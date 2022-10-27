Can I eat my hibiscus?

Can I eat hibiscus flowers?

Ruta Pasene planted her hibiscus 7 years ago in memory of her mother. “It was her favourite flower,” she writes. “I have been told it is possible to eat the flower. Is this true?” She also wants to know when and how to prune her hibiscus.

Answer: The simple answer is yes, you can eat hibiscus flower and leaves, but they may best be used as decoration on salads and cakes.

The plant is mainly used to make tea and syrups to treat high blood pressure in African and Asian countries and the teas are becoming more popular in New Zealand and Australia for their associated health benefits. Hibiscus tea has been credited for removing toxins from the liver and some claim it can also ease anxiety and depression.

PIXABAY/Stuff Hibiscus syriacus (the rose of Sharon).

Tea and syrup recipes can be found on Google. The syrups can also be added as a colouring and flavouring ingredient for cocktails. Hibiscus tea also has many antioxidants, vitamin C, and numerous other nutrients. Many Ayurveda (Indian medicine) remedies are based on the healing properties of hibiscus tea.

Pruning

A major prune can be done in early to mid-spring, and continued lighter pruning throughout spring and summer. Avoid pruning in autumn and winter as this will damage the plant.

Start by removing any dead or diseased wood. New shoots will appear in October and November and these can be tip-pruned to increase bushiness and flower numbers. Hibiscus plants grow with terminal flowers, which means that each flower grows at the end of a branch. Pruning encourages growth and tells the plant to grow more branches, thus more flowers.

I usually do a full prune mid-spring, cutting down to the last 2 to 3 nodes on each branch.

Further pruning throughout spring and summer allows you to shape your bush. And a light prune in February will encourage more flowers into autumn.

You may like to deadhead your flowers if they become sodden in autumn.

Don’t be alarmed if your hibiscus dies back after a hard frost in autumn. They are deciduous and this is perfectly normal.