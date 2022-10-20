Potted tomatoes for shelter and limited space

Nothing beats the taste of a freshly-picked tomato. Here's how to grow your own.

A labour of tomato love

Container vegetable gardens are becoming increasingly popular for apartment dwellers and homeowners with little space. And container gardens are ideal in colder climates on balconies, patios and shaded courtyards. They can be moved to follow the sun and are less vulnerable to birds and other pests. (More about the best tomato varieties for planting in the ground in colder southern climates from local gardeners next week.)

Here are some tips harvested from container gardening friends and family in Dunedin, Christchurch and Wellington, plus a few ideas garnished from books and my own experience.

1. Don’t be shy with container size

Tomatoes have a large, wide root system. The bigger the container, the more room your plant's roots will have to grow, and you can underplant. I like to use 10L to 20L pots.

PIXABAY Tomatoes can grow just as well in containers as in the ground.

Cousin Agnus lives in a Dunedin apartment with a small patio. She says her big containers are quite ugly and brightens them by under planting marigolds. Blue alyssum has the added benefit of attracting bees while nasturtium adds colour and the smaller leaves a peppery flavour to salad, she says

Or you may like to underplant with herbs, such as basil, mint or coriander.

2. Use high-quality potting soil

A former workmate, Carl, who moved from a Taranaki small holding to an apartment in Christchurch, found this out the hard way. He was familiar with planting his tomato seedlings into the fertile Taranaki soil but found garden topsoil was wrong for containers. He says garden soil is generally too dense for potted plants, doesn’t allow quick drainage and increases the risk of soil-borne disease. And he suggests avoiding old potting mix as it will be nutrient depleted.

Carl, a keen recycler, says, sometimes you have to bite the bullet and fork out for premium container mix or specialised tomato growing mix at a garden centre to ensure the best results. While many packaged soils contain slow release fertilisers you may want to add a sprinkling of blood and bone and sheep pellets, and water in.

ADOBE STOCK/Stuff Clean plant pots before you reuse them to avoid transferring soil-borne diseases.

3. Location, location, location

Tomato plants need plenty of sunlight, about 8-10 hours a day for the best growth and fruiting (6 hours is the barest minimum). I’ve found the fruit tends to have more flavour with longer light, but this may be imagined.

Cousin Agnus says container plants need space to breathe. Good air circulation helps prevent disease because moving air dries wet foliage quickly, which keeps some diseases from taking hold. Many tomato diseases are fungal in nature, and Agnus has found that good air circulation helps prevent this

A benefit of containers is you can move them to follow the sun, even if you're just moving them before work and, again, when you get home. This is important in colder southern climates where late frosts are more prevalent.

A former neighbour, Ali, moved to Wellington into a townhouse with a small courtyard. A keen cook, she grew tomatoes and herbs on her semi-rural south Auckland property. She decided to downsize and move to Wellington to be closer to grandchildren. However, she found the cold Wellington wind gusts played havoc with her plants, especially at night. She quickly realised her small property and location near the sea meant she had to start learning how to grow plants in containers to allow her to move them out of the wind and into the sun during the day.

4. Choose the right variety

Determinate tomatoes (also called bush, compact, or patio plants) are usually the best type for containers, as they grow to a predetermined size – usually a metre – and set flowers and fruits all at once, making them reliable and predictable in small, crowded spaces.

A good rule of thumb is to grow determinate tomatoes if you have a short growing season or got a late start in the season. Some examples of these include ‘Glacier’, ‘Cherry Falls’ and ‘Italian Roma’ (good for preserves).

Indeterminate tomato varieties are vining plants that continue to extend in length throughout the growing season. You can still grow indeterminate tomatoes on the balcony, but these require a larger container, enough ceiling height for vertical growth and good support for their vines. Indeterminate plants give an abundant harvest summer long. Some examples of these include ‘Money Maker’, ‘Cherokee Purple’, ‘Black Krim’ and ‘Chocolate Cherry’.

PIXABAY/Stuff Tomato seedlings transplant easily so repot seedlings and grow them on indoors until the weather is reliably warm and settled.

5. Planting

If you've lovingly nurtured tomato plants from tiny seeds to thriving seedlings indoors on window sills like we have, start hardening them off now, moving them outside on fine days for a few hours at a time to acclimatise them to the outside. Some people have toms growing outside before late October, but if spring conditions are still chilly at your place wait until next month. Tomatoes need even temperatures for best results. This is where container plants come into their own and can be easily moved around throughout the day.

If you’re bringing transplants home from a nursery or garden centre, look for thick, sturdy stems and healthy green foliage free from insect damage, sunburn, and yellowing (which indicates watering issues or nutritional deficiencies). Try to avoid top-heavy plants on tall, skinny stems, as it could be a sign they haven’t received adequate sunlight or been re-potted.

When transplanting, bury the plants 1-2cm deeper than they were in their pots or planter bags, as the stems are quite flimsy this early in the season. Gently pinch or snip off the lowest sets of leaves until you’re left with a bare stem on the bottom one-third to one-half of the stem.

123RF/Stuff Potting on is planting a seedling in a small pot into a bigger one.

Centre the tomato plant in the pot and fill the remainder of the pot with more potting soil until it’s filled to the brim (just below the last set of leaves). Gently shake the pot to settle the soil and add more as needed.

To reduce your chances of damaging the roots, add your tomato support at this stage before the plant grows too large. I've used bamboo in the past, donated by a neighbour, creating a teepee shape from 3 sticks pushed deep into the soil and lodged on the bottom and tied off together at the top with a piece of wire.

