create an ecosystem of connection and understanding of where our food comes from. It’s a big goal in one short life. But if we don’t do it, who will.”