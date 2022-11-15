Houseplants helped me with the sadness of living so far from home

Linh Tong has about 100 houseplants, which she says is “manageable” in a two-bedroom townhouse.

By day, Linh Tong is a Wellington “suit” like any other – a project manager working in the city. By night, she’s a writer who cares for a home chock-full of plants.

Tong, 28, says her houseplant collection, which numbers 100 in a two-bedroom townhouse, is “manageable”. The writing is her passion project.

LINH TONG:

I didn’t have houseplants growing up in Vietnam. A lot of the houseplants we have in New Zealand grow wild there; a lot of pothos, hoya and calathea – because they’re originally from tropical countries.

When I first moved to this place in Petone almost six years ago, we didn’t have much furniture or anything.

I went to Bunnings and got a peace lily and one other houseplant. It was just a cheap way to decorate the apartment and make it colourful and green.

Cosy Greenery The peace lily was one of the first plants Tong managed to keep alive.

I had just those two plants for a few months.

I’d previously had a plant when I lived in a dorm, when I was at university, a dumb cane (Dieffenbachia). I called him Mr Green because he was in a green pot as well. I watered it every day, killed it.

Because of that I thought for years that I couldn’t take care of plants.

When these two lived, I thought maybe I’m not too bad with houseplants. A calathea caught my eyes, pinstripe with pink stripy foliage. I’m obsessed with pink.

I found plant groups on Facebook. The houseplant community in New Zealand was relatively small then, but I found a plant group, started posting photos asking for advice to take care of new plants.

The people were so supportive and made me feel like part of a community, and then I just realised that this houseplant thing was a whole new world I could get into.

Cosy Greenery Linh Tong blogs about her life, including her love for houseplants, at Cosy Greenery.

I was going through some difficult personal issues. Getting into houseplants became a way to take care of myself, like a therapy. I had anxiety, stress and depression because I was living overseas and far away from family.

I had a falling out with my mother, and it was difficult being so far away. The tension and conflict was not easy to resolve – that’s tough for mental health.

Also, I’m an introvert so having time to myself and taking care of plants really helps for me to clear my head.

Cosy Greenery Tong captured this photo of her hoya flowering for the first time.

The blog, Cosy Greenery, is my passion project. I try to keep it up. I love to write and I journal a lot, always have.

Every now and then, I collaborate with brands I love: for instance, Eco Store at the moment. It’s mainly through photography and content creation. I don’t really see it as a monetising channel. It’s more for myself and for connecting with other plant-lovers.

I’ve made so many friends through Instagram with the same love of plants, including in real life.

My one advice is to start slow and get to know the plants you’re buying and also get used to taking care of plants. A lot of people underestimate the amount of effort required.

My favourite plant would probably be Philodendron pink princess because I love pink. I got one as a baby, it was tiny. I propagated it and now I have six of them.

My partner George and I are renting a two-bedroom townhouse. There’s not a lot of space, so I try to keep my collection manageable.

I tend to use shelves because then I can stick the plants up and group them together. Also, there’s only one area that gets enough light.

Cosy Greenery Tong has over 14,000 followers on Instagram.

George is also a plant-lover, although at first he was quite indifferent.

He was initially a bit annoyed about them taking over the space, but now he’s into them too. He has a chilli plant that’s going well.

We’re planning to do a Europe trip next year because he’s turning 30. It’s going to be three months travelling Europe, and we’ll see how we feel after that.

I’ll have to think about selling and giving away my plants. I try not to think about it for now. I try to enjoy the last summer with them.