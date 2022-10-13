So the polar blast munted your seedlings but there's time to start again

Nothing ventured, nothing gained

The words of my former boss, Nono, echoed in my ears this week. It was more of a clang.

We called him Nono because every time someone suggested trying something unconventional in the vegetable garden he would yell, “No! No!”. His real name was Fred.

Well, I have two words for you Fred: Polar Blast. You were right again.

PIXABAY/Stuff Tomato seedlings transplant easily so repot seedlings and grow them on indoors until the weather is reliably warm and settled.

I ignored your 67 years of experience in the garden and planted my lovingly germinated tomato seedlings in the ground before Labour Weekend, starting October 22. The tail of winter came and stung, freezing my seedlings to death. Oh well, nothing ventured, nothing gained.

Despite what some of my most world-weary and disillusioned friends may say, there is a Plan B. After all, I am a gardener of sorts, so let's try that again. Luckily, I did kind of listen to Fred and have back-up tomato seedlings growing in recycled containers on all the window sills of our ageing suburban home, a remnant of forgotten orchards and market garden housing. The seedlings are being hardened off by leaving the windows open late into the colder nights.

It’s a house not for the faint of heart or fussy of mind. There are water stains and soil tracks everywhere, much to the dismay of the CDO, chief-domestic-officer. But I don’t hear any complaints when those ‘Moneymaker’ tomatoes are sliced on to our morning toast, topped with coriander, basil or mint. And the CDO does love my beefsteaks at the end of the season when the bountiful harvest is turned into chutney, spiced with capsicum, chilli and onions.

There has been a return to warming spring temperatures, even in the deep south. I still won’t throw caution to the wind, Fred. A check of the weekly forecast suggests there will still be fluctuations in temperature. So if you’re risk-averse and south of Blenheim, I’d definitely wait for October 22 or beyond to plant out again.

Our theme for the season is experiment. Along with the corn, potatoes, seasonal salad ingredients of coriander, basil, mint, rocket, lettuce, peas, beans and cucumbers, we will be planting out chillies, capsicum, eggplant, watercress and yams (something I’ve never grown before but something Fred has encouraged me to “give it a go, mate. Nothing ventured, nothing gained”).

Speaking of pests

It’s a joyous time of year for our recent puppy addition, an energetic, loud, hungry and mischievous Hunterway bitch, called Osi. She’s an avid digger who loves to “help” in the garden. Lately, she has taken to running off with my seedling containers to sprinkle on the lawn. She loves the smell of fresh soil and the breaking sound the containers make when chewed or smacked against the ground or walls. If you have any suggestions on how to temper her exuberant behaviour and digging paws, I would love to hear.

Other ravenous pests include the snails and slugs feasting on tender spring growth. They appear in abundance at this time of year. I have tried stomping them at night when they come out from the shade (time-consuming and often futile), surrounding my plants with salt (expensive and wasteful), eggshells (you have to eat a lot of eggs) and coffee grinds. I even tried a beer trap, but that was a waste of beer.

One year we had three families of hedgehogs living in separate areas of the garden. They gorged and slurped on snails and slugs. The seedlings thrived. Unfortunately, hedgehogs should not be encouraged as they also love to eat invertebrates required for healthy soil and have been known to feast on bird eggs. Think chickens and native birds.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Stuff Sick of garden snails eating up your seedlings and damaging your vege crops? Try eating them instead.

The best solution I have found has been to clear weeds from the garden as soon as they appear as these provide shelter for snails and slugs. Unlike my tomatoes, the frost only tempered their growth. Most prevalent for me at the moment is cleavers, ivy, convolvulus and nightshade. Nothing beats getting out in the garden with a pair of gloves and pulling these by hand in the morning spring sun. I often use a trowel or hand fork to attack the most stubborn.

Cleaver in particular has become a problem and exploded into life, like the gremlins from that movie Gremlins. Just add water. But don’t wait. I walked past a spindly cleaver last week and noticed this morning it had spread itself along the climbing wire and mesh fence I had created for my peas and beans.

My last resort is to use slug bait, although like weed sprays, I try to avoid solutions that may be harmful to the environment or animals. My furry friend seems to think only in terms of what can be eaten, dug or smashed.

I would love to hear about your favourite tools and tips for controlling weeds, slugs and snails.

Frames and supports

It’s a good time to think about making growing frames and supports for climbing plants like peas and beans. These can be intricate and expensive when purchased, even though store-bought can look impressive.

I prefer to make my own and am constantly picking up wire and mesh left on the road or at dumpsites around the ever expanding housing projects in our neighbourhood. I bang waratahs in the ground, also found dumped, and tie the mesh on to these with recycled wire. Gardening doesn’t have to be expensive. It just takes a little foresight and beady eyes.

Another method is to use thinner branches pruned in winter from fruit and willow trees to make teepee stands. Bamboo is another source from which to make teepee frames. Almost anything can be recycled. After shaping into a make-shift teepee tie at the top with your wire. I sometimes use a central waratah to provide strength.

Unfortunately, Osi also likes them and thinks they’re made for her to play hide and seek.

Gardening by the moon

October continues to be a busy month for sowing root crops, especially carrots on October 14-15. Make sure they don't dry out once they have been planted. Cover to retain moisture. Deal to weeds as they continue to thrive October 16-20. Sow more carrots and parsnips October 21-22.

Gardening by the maramataka

The first of the planting months for most regions. Long-term summer crops which include kūmara, kamokamo, kānga (Indian corn), taewa, pumpkin and watermelons should be initiated and/or planted now in most regions. The 10th of the month is the full moon and aligns to the Rākaunui phase which brings together the influences of the atua Rongo (crops and wellbeing), Tāne (trees, bushes and forest as well as wild foods) and Tangaroa (foods of the sea) so it really is the start of a season of plenty. Whiro falls on the 25th so October 21-26 is best focused on other activities such as seed sowing indoors, grafting or softwood cuttings. Beyond this, take the cues from the perennial plants around you for signs of temperature gains in the soil (new weeds of summer species or new buds on fruit trees) and the presence of some related species such as the pepe tuna (pūriri moth) or tunga rere (beetle of the huhu grub) – all signs that spring is here. Dr Nick Roskruge