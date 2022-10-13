Yam growing tips and variety guide

Wait until the tops have died down (usually after frost) before harvesting yams.

New Zealand yams - known as oca to the rest of the world - can take up to six months from planting to harvest and take up valuable space in your plot, but these tasty, trouble-free tubers are well worth the wait.

Sow and grow

When to sow: September to November in warmer areas; October to December cooler areas

Position: Full sun

Harvest: 26 weeks

Good for beginners

Good for pots

Get started

Yams are grown from tubers which should be planted in spring. In cooler areas, they can be started in pots and transplanted in late spring.

Step-by-step

Yam tubers are most easily obtained from supermarkets and greengrocers.

Keep out of direct sunlight and in a warm spot, and wait until they sprout shoots before planting.

Plant the tubers about 30cm apart about 6-8cm deep, in rows 45cm apart. Avoid nitrogen-rich fertilisers.

If the soil is likely to get waterlogged, plant in a raised bed or on a little mound.

Growing tips

Yams like a sunny spot in soil with plenty of compost dug into the soil. Mulching around them will help keep the soil moist in summer. Harvest in late autumn after the tops have died down.

It pays to mark the position of each plant to make it easier to find as these day-length sensitive tubers don't really start to fatten up until the end of May, when often the shamrock-like leaves may have faded away altogether. Another reason to keep them in the soil longer is that frost sweetens their flavour.

Standout varieties

The most commonly grown variety is red-skinned, but you can get yellow, golden and apricot varieties, which are usually sweeter, slightly smaller and perhaps not as tangy.

Troubleshooting

Remarkably disease-free, though grass grubs are known to attack tubers, and rabbits the foliage.