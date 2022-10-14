The healing power of a New Plymouth flower garden

When Michelle Matangi’s father died and her mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer within months of each other, she turned to her garden.

In the last year she has got rid of the majority of the back lawn at her New Plymouth home and transformed it into flower beds filled with all different colours of dahlias, zinnias, poppies, tulips, and more.

“Mum has always been my rock, and it just threw me, it was like, how am I going to get up in the morning?

“So I started getting into the garden because it was good distraction.”

She started with a few vegetables but then her obsession of flowers started to blossom.

One garden bed quickly turned into many as she realised she had quite the green thumb, much like most of her family.

From there she began reading any book to do with gardening she could get her hands on and absorbing whatever she could from YouTube and Instagram.

She says gardening information is really accessible and people that love gardening, always want to share their knowledge.

“I started getting into it and was like, oh, this actually makes me feel better.

“It kept me active because I'm normally a really active person but since that diagnosis and just dealing with my own chronic pain with migraines it can just be hard.”

Matangi has always loved flowers but first decided to plant some to help her vegetable garden, so bees could easily pollinate.

She soon realised there were so many benefits to getting out in the garden, and not just to help her deal with her father’s death and mother’s terminal cancer.

Her husband of 23 years Mike noticed that bees began sleeping in the petals of some of the flowers.

“He was like, oh my God, you're providing beds for bees, and it just gave me something positive to focus on during a really hard time, and now it's become a bit of an addiction.”

Husband Mike is very patient, she says, as he sees how much joy it brings her, but has asked for a bit of lawn back for their two dogs Alfie and Pepper.

Bit by bit Matangi removed more of the lawn herself and put more flower beds in. She can’t put a figure on the amount of time she has spent out there.

“I put my headphones on, crank some music and get on with it.

“It’s like a form of meditation.”

She says the garden is currently in an in-between stage but come summer will be in full bloom with different colours bursting everywhere.

Her career as a life coach has proved helpful with her mentality towards gardening.

If at first she doesn’t succeed, she will find out the root of the problem.

“If something doesn't work, I'm like, why?

“Failing forward is actually a good thing, you learn from it and that informs what to do next, as opposed to going, oh, this is the worst thing ever.”

Although she says she is still in the learning stage, Matangi has ended up selling some bunches of her own flowers when she posted about her garden on Instagram.

For those wanting to give flower gardening a go but perhaps might be intimidated Matangi suggests starting with dahlias and always making sure your soil is well-fed.

“They will produce the most incredible flowers, and you just put it in the ground, and they keep coming back.

“So long as it doesn't rot, which if we get too much rain, and they're not in a raised bed, they can, but other than that, before I knew I had these tall plants with amazing flowers.”