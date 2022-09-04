The world's most untropical palm tree is New Zealand's only native palm

Growing up in the Coromandel, some of my first memories are of a typical New Zealand postcard scene: nīkau standing tall amongst coastal pōhutukawa forests, backed by white sandy beaches. This is why our majestic native palm has always held a special place for me.

Tropical and lush are not often words used to describe Aotearoa’s native plants, but nīkau is an exception. Its large luxurious fronds look right in place whether in manicured gardens or amongst our rugged forested coastal landscapes.

Nīkau is the southernmost member of the palm family, and New Zealand’s only native palm species. The Rhopalostylis genus contains two species:

Rhopalostylis sapida can be found inhabiting lowland forests throughout the North Island, then south to Ōkārito and Banks Peninsula and across to the Chatham Islands.

Rhopalostylis baueri var. cheesemanii is native to New Zealand’s most northern island group, the Kermadec Islands, and the same species can also be found on Norfolk Island.

GARYWEBBER/123RF/Stuff Nīkau in flower can be surprisingly eye-catching.

The South Island’s West Coast is one of the best places to see large stands of nīkau, and they give the place a real tropical feel.

The nīkau palm shows a considerable amount of regional variation. Nīkau of the north tend to have longer, more slender trunks, and their leaves are slightly shorter. Further south, the palms tend to look more solid and robust, and can handle harsher conditions. Nīkau on the Chatham Islands are the most southern and the hardiest of all, and some experts believe they should be considered a separate species, as their growth form is so distinct.

: ROBERT MORA/ALAMY STOCK PHOTO/Stuff NÄ«kau palm in flower.

For those lucky enough to visit Raoul Island in the Kermadec group, the pure nīkau palm stands are a sight to behold. I have been fortunate enough to spend time living and working on Raoul Island, and when I think back to this magical place, the nīkau forests and cackling kākāriki are always at the forefront of my mind.

During my time on the island, we surveyed for weeds from a helicopter and from the air, the large swathes of palms made the island look like a true tropical paradise. From the ground, the nīkau palms looked only slightly different to those found on mainland New Zealand with larger droopier fronds and slightly larger red berries.

Both species of nīkau can reach 15m in height and 3m in width, though they are remarkably slow growing and can take up to 15 years before forming a trunk. Small pink to mauve flower clusters burst out from the lower fronds and their sweet musty smell attracts pollinating insects, geckos, and birds such as tūī, korimako and tauhou, which feed on the nectar. It takes more than a year for the bright red fruits to mature, so it’s not uncommon to see ripe fruit from last season on the same plant as green unripe fruit from this season. These fruits provide food for native birds such as kererū and kākā.

Trees That Count Trees That Count shares how to plant native trees and get projects off to a good start.

The leaves of the nīkau palm give it its distinct shape, and the erect fronds have also lent it the nicknames feather duster palm or shaving brush palm. There are 14 leaves on the palm at any one time and mature leaves are shed between October and May. The outermost leaf is the oldest and first to go, and on average two fronds are shed each year leaving a scar on the trunk. These scars can then be used to give an indication of the tree’s age since the trunk formed.

There is not a lot known about the lifespan of a nīkau palm. However, it is thought 10m high trees are up to 200 years old. A lot of the nīkau on Raoul Island were spindly tall trees that towered well above that height.

In March 2011, the centre of Cyclone Bune passed just to the east of Raoul Island, causing winds of up to 160kph. The devastation to the island’s flora was massive and large swathes of nīkau were flattened. There were quite a few casualties but it was incredible to see how many of the palms that had lost all their fronds began to sprout again from the top, and made a full recovery.

It is thought that when the Polynesian ancestors of Māori arrived in New Zealand, they searched for coconut palms and were disappointed to find that the nīkau palm did not contain an edible nut. One translation of the word nīkau is “without nuts”.

However, it was quickly found that the palm had many other uses to offset the absence of edible fruit. The young leaf shoots and flowers were eaten, and the centre or heart of the palm was eaten on special occasions. Unfortunately, harvesting the heart costs the palm its life, and this dish became known as “millionaire’s salad” by early settlers.

The heart has a slight laxative effect, and the sap is said to have eased the pain of childbirth. The fronds were used for weaving and thatching into a range of objects including hats, mats and baskets with the trunk being used for pots and containers. The bright red nīkau berries were used by Māori to make necklaces and early settlers used the berries as ammunition to shoot birds. Today, the distinct shape of the nīkau palm is recognised by all New Zealanders and is commonly used in artwork and sculptures.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Nīkau in the Kauri Loop Track Hakarimata Scenic Reserve Parker Road in Waikato.

Historically, the nīkau palm has often been overlooked by gardeners and landscapers. Exotic, faster-growing palm species were often planted instead to quickly and conveniently give gardens a flashy tropical feel.

Many exotic palms are now formally recognised as pest plants and are no longer allowed to be sold by plant nurseries. Rats and birds disperse the palatable fruits and spread the seeds around causing the plants to establish on roadsides and in amongst native vegetation.

For example, the phoenix palm, one of the worlds largest palms, was once a popular landscaping plant in New Zealand, but is now considered a pest plant in most regions. In Auckland, the phoenix palm has been formally recognised as a pest, meaning it can no longer be propagated, moved, planted or sold.

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden At Laurie Wills and Cassandra Gaisford’s Kerikeri property sculptural 30-year-old Pitt Island nikau palms are encircled by decks made from garapa timber and box seating.

It is fantastic to see nīkau palms turning up in urban landscaping projects such as Auckland’s Queen Street, proving these native plants are hardy enough to deal with all environments.

People are starting to realise that although they are slow-growing, the end result is well worth the wait.

Nīkau palms will thrive in most gardens with a little care. They like rich, damp fertile soil and a north-facing aspect.

It is best to protect young nīkau from strong winds as they can end up looking tattered in really exposed locations. The offshore island varieties such as the Chatham Island and Kermadec nīkau are popular with landscapers and gardeners as they tend to hold their form a little better.

A variety of nīkau palms is readily available from most nurseries, and remember it is always best to plant eco-sourced local varieties that will thrive in your environment.

The nīkau palm may be the world’s most untropical palm, but it looks the part and has become one of our most iconic native plants. It is fantastic to see a shift with landscapers and gardeners using native species where weedy exotic trees were once used.

The impact of this means we can have thriving native ecosystems within urban garden environments attracting more native birds, lizards and insects.

Sian Potier is the Kiwi Operations Leader for the Taranaki Kiwi Trust. She has a strong interest in restoration ecology and has worked on projects on predator-free offshore islands around New Zealand.