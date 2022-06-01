Grow your own food: here's what you can sow and grow in June

16:00, Jun 01 2022
Gardening guru Lynda Hallinan sowed these onions from seed.

Admittedly, there’s not a lot you can plant in the coldest parts of New Zealand; probably just garlic and shallots will cope with a June start inland in the deep south.

Elsewhere, plant:

Protect broad bean seedlings from slugs and snails.
RACHEL OLDHAM/GET GROWING/Stuff
Protect broad bean seedlings from slugs and snails.

In warmer regions:

You probably know already you can treat spring onions as a cut-and-come-again crop – just cut the tops off and leave the roots to regrow.

Try the same with leeks, bok choy and perpetual spinach, and even broccoli and cauliflower which will produce side shoots too if you leave the roots in the soil.

Try leaving your cauliflower roots in the soil after harvesting the main head, and you may be able to get side shoots.
Nicola Galloway
Try leaving your cauliflower roots in the soil after harvesting the main head, and you may be able to get side shoots.
NZ Gardener