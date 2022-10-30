End of an era for creators of renowned Upton Oaks villa and garden

Upton Oaks is famed for its 17th century-style formal garden with elaborate buxus hedging.

A lovingly restored villa and nationally significant garden will be hard to farewell, Sue Monahan admits ahead of its auction.

When she and her husband Dave bought the property, now known as Upton Oaks, about 35 years ago there was only a rotting villa, built in 1911, and a big walnut tree.

“It was a run-down old villa, really run down. There were holes in the floor. It was a dump,” Monahan said.

Supplied The Hammerichs Rd property just past Blenheim’s northwest edge is a vivid expression of the villa’s 1911 origins.

Nowadays, the property is well-known in Marlborough, a regular showpiece in garden festivals, and has also enchanted many international guests, even appearing in books and TV shows.

READ MORE:

* For gardening geeks, no holiday is complete without a garden visit

* Why a visit to Marlborough sounds divine

* Back in business: As the first cruise ship came in, Picton was poised

* Stop the press! Golden year for Marlborough at olive oil awards



But there was no grand plan to establish such a destination when they bought the place, Monahan said.

The couple, both creative in their own ways, saw potential in the 0.28ha semi-rural property on Blenheim’s lush northwest edge, and inevitably the property evolved, piece by piece.

Monahan, previously a public servant, had no experience in gardening on that scale, but her husband was a carpenter and furniture maker. Work started on the house first, and they launched the Upton Oaks furniture business.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Upton Oaks owners Dave and Sue Monahan, pictured in 2018. They are selling the property after 35 years of planting, renovations, garden tours and caretaking.

“Back in the 90s, country furniture was the big trend ... Dave would create replica furniture, unique pieces,” Monahan recalled.

His skills were very handy in restoring the villa to become a vivid expression of its period, from its bullnose verandahs and cornices, to rimu and matai joinery.

“I love old villas ... the height, the space. There’s something about the character and history,” Monahan said.

Supplied The wooden window sashes are the work of carpenter and furniture maker Dave Monahan.

“It’s a humble, modest home. And Marlborough hasn’t got a lot of lovely old villas, and we wanted to maintain its integrity.”

Monahan, juggling motherhood and renovations, only undertook small gardening projects in the early years.

“And there was no internet, it was going to the library ... and that’s how you learnt, you looked around the region, saw what was going well in other gardens.

Supplied The garden’s clean lines and intimately designed spaces make it a favourite for magazines and books.

“In the 90s, Maggie Barry had a huge following with garden shows on TV at the time ... there were huge makeovers and the cottage garden fad was huge.”

Her husband had a good eye for design and helped her plan the technical elements on paper before starting each phase. The grounds included a small olive grove, a pond, and a large garage workshop.

About 1999, Monahan started planning the knot garden, a formal 17th century-style garden enclosed by tall hedges, where elaborate buxus borders framed colourful plantings.

Supplied The kitchen features the original coal range.

The knot garden grew to maturity over about four years.

“The pool was the next area,” Monahan said. “The beautiful old wall with reclaimed brick, that’s the character of the space.”

With Monahan managing the garden beds and her husband doing the lawns, the only job they outsourced was arborist work on the trees.

Supplied The reclaimed brick wall gives the pool area plenty of old-world charm.

While she detested clearing autumn leaves and spraying aphids, Monahan said she loved caring for the garden, and got a lot of satisfaction from sharply trimming the knot garden, and producing happy fragrant flowers.

“It’s hard to beat a beautiful fragrance in the garden, it’s a real joy, and you can bring it into the house.

“I love gardening, you wouldn’t create all this if you didn’t love being outdoors and working in our beautiful climate here.”

Supplied The semi-rural location makes it a lush and peaceful spot.

They also loved sharing their space with visitors. Prior to Covid closing borders they would host several busloads of cruise ship passengers and horticulture groups, which were now starting to return.

“It's lovely sharing it with people, because we’re around it every day, and you take it for granted ... but you get to see it through other people’s eyes, it’s really nice.”

The garden had even been named a Garden of National Significance by the New Zealand Gardens Trust.

Daffodils, freesias, Dutch iris, tulips, hyacinths and bluebells are all planted in autumn to bloom in spring. Here's how to get a colourful display in your garden.

Monahan said she was hopeful the new owners would maintain much of the gardens, and particularly the walnut tree.

All the hard work had been done – they had even installed an underground irrigation system so the watering could be done by a computer system, Monahan said.

So far the people that had viewed the property seemed to be intending to live in the villa, rather than rent it out as a holiday home which Monahan said she would prefer.

Supplied The large property is split up into smaller, distinct spaces, each one designed with the same care as interior rooms.

But it would be up to the new owners whether they continued opening it for tours, she said.

“They may not want to, they may want to keep it private, and they have that option.”

Bayleys Marlborough would put the property to auction at the ASB Theatre’s Whitehaven Room on November 8.

The response from fans to news of the sale on social media had been heartwarming, Monahan said.

“It is hard, saying goodbye. Our family said, ‘but there’s so many memories here’ and there is, but we’ve got to be realistic. We’re not in our 20s any more.

“It’s a really peaceful garden, and home. We’ve loved living in it. But it’s time for a change. It’s time to downsize, and we have a grandson now.”