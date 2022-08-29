Measuring biodiversity - how would your backyard score?

A birdâs-eye view of Dunedin shows how much green space is made up of private gardens.

When Ashley McCombe mows the lawn of her rented property on the outskirts of Queenstown, she likes to leave a small portion of it a little more on the wild side. “I know it’s really beneficial for insects, and to make it a bit more fun I like to play with making different shapes like a circle or blob. Let’s call it lawn art!”

Awareness of the value of biodiversity is what drew McCombe to participate in a recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Otago.

The premise of the research is that private gardens comprise the greatest proportion of green space in urban environments, so their potential to contribute to biodiversity is significant.

FIONA TOMLINSON/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Ashley McCombe is renting her Queenstown home, and plans to take her potted garden with her when she moves.

In Dunedin alone, gardens make up an astonishing 36% of the urban area. The researchers say in Auckland, the figure is likely lower due to greater housing density, but even large international cities such as London and Glasgow have been calculated at around 25%.

Lead researchers, Professors Yolanda van Heezik and Phil Seddon, have brought together a New Zealand-wide team to create a garden biodiversity evaluation tool as part of a new scheme which they have named Gardenstar.

GUY FREDERICK/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Professors Yolanda van Heezik and Phil Seddon were inspired to develop the Gardenstar assessment by an earlier study on skinks.

Homestar is a tool currently used to rate a home’s sustainability performance, and a similar Gardenstar rating could acknowledge a property’s biodiversity value and provide guidance on how to improve it.

McCombe’s property was one of 100 from Dunedin and the Wakatipu Basin that was used to test the application and validity of the tool. She rents a small property with her partner in Shotover Country, a new subdivision located within 15 minutes’ drive of central Queenstown.

“When I look out, I don’t see a landscape promoting biodiversity,” McCombe says. “There’s a strong emphasis on low maintenance gardens, and the use of tussock and flax, and even the odd fruit tree is protected from birds.”

Andy MacDonald / Stuff A small group of volunteers work to maintain the tracks and biodiversity of the historic Grampians Reserve in Nelson.

For McCombe, the study’s value was gaining awareness of what the researchers were looking at that she could then apply to her future gardening pursuits. “I find that I now think really carefully about what I can grow to improve the situation such as increasing diversity, and planting fruit and flowers that attract pollinators.”

McCombe is representative of the young and mobile population increasingly attracted to Queenstown. Since the study was concluded, she has already moved to another property about 400m away from the one assessed (one that she also described as having an obscene amount of lawn).

The only plants present at their new property, where they are the very first tenants, were three flax plants and another native shrub. “At our previous property, I had enjoyed creating my first new garden, so I came up with the idea to utilise pots from now on. Not only can I then take my garden with me in the future, but I can also instantly build better soil in pots.”

McCombe set about transporting all she had grown to her new property in pots, including strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, an olive tree, bulbs and a variety of herbs and vegetables. Blessed with a natural spark for growing plants, she also raises hard-to-grow natives such as kākā beak to give away, and in doing so contributes to increasing biodiversity on a wider regional scale.

The process to develop a black-and-white biodiversity score for a concept overlaid with socio-cultural factors, was an involved one, say the researchers.

Gardenstar began with engaging a team of experts from across New Zealand who identified about 180 features of gardens which encapsulate biodiversity characteristics. These were collated into the following four high level categories for garden assessment purposes: habitat extent, habitat quality, habitat management and landscape connectivity. A sophisticated values-based software called 1000 Minds was then used to determine respective category weightings for calculation of an overall biodiversity score per garden.

In addition to being research collaborators, van Heezik and Seddon are life partners, and one biodiversity-related action they have undertaken at their home property is reducing the lawn area, described by Seddon as an “odd English hangover”.

He says that invertebrates represent by far the greatest biodiversity in New Zealand gardens, and in Dunedin alone over a 10-day period, 164 beetle species were collected from across 55 gardens in another study van Heezik was involved in. Of note is that 75% of these beetles were native.

Based in the Department of Zoology, both researchers’ careers have been primarily wildlife-focused, and the idea for Gardenstar was seeded as the result of a skink study.

GUY FREDERICK/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Marianne Groothuis' next project is to transform an under-utilised lawn area to support greater biodiversity.

What that research indicated was that while the presence of skinks in home gardens was related to connectivity to the wider surrounding landscape, another important factor was skinks seemed to prefer wilder gardens with areas of long grass.

Dunedin gardener Marianne Groothuis is a strong advocate for embracing a bit of such messiness. “My garden is rough,” she says. “I don’t spray and if I pick up leaves or bits and pieces, they will go somewhere else in garden.”

Her garden sits well in Dunedin city with its many green corridors, and is a lush contrast from the more geologically raw landscapes and pared back gardens of Central Otago and Wakatipu Basin. At about 100 years old, the garden includes aspects of Gondwanaland including mature New Zealand, European and American beech trees, lancewood, North and South Island rātā, nīkau, pōhutukawa and a 35-year-old kauri.

“My main motivation for the garden is to attract birds, and I think the importance of larger plants is underrated in urban environments as a habitat for them, insects and other life that belongs here.”

While Groothuis has a strong preference for natives, she also embraces variety to support biodiversity, including a wide selection of variegated shrubs, muehlenbeckia, and about a dozen camellias and rhododendrons.

While McCombe has turned her attention to attracting bees and other pollinators to her new Shotover Country garden, Groothuis, who works as a collection curator at the nearby Dunedin Botanic Garden, extols the virtues of the exotic camellia.

“There is quite a number of camellias that flower in autumn and early winter that not only are a great source of food for birds at that time of year, but are also known to contain high quality pollen and nectar,” Groothuis explains. “Because of these characteristics, camellia is one of the plants that has been promoted to farmers as providing quality food at a certain time of year for birds and pollinators.”

She also sells excess plants and seedlings at community-minded prices, and provides a collection point for plastic plant pots, which if not suitable for re-use, are cleaned and delivered to the local Mitre 10 recycling depot.

Van Heezik says the research is important and topical due to the current emphasis on developing higher density housing. “On the whole, New Zealand could be doing better at protecting urban green spaces, particularly those on private land, but also incorporating more green with better native biodiversity into all the new housing developments.

“Councils, for example, could adopt the Gardenstar scheme and provide incentives to homeowners to engage in it, and highlight all the resources and information available to help make improvements.”

Groothuis reflects that the initiative is an excellent way to draw people’s attention to the relevance of the space around their homes, and particularly for extending that knowledge to the next generation for caring for plants and growing them for their full production and biodiversity values.

“For me, the importance of places and the land being able to breathe is the most important thing I can do in the care of this section while I’m here. It’s all about providing food to the insects and birds that live here, which means having as trees as big as possible that I can cope with, and as little hard surfaces and lawn areas.”

In fact, Groothuis’s next project is removing an under-utilised small area of lawn and replacing it with landscaping resembling a dry riverbed, with steps and stones cascading down the low-angled slope and containing a variety of small native plants.

The Gardenstar assessment

Plus ideas for improving your garden’s score.

Habitat extent: Preserve what’s there and think twice before adding more hard surfaces; reduce lawn areas.

Habitat quality: Diversity is important as invertebrates often co-exist with particular plants; add layers of plants from the ground up; leaf litter and a rotting stump can provide a welcome additional home for invertebrates.

Management: Control pests such as trapping possums; minimise use of pesticides; consider a bird feeder or wētā motel; let the lawn get a little longer; create a wild area.

Connectivity: Create stepping stones by clumping or clustering plantings; advocate for communal and public green spaces; grow plants to give away and spread biodiversity far and wide.