6. Watering and feeding

Agnus, Carl and Ali all recommend watering consistently and thoroughly. But avoid getting water on the leaves. This can contribute to blight. Water the root zone thoroughly until the soil is evenly moist. Ali says it takes a surprisingly large amount of water to fully saturate the soil the first time. “Don’t just assume that just because the water drains right away on the first watering that the soil is soaked through.” She waits about a few minutes before watering again.

123RF/Stuff Water the garden in the early morning or evening and use a gentle spray setting.

Agnus agrees watering is the key to success when it comes to growing vegetables and especially tomatoes in pots. Too little or too much water can stunt growth, contribute to blossom end rot, or encourage pests in times of stress.

Plants in containers tend to dry out more quickly than those in ground garden beds, so it’s usual to water 2-3 times a day especially in the hotter drier months. The smaller the pot, the more often you’ll need to water.

7. Mulch the soil

Mulching is essential for any garden, but it’s especially important for container gardens as it helps retain moisture in the soil, especially during hotter months and on less sheltered balconies and patios. Try something like straw, shredded bark or wood chips to cover the container soil, taking care not to bunch it against the stem.

8. Fertilise throughout the season

Even with all that good stuff you started with in the container, your tomato plants will need further shots of nutrients through the season.

Carl gets liquid fertilisers from his work and waters these down to half the recommended dose for plants growing in pots. He also adds the odd sprinkle of blood and bone and sheep pellets. He is still working out what feed best works for him and how often to fertilise but had some success last year adding nutrients every 4-6 weeks. You may like to experiment with what works best for you.

Carl recommends avoiding high-nitrogen fertilisers, as you’ll end up with lots of lush green leaves, but no flowers or fruit.

123RF/Stuff With indeterminate tomatoes, pinch off the laterals (the little side shoots that sprout from the leaf axils on the main stem) to encourage a strong, upright plant rather than a loose rambling one. Do this only on a warm dry day, with clean hands or a clean sharp knife. You donât need to remove the laterals on grafted tomatoes.

9. Pruning

As your tomatoes grow, remove the laterals to encourage bigger and better fruit. Laterals are the shoots that grow between the stem and branches. This isn’t required for bush or hanging types. I have seen these grow abundant fruit without any pruning at all.

Remove excess branches and leaves shading fruit as it develops and ripens to allow more direct sunlight.

Birds love juicy tomatoes, especially in built up urban areas where there are few trees, so you may need to put up netting to protect the fruit.

10. And finally, have fun

We all want to enjoy success in the edible garden. The key is to have fun. I’ve experienced disaster on many occasions but was taught by my grandfather and mother to try and try again. Even when the results have not been great, it’s always a good feeling to grow your own.

Try something new

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Don't grow potatoes in tyres. You may have seen potatoes growing in tyre stacks, but NZ Gardener's advice is to avoid this. There's a risk of contamination, plus the soil tends to overheat inside the black rubber stack. Grow in bags, buckets or large containers instead.

Like Carl, container gardening is a relatively new experience for me and is something I needed to do to allow my 90-year-old father access to vegetables outside the kitchen door without having to walk too far.

So alongside the Asian greens, rocket, herbs, lettuces and chillies we’re going to try to grow container spuds. This is anathema to him, something that beggars belief. He has grown spuds in the ground all his life and can’t understand the growing move towards tiny homes, units and apartments. But as backyards shrink, container spuds are sometimes the only option.

Here are some tips on growing potatoes in containers from Lynda Hallinan.

Fertilise fruit trees

SHERYN DEAN/GET GROWING/Stuff Yellow leaves on a lemon tree.

I had a former gardening boss, Fred, who held firm to the belief that you only needed to fertilise fruit trees at the start of each season. He was a real blood and bone and sheep pellet man. Would swear by nothing less. A keen fisherman he would also make his own smelly compost soups, which he would leave percolating in his backyard, much to the dislike of close neighbours.

Smelly fish soups are not practical in shrinking backyards and courtyards where close neighbours share your air. There are any number of liquid feeds on the market and I have enjoyed great success with the liquid citrus feeds. Right now, my citrus tree leaves are fading in colour and this often indicates they need a feed.

I also make sure to feed blossoming apple and pear trees. Last year I followed Fred’s advice and only used blood and bone and sheep pellets. It was an exceptional harvest.

Gardening by the moon

Continue to sow carrots and parsnips. Get busy planning your to-do lists for the fertile period to come Oct 23-26. And it’s sowing time for all above-ground-producing plants Oct 27-31.

Gardening by the maramataka

The first of the planting months for most regions. Long-term summer crops which include kūmara, kamokamo, kānga (Indian corn), taewa, pumpkin and watermelons should be initiated and/or planted now in most regions. The 10th of the month is the full moon and aligns to the Rākaunui phase which brings together the influences of the atua Rongo (crops and wellbeing), Tāne (trees, bushes and forest as well as wild foods) and Tangaroa (foods of the sea) so it really is the start of a season of plenty. Whiro falls on the 25th so October 21-26 is best focused on other activities such as seed sowing indoors, grafting or softwood cuttings. Beyond this, take the cues from the perennial plants around you for signs of temperature gains in the soil (new weeds of summer species or new buds on fruit trees) and the presence of some related species such as the pepe tuna (pūriri moth) or tunga rere (beetle of the huhu grub) – all signs that spring is here. Dr Nick Roskruge