Grow your own food: here's what you can sow and grow in June

Admittedly, there’s not a lot you can plant in the coldest parts of New Zealand; probably just garlic and shallots will cope with a June start inland in the deep south.

Elsewhere, plant:

silverbeet and spinach seedlings;

and seedlings; sow broad beans directly into the soil.

In warmer regions:

sow Asian greens , peas , spinach, silverbeet and lettuce direct or in trays;

plant seedlings of broccoli, cabbage, cauliflowers and kale.

You probably know already you can treat spring onions as a cut-and-come-again crop – just cut the tops off and leave the roots to regrow.

Try the same with leeks, bok choy and perpetual spinach, and even broccoli and cauliflower which will produce side shoots too if you leave the roots in the soil.