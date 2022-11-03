Q&A Beating codling moth

These are the herbs you can grow to control pests around the home, or bring into the home to keep pests out.

Last year I lost the bulk of my apple and pear crop to codling moths. I don’t know what else to do and am at my wits end. In the first year of moving into our Pt Chevalier house we had little problem, then it grew steadily worse. I’m at the point of cutting down my apple and pear trees. Do you have any advice on how to rid my garden of this destructive beast. Christiaan Van Noppen, Pt Chevalier.

Sheryn Clothier had this expert advice to give in an earlier edition of NZ Gardener magazine.

How to detect, prevent and treat codling moth

Codling moth caterpillars are inconspicuous little creatures that eat your apple cores and leave brown exit holes.

Probably the most common pest in the orchard, Cydia pomonella infects all pip fruit and walnuts, and can cause considerable damage.

Ten years ago my orchard was a bare paddock in the middle of a green desert – that is to say, surrounded by dairy farms. This meant I had a clean slate as far as bugs and diseases went. If only I knew then what I know now! Mistake number 42 was to bring with me a 'Gala' apple tree. As a gift it was much appreciated but the tree had been tortured in a pot for a couple of years before the shift, and had accumulated a fair dose of black spot, codling and goodness knows what else that was unhealthy and unhygienic.

SALLY TAGG/Stuff Codling moth larvae claimed half my crop

Blithely planting it in my new orchard, I believed that some space and compost would soon have it fighting off the uglies. Wrong. Instead, I had introduced them to my new fruit trees and they took very little time in making their acquaintance. I observed the infections spreading like a ripple, first to the tree beside it and then to the ones beyond that.

Being of an organic mindset, I left things alone. I went on feeding and nurturing my trees and waited for the balance of nature to hit a reasonable level. Although this worked for the black spot and aphids, it made no impact whatsoever on the codling moth, which got steadily worse until 90 per cent of my rather substantial apple crop had insides like something out of a horror movie. Some human intervention was called for.

First I consigned the 'Gala' to the fire pit. It had never thrived and after five years of care, it was never going to.

Moth traps were installed, replenished and emptied. I caught a lot of moths but still had a major issue. Cardboard trunk rings were installed, removed and burnt. Total capture: three. Sticky rings were applied around the trunk – tally: nada, nil.

Trees were underplanted with nasturtium, peppermint, geranium and shoofly (Nicandra physalodes). I suspect these just provided homes for numerous pupae, so what survived the frosts and lawnmower have now been evicted.

Next, organic twist-tie pheromone dispensers were installed. The first year they blew off. Last year I installed two on each tree; no noticeable effect. This year I've bought a motorised sprayer and am declaring war.

The following describes the pest's life cycle – and my strategy for dealing with it!

Winter: caterpillars are cocooned in hidey holes. Remove all fruit, leaves and growth around trees – anywhere pupae may be hidden. Scrub trunks with a stiff brush and clean. Encourage wax eyes.

SALLY TAGG/Stuff Codling moth larvae damage in apples and pears.

Spring when in full bloom: adults emerge, mate and lay eggs once temperature is over 15°C. Use traps to determine when this happens – leave them out as there will be another generation later on. Pheromone traps attract males; they do nothing to reduce breeding but are an indication of numbers and will tell you when to spray.

In the past I have caught a lot with solar lights over water or oil and milk bottle traps. Others report that this method has been very effective, almost eradicating codling moth in three years. For me, they have not been sufficient control but are a good, cheap indicator of numbers.

Pheromone mating disrupters can also be used in spring. They haven't worked for me, but are apparently effective in larger orchards.

Late spring, about petal fall: larvae hatch and burrow into new fruit. Hit the caterpillars with spray before they disappear into the fruit. I use Madex 3, the New Zealand brand name for the Cydia pomonella granulovirus. It is highly specific to the codling moth and totally organic. At about $125 for 100ml (try PGG Wrightson's Fruitfed Supplies), it's not cheap, and one bottle is enough for a whole hectare, so it may be something gardening groups could team up to share.

A cheaper option is Kiwicare Organic Caterpillar Bio control. Though not sold for codling moth – its targets are pests like leaf roller, white butterfly and looper – the Bacillus thuringiensis it contains is effective against the codling caterpillar. Both Madex 3 and the Kiwicare product are only effective against the larvae before it enters the fruit.

At this stage, oil sprays may also be effective in smothering the eggs, and garlic or pyrethrum sprays can be used against the adult moths, though these will also be detrimental to beneficial insects, including pollinating bees.

Repeat spray at 5-8 days intervals until four weeks after you no longer find adults in the traps.

Caterpillars feed in fruit then look for crevices to cocoon in. I tightly wind corrugated cardboard around branches and trunks, and circle below with grease. This will force any caterpillars to cocoon in the cardboard. Be sure to remove and check to monitor numbers.

Keep traps out – and sticky – and monitor until numbers cease in March. Replenish milk-bottle traps as needed.

Areas north of Auckland typically have a second population spike around November; further south it can be just a long stretch of activity. Spray 10 days after traps indicate adults are on wing.