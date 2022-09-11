Making tools & growing food, but it's not about self-sufficiency

Marco and Tess Partridge seem to have always known exactly how they want to live their life, and set about collecting and learning the knowledge and experience necessary to achieve their goals.

Hence the name of their business, the Crafty Gatherer, which has less to do with clever foraging and more about procuring the resources necessary to set up and maintain their way of life.

The resources they have been gathering are not necessarily the material kind either. “It’s more about gathering the understanding, the exposure, support and the wisdom we need to live the life we want, that we are blessed with,” Tess explains.

CLAIRE MOSSONG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff The Partridge family: From left, Odi, 4; Tess; Jai, 7; Marco; 9-year-old Tahl; and Miss Kitty.

To them, this means growing their own fruit and veges using organic and permaculture principles (the orchard and vege beds are also used for the occasional gardening workshops they run); engaging and supporting the local community; raising and homeschooling their three boys 9-year-old Tahl, 7-year-old Jai, and Odi who has just turned 4; and running their business making tools – the most notable of all their broadfork called the Forksta – which was set up in 2014.

Other Crafty Gatherer tools include bread knives, compost sieves, flat-pack composting toilets, insect hotels, biochar burners and laundry racks. “The Forksta has consistently been our biggest product, but this winter, the burner and the compost toilet have been big as well,” says Marco, who is also a trained builder; he still holds down a building job in town a couple of days a week.

CLAIRE MOSSONG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Tess picking beans with Odi.

They credit the success of the Forksta to the growth of organic and permaculture market gardens in New Zealand. As this new generation of food growers embraced the regenerative and sustainable growing principles that aimed (among other goals) to minimise carbon footprint and reduce the use of fossil fuels, the Crafty Gatherer’s trademarked Forksta – proudly made in New Zealand using local material by a team of contracted craftspeople – gradually became their bestseller.

“Making the tools provide us with an income in a way that is aligned with the life journey we’re on, moving with the cycles on the land,” says Tess. “Marco has always made the tools we wanted and needed, and then we asked others to test them for us, and these gardeners realised they needed them too, so that’s how we came to start selling the tools.”

Both Marco and Tess grew up in the Bay of Plenty, and before settling down on these 12 acres in the Pāpāmoa Hills in 2014, they had travelled extensively, mostly Wwoofing their way around the world. (Wwoof stands for Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms, a global movement linking visitors and workers with organic farmers to promote cultural and educational exchanges).

CLAIRE MOSSONG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Seedlings growing in Crafty Gatherer Seed Raising Tray.

“Everywhere we went, we pretty much Wwoofed and saw lots of homesteading and living off the land,” Marco recalls. “So we were able to observe and absorb… if they’ve got this much land, they’re growing this much; or they’ve got this many animals and they can do that much in return. That set us up to know what we wanted for ourselves.”

Once back in New Zealand, they also put in time at the Koanga Institute near Wairoa in Hawkes Bay.

“We basically lived in our van for four months. It was a cool time of learning and making connections,” Tess recalls. At one point, they also housesat for Marco’s mum while she was travelling. “We just kept moving around, as we were looking for our own place for five years, keeping an eye even while we were travelling.”

CLAIRE MOSSONG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Jai Partridge with one of the many chickens on the property.

Finally, they found the spot that ticked nearly all their boxes, and it was only 15 minutes outside of Pāpāmoa and close to family. It came with some native bush, various trees, steep banks rolling into flat pasture and two springs. “And we’re at the top of the hill, so we feel like you’re out of the hustle and bustle of town,” Tess says. “At night, we see the lights of the town and during the day, we can see the sea, which is important for Marco since he’s a surfer.”

Best of all, the property has beautiful soil – a good sandy loam, she adds. “We often think we hit the jackpot with the soil. It’s never been intensively farmed as it was a lifestyle block with minimal animals. In that sense, we wanted a clean slate and that’s pretty much what we got.”

There are issues. The wind, up here at 270m above sea level, is a big negative for them, Marco says. “And we drop down to 220m at the lowest level, and the soil changes from one type to another, though most of it is usable.”

CLAIRE MOSSONG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Odi picking 'Poppa Franks' tomatoes in the greenhouse.

Chilly temps slow growth in the garden. “It’s always a couple of degrees colder,” he adds, but the upside is they don’t get a lot of frost. “It all settles in the valley below, and we just have to deal with pockets of frost.”

In 2021, they got the greenhouse up and it’s been a gamechanger, says Tess, opening up a whole new world of subtropical edibles, including tomatoes, capsicums, tamarillos, pawpaw, babaco, banana, ginger and turmeric.

In the part of the orchard which now enjoys its own microclimate, they established seven avocado trees as well as sugarcane, lemongrass, nasturtium, jerusalem artichoke, native spinach and more bananas. A short walk away, they also have nashi, peaches, plums and various types of citrus. In the berry area, there are blueberries, strawberries, boysonberries, raspberries.

CLAIRE MOSSONG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Odi collecting eggs. Right now, there are 18 chooks on the property.

There are 18 chooks and the eight Dexter and Galloway cattle as well.

These heritage breeds are smaller and so make less of an impact on the land and grass, Marco explains, adding that it’s actually his 76-year-old father, Don, who shares the property with them, who looks after the cattle most days.

The cob cottage on site was built in 2016 as part of a learning project run by Permaculture Bay of Plenty to showcase building resilience while providing an opportunity for natural builders to workshop their craft. “We had 25 people up here for two and a half weeks, camping and building the main walls, using clay collected from the bottom of the steep bank. They worked hard and learned and they partied till 2am and then they were up at sunrise to go back on the tools. A couple of friends made food for everyone. It was a beautiful time of connection and community,” Tess recalls.

The couple then took another three years to finish the cob cottage on their own. It is sometimes rented out as a glamping venue; Wwoofers also sometimes stay there.

Their own home is actually two shipping containers – an extension of their Crafty Gatherer way of life, says Tess (only half-jokingly). “When we came up here, our goal was self-sufficiency, but the more we’ve lived on the land, the more we realise our ancestors were never completely self-sufficient in their little pod. They were building communities and looking after the land, and we will too.”