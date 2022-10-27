Basil basics

Basil is one of the flavours of summer, and an essential herb in the home garden. Provided it’s warm enough, it’s easy to grow and quick to crop, plus just a few plants will produce plenty of flavoursome foliage for salads, pizza and making pesto.

Heat loving basil needs temperatures of around 20 degrees Celsius to germinate. You can start basil seed in seed trays or jiffy pots, preferably on a heat pad, indoors in late winter or early spring and by mid to late spring your plants should be ready to plant out. But basil can be a bit of a fusspot, and seedlings cosseted indoors are prone to turning up their toes outdoors.

In warmer regions which offer a long enough growing season you’ll get better results from waiting until November, when the soil has warmed up and weather is more settled, and just sowing direct.

Sow and grow

When to sow: August to January in warm areas; September to December in cooler areas

When to transplant: November to February in warmer areas; November to January in cooler areas

Position: Full sun

Harvest: 6 - 8 weeks

Step-by-step

If you are starting in trays or jiffy pots, fill with seed-raising mix and scatter the fine seed sparingly on the surface, then sprinkle a little extra seed-raising mix over the top. Water lightly and place the tray in your tunnelhouse or a sunny spot inside.

If the weather is reliably warm enough for you to sow direct, just scratch out a shallow trench, sow and lightly cover seed, then water well.

Keep the soil or seed raising mix moist and basil seed will germinate within 10-14 days.

Thin out seedlings as they emerge, so they are at least 5cm apart and keep well watered.

PIXABAY/Stuff Basil flowers attract beneficial bugs.

Growing tips

Basil loves the heat so try and give it the sunniest spot in your garden. It prefers a rich soil, so add compost and sheep pellets before planting, but it will cope in fairly average soil provided the drainage is good. If your soil is heavy and prone to getting waterlogged, consider confining basil to containers. With care, basil can grow in pots, and that’s a good way to ensure a harvest if the climate is marginal for this heat-lover.

Unlike most Mediterranean herbs, basil needs regular watering. In dry soil it won’t bush up satisfactorily, and for this reason it will struggle in small or unglazed pots. Go for a plastic tub instead.

Feed every fortnight with a soluble fertiliser at half strength. Keep picking often. Pinching out the stems just above a leaf node makes two new stems grow. To stop your basil running to seed, pinch out the flowering stalks as soon as you see them. But if you do let the flowers grow, don’t stress as the blossoms are a magnet for beneficial bugs.

Standout Varieties

The most commonly grown basil in New Zealand is ‘Sweet Genovese’, which has broad green leaves with a strong flavour. The gigantic ‘Genovese Giant’ is perfect for pesto. ‘Dark Opal’ is a striking purple basil, with the same classic basil taste; while ‘Mrs Burns Lemon’ has a citrusy kick, and is fantastic in salads. ‘Thai’ basil is a highly ornamental variety with a sweet anise flavour that adds wow-factors to Asian dishes.

Troubleshooting

Basil is relatively untroubled by pests, although slugs and snails can be a problem so consider protecting plants with a physical barrier while they get established.