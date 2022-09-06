Growing a model for Māori food sovereignty in Kaitoke Valley

Dr Jessica Hutchings has a small scale whānau food farm where she grows fruits and vegetables, and also helps others learn about food growing according to ancient Māori traditions.

Some special places in the world just welcome you as cosily and heartily as your grandmother’s kitchen – a place where you immediately feel at home and comfortable enough to open yourself to whatever is on offer (amazing food and endless rounds of mahjong, if your grandmother is anything like my beloved Amah).

Papawhakaritorito Hua Parakore Whānau Food Farm in Upper Hutt is one such treasure. This unequivocal reception could have something to do with the lay of the land – stunning, green and rolling ever so gently up and down, with the Remutaka Range in the distance completing the scene.

The Pākuratahi River – filled with tuna (eel) and trout – runs through it.

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff In Kaitoke Valley, Dr Jessica Hutchings grows tomatoes, cucumber, basil, dill and capsicum in the polytunnel (where she is also trialling kūmara), surrounded by globe artichokes and apricot trees, with the hills of the Remutaka Range in the distance.

Certainly, the rows and rows of vegetable beds just past the gate – each densely polycropped with salad greens, herbs and other winter edibles even at the end of June – add to the sense of abundance and wellbeing.

It could even have been the easier-than-anticipated straightforward drive from Wellington city centre – it takes only 40 minutes – that sets you up for the positive experience.

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Dr Jo Smith (left) and Dr Jessica Hutchings.

Perhaps what appeals most of all, and what immediately imprints on the subconscious mind, is the love and care that have obviously gone into the whenua here; you can just feel it.

Papawhakaritorito, measuring 5.6 hectares, is home to Dr Jessica Hutchings (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Huirapa, Gujarati) and her partner Dr Jo Smith (Waitaha, Kāti Māmoe, Kāi Tahu).

Hutchings has been working this whenua for 17 years. “I came here with my son, to a little off-grid cabin, and a vision that we would recloak the whenua with rākau (trees) and restore the native species here,” she says. “My vision was to apply organic and hua parakore principles to everything we do here, to nourish the soil and our whānau.”

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Hutchings applies liquid fertiliser to all the garden beds. She also foliar sprays with different fertilisers once a week.

Most importantly for Hutchings, Papawhakaritorito is an opportunity to live and demonstrate Māori food sovereignty through hua parakore principles. “We hope to inspire people by the doing, by showing that there are lots of different ways of doing something, and that is the benefit of having some land to try different things,” she explains.

“What these different things we try have in common is hua parakore, which means finding ways to elevate the prestige and mana of the soil, by attaching cultural histories and returning whakapapa to them. Our community is hungry for that knowledge.”

Hutchings’ book, Te Mahi Oneone Hua Parakore: A Māori Soil Sovereignty and Wellbeing Handbook (one of several she has authored and co-authored), fleshes out the concept of hua parakore, a nature-based kaupapa Māori knowledge system for growing kai according to the wisdom of diverse Māori communities.

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff These vege beds were during the second lockdown in August 2021 are within Zone 1 according to the frequency of use principles within permaculture.

“We wanted an indigenous approach that recognises the diversity of Māori communities and food systems,” Hutchings explains. “Hua parakore is a validation and verification system by these communities – a collective consensus – that acknowledge those food growers producing kai in their own ways, often in already degraded environments, to support food sovereignty for their local communities, whether it is through wild harvest or agriculture.”

(She points out that roughly 30% of indigenous wild harvest areas are now protected and not open to the public, so many Māori communities have lost access to their traditional foraging grounds.)

Unlike the more typical organic certification process that imposes the same systems and principles on growers up and down the country regardless of their unique conditions, hua parakore takes into account the indigenous practices in place as well as the steps taken to grow new types of kai that have not been part of traditional Māori agriculture.

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff This vege bed (along with several others) were established in May 2021 during lockdown.

“There are also some very obvious differences from conventional organics. For example, we don’t use human manure,” she explains, though some biodynamic practices are in place at Papawhakaritorito.

However, organic growers and gardeners will recognise many hua parakore practices, including cover crops to stimulate soil microbiology, intercropping, multicropping (with cut-and-come-again veges on the outside of the beds; longer-lived veges such as sprouting broccoli and carrots are tucked inside) and minimal soil disturbance (no-dig as much as possible though Jessica cannot resist singing the praises of the humble broadfork).

Going further, hua parakore elevates the importance of the whenua and whakapapa of soil and seeds, and building communities and relationships to support systems that would lead to greater food sovereignty for Māori.

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Harvest basket of various veges. The kamokamo seed came from Kaicycle, the urban farm and compost collective in Newtown.

As part of that work, Hutchings wants to set up a community supported agriculture (CSA) model for seedlings.

While the modern CSA movement typically connects small farms and their customers directly, with a number of local families subscribing to one season’s worth of fresh local produce, Hutchings has chosen to focus on seedlings as she believes it is essential to share the supply of them with whānau who want gardens at home.

“I wanted the CSA for seedlings rather than just veges because I want whānau to reconnect to our foodscapes as more than just recipients,” she explains. “Nurturing seedlings makes you a part of the food system, as opposed to buying veges, where you are a consumer at the end of the production chain.

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Dr Jessica Hutchings sowing seeds for the seedling CSA (community supported agriculture).

“Our people saw how essential that was over the Covid lockdowns, to be able to grow your own and provide for your own community without worrying about supply disruptions.”

As picturesque as it is, growing food here has its share of challenges, Hutchings admits. The property sits 300m above sea level. In some years, they got the first frost in March and the last one in November. “Growing kūmara, for example, can be hard though we managed to get a good crop last year.”

There are established vege beds and numerous experimental beds and plots where Hutchings tries out new crop combinations or tests plant resilience in Wellington’s wind and wet. On one side, Hutchings had sowed wildflower seed by a 20x2m “play area” to bring in more diversity. “It was gorgeous in summer.”

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff This potting shed built by Smith during the second lockdown in August 2021 is within Zone 1 according to the frequency of use principles within permaculture. Their pet, Tahi, is the official garden helper.

More than pure aesthetics though, these various vege beds and areas are open to groups, including schoolchildren, who come to learn about growing food. These are the parts of the farm that will likely always look unkempt and may well be less than completely productive, but Hutchings and Smith believe they serve the vital purpose of providing safe learning spaces for future gardeners and growers. “When people come to learn, they need to be able to pull plants up and see the root structure, for example,” Hutchings explains. “They need to dig up the soil to learn about it.”

The small orchard behind the house has several productive fruit trees, including cherry, apple, plum, peach and nectarine. Compost piles and worm bins are sited at various strategic points. A short distance from the house are sheep and the goats that have reclaimed their paddock from gorse.

Altogether, it is an idyllic setting that disguises the mahi going into not only growing food, but a whole movement.