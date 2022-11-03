Gardening teaches resilience when dealing with pests

All you need is love

November continues to be an exciting and busy planting time for us in the garden... although around the country the weather is throwing up challenges for many gardeners to overcome. It gets to the point sometimes where you want to throw your arms in the air and ask what next? But as my mum used to say; “never give up, get out there and try again, you can do it”. Gardening teaches resilience.

At my place, the key challenge is the weeds, which are growing out of control. As soon as I pull one crop, to create a space, a weed (or two!) appears growing like Jack’s beanstalk overnight. A big weeding effort is going on at home and I tend to do a little each night after work, especially around my pumpkins, cucumbers and raspberries as the weeds seem to think the climbing frames were designed for them. The weekend is when I really get stuck in.

And don’t get me started on the pests, none so more devastating as my darling wee dog. She demolished seven large containers of vegetable plants because she didn't get to go for a walk in the heavy rain on Sunday. You’re lucky I love you dog, or you’d be up for sale on Trade Me lickity-split.

supplied Tiger slugs are the largest introduced slug in New Zealand. They are actually an asset in the garden as they are carnivorous, and predate upon the ​​​​smaller slugs that destroy your seedlings. Tiger slugs also eat plant material but only when it is decaying, they ignore fresh growth.

Snails and slugs are a bug bear at the moment, easily treated with constant digital control and a heavy foot, plus pellet baits if you use them. And I’m keeping a keen eye out for moths, thrips, whitefly and aphids. I expect these to become more of an issue as temperatures climb.

READ MORE:

* Lettuce: growing tips and variety guide

* Explainer: How crop rotation helps you grow great veges in the garden

* Fruit fortresses and insect barriers: DIY crop protection



Right now I just want to plant greens and ignore everything else. But the best advice from several far more experienced and worldly gardeners has been to step back, take a deep breath and sit down in the garden with a cup of tea. Then formulate and write a plan of attack.

My boss at NZ Gardener, editor Jo McCarroll says: “When there’s so much you can sow and plant, the challenge is holding back…a successive approach of little and often is a better idea than packing all your available growing space with vegetables that will be ready at once.”

So I will take her advice on board. Here’s what I’m going to do. First task will be to replant dog damaged crops, especially silverbeet, spinach, lettuces, Asian greens and rocket, which are long-standing staples in our house. I’ll also replace the basil, mint, capsicum and chillies.

123rf.com Silverbeet may not be a fancy food but is a staple in most vegetable gardens and is resilient to slugs and snails.

Then I’m going to direct sow butter beans (the only bean I like). The climbing structures are already assembled thanks to mesh and trellis gifted from a former job.

This year I’m going to be a little more adventurous and plant swedes and eggplants too which I have not grown before. Let me know what new edible crops you are trying this year.

Chaotic weather

Windy and wet weather has been causing a few issues for gardeners south of Waikato. Taranaki urban market gardener and academic staff member at Western Institute of Technology, Carl Freeman (check out his vege garden here), says spring is an exciting time of year because everything grows. But, he says, he’s still holding off planting outside because the weather has been so chaotic. “We’re holding off a little longer, maybe a couple of weeks. It’s a really tempting time to get in the garden but remember summer and autumn go a long time.”

The wind is a particularly tricky issue to deal with in Taranaki as the prevailing wind can change depending on where you are around the coast or under the mountain. In New Plymouth the prevailing wind can shift easily from northeast to southwest which can play havoc with gardens.

But Carl says he has been growing tomatoes and cucumbers in hothouses and getting some excellent results. He’s putting a lot of effort into improving the soil with worm castings, organic and mineral fertilisers. He’s also mulching heavily to control the temperatures, improve soil quality and retain moisture.

He’s also been using raw milk as an antifungal. “We water the leaves with the milk using a 10L watering can.” Cow and goat's milk have proven to be an effective fungicide in the garden, indeed often better than many chemical fungicides at controlling powdery mildew. He's also heard other gardeners have had good results with whey.

Sally Tagg/NZ Gardener/Stuff Carl Freeman says it’s an exciting time to get in the garden but be patient with the weather.

Carl’s best results have been with ‘Sweet 100’. ‘Sweet 100’ tomato plants produce red cherry tomatoes on indeterminate vining plants that may grow 1.2 to 2.4m tall. These vines produce high yields of fruit from early summer right up to frost. And he particularly enjoys the yellow variety, he says. “We’ll try these in pots at the back door.”

The cucumbers have been doing well in the hothouse, but Carl is reluctant to say which varieties he’s been experimenting with. “We’ve been trying some new ones, so I’m a bit reluctant to recommend just yet.”

When Carl is confident of planting outside, he’ll direct sow sweetcorn. He’s also made some trellis out of bamboo harvested from local parks. “Bamboo is a handy resource.” He’s going to direct sow ‘Blue Lake Runner’ beans which he rates. They’re a little fatter, shorter, hardier, and stand up to longer cooking times.

Speaking of recycling and pests

Pests are an ongoing problem for all gardeners. And what is beneficial at one point of the year may become a problem later. Take birds for example. Professor Nick Roskruge (Ātiawa and Ngāti Tama), the Massey University horticulture lecturer who contributes the monthly guide to gardening by the maramataka to NZ Gardener, recommends encouraging birds in the garden, as most fruiting plants and trees are now setting fruit and young vege plants are a magnet for many pests. Unfortunately those same birds may become a pest once the fruit has ripened, and they turn their attention to a new type of feast.

Mrs Gardener is a keen recycler and says we should never throw anything out before thinking about how it can be reused. She recently replaced her white net curtains and suggested I use the old ones to drape over our grape vines and fruit trees when the fruit is near ripe to stop the hungry birds helping themselves to a feed.

You can also try and bring in predatory insects that will help control the pest population. NZ Gardener editor Jo McCarroll recommends using companion plants, specifically buckwheat, alyssum and phacelia, to bring in predators. Or try trap crops to attract and distract pests from what you want to protect. Try clemone and calendula to attract green vege bugs, nasturtium for aphids, marigolds for nematodes and chervil for slugs.

None of them are a silver bullet though of course ... the work protecting your crops from pests is ongoing. I would love to hear your recommendations for dealing with pests. Email me at inbox@getgrowing.co.nz

Gardening by the moon

Between November 1 and 8 is the busy, fertile period. So sow lettuce, cauli and cabbage, spinach and sweetcorn outdoors, and transplant tomatoes, courgettes, chillies and eggplants.

Gardening by the maramataka

This is potentially the busiest month for your gardening calendar and one where all regions will be working towards full planting, mulching, watering if there is insufficient rain, and pest and disease management. November 4 and the period from November 7-9 are good days for kūmara planting. All kūmara for this season should be in by the maramataka phase Ōrongonui or November 20 - otherwise they will be small and/or unproductive. Encourage birds in the garden, as most fruiting plants and trees are now setting fruit and young vege plants are a magnet for many pests. November 8 is the Rākaunui or the full moon and in colder areas you will need to protect young emerging plants such as potatoes and taewa from overnight and cold temperatures. Following this three-day period (November 8-10) the risk of frosts should be over. The new moon is on the 24th, so from November 20-25, avoid planting and focus on other activities that support your māra. Dr Nick Roskruge