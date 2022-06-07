Get ready for real tropical papayas grown in Northland

While we usually tag the tasty delights of Carica papaya to holiday getaways in the tropics, as our climate gets warmer, they are coming closer to home, and may yet establish themselves in New Zealand gardens.

New Zealand’s first commercial papaya plantation has just been planted in a 100m long plastichouse at a property owned by Kom and Rhett Cottle near Houhora.

Aaron McCloy of Far North Tropicals in Taipa is supplying the plants and says the project indicates the increasing confidence in growing tropical fruit here.

Aaron McCloy with papaya in his propagating house

“Subtropical fruit have always been popular in the north but with bananas and pineapples pointing the way, people are now realising we can also grow tropical plants and they’re hungry for them,” he explains. “Increasing demand for them at local garden centres also clearly reflects this.”

While most papaya are golden globes with golden flesh, the variety McCloy and the Cottles have selected for the Houhora project has a dramatic red-orange flesh inside its golden skin.

McCloy says: “This variety looks and tastes fantastic, is fast growing, and the plant is more dwarf than a lot of papaya. It sets fruit at a height of 1.6 to 1.8 metres, so is easy to reach for harvest and grows true to type from seed. Papaya plants have the advantage of fruiting for a four-month period after just two to three years, and they can live for 20 to 25 years.”

While the Houhora papaya will enjoy the benefits of a controlled plastichouse environment, growing papaya outside in the north is possible, but year-round warmth (ideally above 15C) and site selection are critical.

Tropical Fruit Growers chairman Hugh Rose says New Zealanders can grow all sorts of tropical fruit, especially popular bananas and heat-loving pineapples.

The one plant I’ve seen producing ripe papaya outside was near Awanui under the eaves of a north-facing shed wall in sandy soil, the same conditions that suit frangipani.

McCloy explains: “Papaya need their tops protected against heavy rain, and frost will kill them, so an overhang provides a buffer plus helps prevent excess water on the roots in our cooler winters, and a sunny wall acts as a heat sink.

“As our temperatures creep up, more suitable sites are becoming evident plus there’s the option of growing a dwarf papaya variety in a large pot and shifting it to suit the season.”