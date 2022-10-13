Why do my tamarillo trees keep dying?

How do I grow a tamarillo?

Can I grow them from seed? What type of soil do tamarillos thrive in? How much water does it need to grow? Do tamarillos need much shelter? Can I grow them in colder climates? And how do you know when the fruit is ready to harvest? Are they susceptible to pests and disease?

Answer: Tamarillos are subtropical small trees that need a warm sheltered, free draining site. But the fact that they are tricky to grow and the fruit expensive to buy in the supermarket makes them even more valued and worthwhile once established.

Seed can be extracted from quality fruit, washed and dried on newspaper in the same ways as tomato seed, then planted in a propagation tray somewhere warm in early spring. Pot these on in stages and plant out when the seedling is good and strong in spring (usually the next year) after the last frost.

Garden centres usually have a selection of traditional sapling red varieties such as ‘Ted’s Red’ or ‘Mulligan’, less acid red-orange options including ‘Tango’, and the sweeter gold varieties such as ‘Bold Gold’.

Plant in well drained soil as they hate wet feet. They like a good bed of compost at planting and additional fruit tree fertiliser every few weeks after that, especially for sandier soils. A few handfuls of sheep pellets are always good. Give them plenty of mulch and regular water over summer to keep their big leaves turgid, and their developing fruit happy.

Tamarillos can be quite fussy about growing conditions and particularly dislike strong winds and frost so plant in a well sheltered area. While the plant will recover from a light frost, heavier or consecutive frosts can ruin the fruit and kill the plant. Shelter is essential because wind can snap their brittle branches and, because they have shallow roots, can even topple a whole plant if it’s laden with fruit.

Young plants often grow into a single long stalk so prune this well back to create a more manageable branched bush. They develop into a tree 2-3m tall. They fruit after only 18-24 months, have a good crop in their second winter and come into full production after three or four years. The fruit are ready to pick when they fully colour up which starts up here in late autumn and continues over several months.After the last fruit is harvested and any risk of frosts is gone, it’s good to prune main branches back by about half, remove any dieback or spindly branches, and take off low or ground level shoots.

The tomato/potato psyllid is the primary pest but can be controlled with Success Ultra or neem oil and predators such as spiders, lacewing, ladybirds and predator mites. These can be encouraged in the garden by companion planting flowers such as alyssum, borage and lavender. White fly and aphids are also a nuisance but readily controlled with oils. Tamarillos are also susceptible to powdery mildew that can be kept in check with a range of fungal controls.