He started houseplant collection to impress a crush. Now they're engaged – and together have 1200 plants

Colin Kelly and his fiance own more than 1200 houseplants

After a friend gave Colin Kelly​ his first plant, a calathea beautiful star, he decided to take up houseplant collecting as a hobby – mainly because a guy he liked was into it.

Fast-forward a few months and Kelly and the “guy”, Eckhard Stalmann,​ are engaged and living together in Manurewa, with their plant collections growing apace.

“Once we started living together, I started collecting alocasia, philondendrons, monstera, pothos and anthuriums,” Kelly says. “I have 500 or 600 these days.”

In fact, they completely filled their 140sqm home, and it was time to go rural. In November 2021, Stalmann bought their current home, a 220sqm, three-bedroom place on 7.7 hectares in Patumāhoe, rural south Auckland.

Kelly, 23, a long haul flight attendant, says he and Stalmann, a veterinary surgeon, “spur each other on” in their collecting. He estimates they have more than 1200 plants between them now.

“He’d started collecting a year or two before, but when we got together we encouraged each other to grow bigger.

“It escalated rather quickly.”

At their new home, where they also have cats, dogs, goats, cattle, chickens, ducks, emu and guinea fowl, each of them has a greenhouse, although Stalmann’s is still under construction.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Colin Kelly says the greenhouse is his zen space where he goes to relax after work.

“We steal each other’s plants and call it ‘husband tax’,” Kelly says.

Kelly says his work as a flight attendant exposes him to interesting plants overseas, particularly in places such as Singapore, Japan and Thailand.

“I’m more jealous when I fly because they have much better plants and I wish I could take them home. [...] I’ve also bought materials from overseas; differently designed pots, underground heating, indoor plant accessories.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff The Anthurium warocqueanum and Philodendron Florida ghost are doing well in Kelly’s greenhouse.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff The tank contains some reasonably rare varieties, including Philondendron Florida ghost, Anthuriumwarocqueanum, Philodendron verrucosum and Anthurium polyschistum.

Kelly, who has always had a green thumb and a love of growing vegetables, says he’s spent $7000 on his plant set-up. That includes tables, shelves, ladders, grow lights, and stones.

“In plants themselves, I’ve been scared to work it out. It’s probably $20,000 plus.”

However, he says he has also sold about $20,000 worth of cuttings.

Stuff Philodendron verrucosum flourishing in Stalmann’s tank inside the house.

“It’s not about the money,” he says. “It’s not going to depreciate like a car. It’s more like an accomplishment, like raising a child.”

He has some rarer plants, including Anthurium polydactylum, Monstera esqueleto, Amydrium silver, Anthurium warocqueanum (known as queen anthurium) and Philondendron Florida ghost.

Most of the plants are in Kelly’s 3m by 6m greenhouse, although Stalmann also has “a massive terrarium” in the lounge.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Stalmann’s tank inside the house, showing an array of anthuriums and philodendrons, some common, some rare.

“There are plants everywhere throughout the house, some walls are covered, but it’s toned down compared to how it used to be. We wanted our own space, which is why we looked at the greenhouse idea.”

Because Kelly can be away for up to about 20 hours at a time with his work, he has automated his plant care systems, including a sprinkler system that waters the moss poles, a humidifier, and grow lights that come on at night.

He also has fairy lights in there to add to the ambience.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff The poles are surrounded by chicken wire and sphagnum moss, with soil in between.

Kelly says the greenhouse is his zen place, where he decompresses away from work – as much as he loves being a flight attendant.

“It’s been a dream since I was young, not just for the travel, but the work itself: It’s like being a waiter in the sky, but also a therapist, police officer, ...

“[Houseplant collecting] is good for my mental health. Being a flight attendant, there is a lot of mental stress, just being away from home, away from contact with loved ones.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff The humidifier, left, keeps conditions good for the collection of calathea. Philondedron lemon lime cascades down from the ladder on the right.

“You just reset yourself.”

He documents his collecting on Instagram @gayplantboy, and sometimes shares to a Facebook group, Indoor Plants NZ, which he recommends to others starting on their own houseplant journey.

He welcomes questions from beginning plant enthusiasts there, and says his most basic advice is to take care of the three essentials: warmth, humidity and water/nutrition.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Kelly considers his next move with the Speckle Park cow that escaped onto the driveway.

“As long as you try to get those things sorted, you’ll be fine.” He says once you get into more complicated growing systems, it’s a matter of “trial and error”.

Kelly and Stalmann plan to grow their collections even more.

”We’re wanting to build a 15m by 30m botanical garden. It’ll be four times the size of Auckland (Domain) Wintergardens,” Kelly says. “That’s a couple of years away.”