This tiny Bay of Islands home is green in more ways than one, and has more houseplants than square metres

Bay of Islands home is all about growing and sustainability

Nathalie LeBlanc​ has more houseplants than square metres in her home – and that’s the way she likes it.

LeBlanc and her partner, Nik Minchin​, built the 36m² tiny home on their 10 acres (4 hectares) in Russell, Bay of Islands, four years ago, and LeBlanc started collecting indoor plants as a way to make their space feel homely.

She now has about 40 plants, including a recent find of two rare, and usually expensive, Monstera albo – with their much sought-after leaf variegation. LeBlanc found them for the regular monstera price of $45 each at Bunnings Whāngarei.

She says Minchin taught her everything she knows about plants – a lot considering much of the property is planted in a permaculture garden, growing enough food to feed 30 families.

They are both keen environmentalists and built the tiny home themselves for two reasons, partly budgetary, but mainly to minimise their environmental footprint.

The completely off-grid home, built “with the help of a local builder and half the town”, LeBlanc says, has solar panels, gas oven, composting toilet and rainwater collection.

They use water from a creek on the property to water the garden and ever-expanding orchard.

Supplied With space at a premium, Nathalie LeBlanc gets creative with her houseplant collection in her tiny home in Russell, Bay of Islands.

LeBlanc, 29, says the build cost about $30,000, although she estimates it would cost double that in 2022.

As well as the indoor plants, and the massive garden, Minchin has planted over 200 fruit trees. LeBlanc says some of them are so rare, she’s never heard of the fruit.

Alongside the orchard and garden, both of them have day jobs: LeBlanc works in their sailing charter business, and Minchin works for a local trust in pest eradication, mainly getting rid of rats, but also possums and stoats.

Nathalie LeBlanc LeBlanc loves the way having houseplants brings nature inside.

Nathalie LeBlanc With space at a premium, Nathalie LeBlanc gets creative with her houseplant collection in her tiny home.

LeBlanc has also been volunteering with Coastguard for three years.

She says she recommends collecting houseplants as a hobby to others.

“It brings nature inside. You’re living in a small space, but it has that indoor outdoor vibe, and it makes it feel like a home.

“It’s so rewarding to take care of something and see it grow, to see new leaves now spring is here.”

Nathalie LeBlanc Plants cover nearly every surface in the Russell home.

She says she’s trying not to overspend on the pastime.

“I’m trying not to daydream and spend too much money. (For instance) I’m trying not get into the variegated plants, because they’re just so expensive: I’m not going to pay $500 for a leaf.”

A Canadian native, LeBlanc says she’s “here for good” now. “We have a business, house, dog, duck, chickens . . . I’m really happy.

“You miss family but I’ve been fortunate to go back most years.”

Both she and Minchin love tiny home living.

“At first I thought it would be really difficult, and that we’d only live in it for a year and make it bigger. But I love it. It’s so comfortable. We’re so happy there.”