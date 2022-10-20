I can't get carrots to grow

Grow crops that like the same conditions together to maintain soil fertility and reduce build up of pests and diseases.

How do I grow carrots?

Readers have been asking why their carrots are deformed, how to thicken their carrots, why their carrots rot and why they have leafy growth but a rubbish crop. Or as Ray Hoy simply put it: Why can’t I get my carrots to grow?

Answer: The condition of garden soil can provide one of the reasons some carrots are deformed.

A well grown carrot will have a long evenly shaped root but sometimes, as can be seen in the photograph, carrots can be deformed with misshapen roots. There can be several reasons for this.

Fresh manure and/or too much nitrogen can provide an environment where young carrots develop numerous side roots that seek nourishment in several directions.

Insufficient cultivation which leaves pockets of fertiliser or compost can promote the same kind of unnatural growth.

Carrots that have not been thinned can also result in twisted roots and so too can soil that contains stones or other matter that hinders root growth.

Tiny soil creatures called nematodes may be a problem in some gardens.

These tiny organisms are nearly invisible. They feed on the developing carrots and cause nodules to develop with the result that the carrot becomes deformed with a lumpy surface.

Carrots do best in soil that has been well cultivated and enriched the previous season with compost and fertiliser.

They do well after a crop of peas or beans has been harvested.

Misshapen carrots are not a dead loss. They might not look very appetising but the roots can still be quite tasty.

Most home vegetable patches include carrots, and soon it will be time to get them in the ground. Originally from the Mediterranean, carrots prefer light, stone-free, well-drained, fertile soils with plenty of well-rotted organic matter and a sheltered yet sunny site.

A rich source of vitamin A, calcium, trace elements and fibre, carrots will grow in temperate climates from spring until early autumn, maturing in 10 to 16 weeks, depending on the variety.

Traditionally, carrots are long and orange, but varieties available these days also include short and fat, straight and round, along with purple, yellow and white carrots.

Carrot seeds are usually planted straight in the ground and then thinned in stages to obtain the correct distance apart. Start sowing the first seeds about two weeks before the last expected frost, and then plant successively every three weeks until early autumn for an ongoing crop.

Avoid hard, lumpy or gravelly soils, which produce forked carrot roots. If space is an issue, grow your carrots in containers such as terracotta and plastic pipes, which will help develop long, straight roots.

When sowing, plant seeds (try to mix them with sand to make it easier) in trenches about two centimetres deep and 15cm apart. Space the seeds about a centimetre apart.

Soil temperature is key to successful seed germination. At about 10 degrees Celsius, germination should happen within 10 days.

Once the carrots appear, they need to be thinned to 3cm to 5cm between plants. Thinning can be done in two stages: early on and again when the carrots reach an edible size.

GROWING TIPS: Avoid waterlogged sites. Dig manure in several months before planting. Add leaf mould to lighten heavy soil. Rake in nitrogen fertiliser before sowing a crop in poor soil. Rotate to a different bed each year over at least a three-year cycle. Sow radish seeds amongst carrots to break the soil's surface first.