Taranaki couple create Anzac themed garden after discovering letters from relatives written in WWI

A Taranaki couple have create an Anzac garden on their property, which is in the Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival.

When Cheryl Burt received a box of World War I letters written by a distant relative, she decided to dedicate part of her one-and-a-half acre garden to the Anzac solidiers.

As she began sifting through the letters she discovered they were written by three of her husband Geoff's great uncles.

“So I preserved everything and I thought these people matter, I'll make an Anzac garden.”

The garden is part of their property Marcella Point, which is in the Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival for the second year in a row.

READ MORE:

* Letters from the front lines paint stoical picture of war from the other side of the world

* Anzac letters: A soldier writes to his little girl

* Unspoken words captured in poem



VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Cheryl and Geoff Burt have created a garden with an Anzac touch with Geoff’s family having fought in World War I.

Burt went on a mission, downloading the men's war records, combining it with history and going through thousands of pages from the Turnbull Library.

Burt discovered one was written in the trenches of the first battle of Passchendaele.

“He writes: ‘It's been a busy day, I saw eight planes, but mum how's your fruitcake?’

“And 1900 of his troops had been killed the night before.”

She decided to go all out with the Anzac theme for the festival, raising funds for the RSA, having tanks onsite from the Taranaki branch of the Military Vehicle Association, and organising a warplane fly over the property.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The garden is part of the Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival.

Then, every night at 5pm on the dot brass musician Trevor Bremner comes and plays The Last Post on his bugle.

“It's about remembering those who gave us what we've got.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Each day during the festival Trevor Bremner plays the Last Post at 5pm.

“I've had the RSA people here wandering around, and they're really proud.”

But the Anzac garden is just one part of Marcella point.

Burt has filled the garden with her own quirky personality and creativity.

There are avenues named Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, Oriental Street which goes through giant bamboo, Riddle Bridge, and James Pond 006.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The couple is encouraging people to give donations to RSA's around Taranaki.

She's created string windows to look at the garden through, crocheted 60 hula-hoops into dream catchers, and made mosaic sculptures.

“I just have a lot of fun out there.

“It doesn't have to own you financially or physically.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff While part of the garden pays tribute to the Anzac other areas are full of quirky elements.

Four people had lived at the property before them and Burt said moving in gave her a crash course in gardening, as she's never been a gardener before.

Each day of the festival she provides a tour for visitors called enlightening gardening insight from a “non gardener”.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Other parts of the garden include Cheryl’s artworks including these crocheted dream catchers.

When she and Geoff sold their farm and were looking for another property, her criteria was no two-storey house, no weatherboards, and no gardens.

“And that's what I got.

“What I've done is put it in my order and shape and got it to a level that's very manageable now.”

She plans to keep making the garden bigger and better and will continue being a part of the garden festival.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The pair were never gardeners before buying the property but have got it to a point manageable for them now.

“I've got a beautiful garden that you cannot compare to anyone else, and you just can't.

“You just can't compare everybody's individual taste.”