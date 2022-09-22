How you could be killing native birds in your backyard with kindness

We all want to encourage tūī to our surroundings, but what is the best way to do so?

Fat tūī, or puffed-up silvereyes might look cute, but the native birds could well be suffering from deadly salmonella or intestinal parasites.

Kiwi bird lovers have been flooding social media with pictures of dead or sick birds in their gardens, and experts say the culprit may be unhygienic backyard feeding.

Birder Ian McLean, the Auckland representative for Birds NZ, says most people are completely unaware of the dangers, and indeed think they are helping birds by providing sustenance, particularly over winter.

However, because birds cluster unnaturally at feeders, and the feeders themselves are not cleaned daily, they become breeding grounds for infections.

“Bird poo in and around food can cause salmonella infections and intestinal parasites. Salmonella is an absolute killer of birds.”

He says fluffed-up feathers are commonly seen in birds with salmonella and other infections, such as chlamydia.

Dr Josie Galbraith, natural sciences curator at Auckland Memorial War Museum, says bird feeders provide a “hot spot” for infection, which wild birds can pass on either directly, or through faeces, feathers or skin debris left on the stations.

”They can transmit it directly bird to bird if in close proximity,” she says. “You’ve got a really intense population of birds in one place that wouldn’t normally be that close together.”

Campylobacter and yersinia are similarly transmitted, she says.

Paul Bolt These two apparently healthy tauhou/silvereyes were found dead, possibly due to salmonella.

Paul Bolt found two dead silvereyes (tauhou) under an olive tree at his Auckland property. They did not show any signs of injury, and could well have been affected by salmonella.

Bolt does not feed birds on his own property, but McLean says they most likely flew from elsewhere.

McLean, a travel agent by day and lifelong birdwatcher, says bread is particularly bad for birds.

“It causes multiple problems, and is absolute junk food for birds, full of carbohydrates, yeast and sugars and should never be fed to them.”

Supplied Ian McLean has been a lifelong birdwatcher, and is the Auckland regional representative for Birds NZ.

Bread and food scraps also favour “exceedingly common and problematic” species such as house sparrows, common mynahs, feral pigeons and (in parks) mallard ducks.

“Frankly, we don’t need any more of those super-abundant species.”

He says while people feed sugar water out of concern for birds over winter, it is akin to feeding children Coca-Cola.

“Generally, we don’t need to feed birds extra in winter. They’ve been looking after themselves for millions of years without us.”

McLean points out birds such as tūī, korimako and silvereyes all survive on the subantarctic Auckland Islands without having any extra food provided.

Dr Daria Erastova completed her PhD on the subject of sugar water bird feeding.

tuigarden.co.nz Specially designed feeders such as the Tui Nectar Feeder do not allow for the accumulation of bird droppings.

She concluded that, if people wanted to feed birds in their backyard, as about one in five households do, they should choose commercially-available feeders that are specially designed to minimise the risk of faeces and feather contamination.

They should provide sugar water “only in winter during the coldest months”.

“I ​advise stopping supplementary feeding in spring and summer to let birds use natural food sources, pollinate native plants, and minimise the risk of bacterial growth at high ambient temperatures.”

She also recommended cleaning bird feeders thoroughly with hot water and scrubbing.

“Don't use bleach or detergents.”

Robyn Chappell The disabled bird is on a mission to prove that disabled pets are just as lovable as their able-bodied peers.

​Lastly, she recommends that feeding stations be placed away from trees and fences so that cats “or other invasive predators” don’t attack.

McLean says the commercial bird seed industry is partly to blame for the message that we need to feed birds.

“It’s a huge industry that sends that message, and it’s basically to sell product.”

He himself sometimes put out sunflower seeds, specifically for green finches, but says he mainly attracts birds by having a natural garden and allowing fruit to fall to the ground. “And then silvereyes, song thrushes and blackbirds come down and eat them.”

Galbraith says people love feeding birds in their gardens, and research shows that coming out with a hard stance against it doesn’t work.

“It connects you so strongly to nature in your area, people are really passionate about it,” she says.

Instead, she recommends moderation, and feeding in less risky ways, while acknowledging that doing so is for the benefit of the humans, not the birds.

McLean’s suggestions in place of using bird feeders

Plant trees, shrubs and flowers to provide insects, nectar, fruit, seeds and shelter for many species of birds, including the insect-eating natives.

Install a bird bath in your garden. “This is great for the birds, whilst it provides you an excellent opportunity to view them without the bird versus bird aggression associated with bird feeders.”

If you must feed, do not use open feeding dishes, as they rapidly become contaminated with bird poo.

What is the natural food of our native birds?

123RF The tauhou, or silvereye, feeds on caterpillars, spider, flies, beetles, fruit from native trees and shrubs.

Silvereye or tauhou

Feeds on: Invertebrates, including caterpillars, spiders, flies and beetles, fruit from native trees and shrubs and nectar from shrubs such as fuchsia, kōwhai and banksias.

Pīwakawaka or fantail

Feeds on: Grubs, spiders and insects, many of which it catches on the wing although it will also target insects disturbed by digging.

Kākā

Feeds on: Shoots, flowers, fruit and berries as well as nectar from rata and pohutukawa, honeydew from beech trees and insect larvae.

Nicole Farmilo The kōtare feeds on insects, earthworms, lizards, mice, mudcrabs and fish.

Kingfisher or kōtare

Feeds on: Insects, earthworms, lizards, mice, mudcrabs and fish.

Korimako or bellbird

Feeds on: The nectar of plants including kowhai, pohutukawa, rata and flax. In autumn it also eats fruit and invertebrates.

Wood pigeon or kererū

Feeds on: The fruit of native trees and shrubs, in particular the fruit of karaka and puriri, as well as shoots, flowers and leaves.

SOURCE: NZ Gardener