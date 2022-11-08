Ponsonby 'pocket garden' transforms a small, scrappy backyard

Homeowners Abbie Reynolds and Daren Grover have spent $70,000 transforming the backyard of their Freemans Bay cottage - Reynolds is pictured with landscaper Guillaume (Gilly) Chabbert of Natural Habitats Landscapes, who led the team.

It’s amazing just how much land you can “discover”, even on a tiny plot when you clear away all the extraneous stuff – a scraggly bush, some broken paving, nondescript plants. All those areas you never quite get to, and certainly don’t use.

Abbie Reynolds and Daren Grover had lived in their small Freeman’s Bay cottage for 15 years, and they had such a backyard. But when they finally did get around to doing something with the landscaping, their ”Ponsonby Pocket Garden” project by Natural Habitats took out three major awards at the 2022 Landscapes of Distinction awards receiving Gold for design, Silver for construction and Bronze in horticulture.

On top of that, Guillaume (Gilly) Chabbert, who was instrumental in the work, won the coveted Young Landscaper of the Year and Outstanding Achievement – Career Development in the Young Landscaper of the Year competition.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Natural Habitats was responsible for both the design and construction, adding a large deck with an adjustable louvre roof, new hard landscaping and all the planting.

The project was a long time coming, however. Reynolds, who works in sustainability, and Grover, who runs the Project Jonah whale rescue charity, says at one stage they had made some pebble gardens, but then got very busy, and the grass came back. They ordered up some plans a few years ago, but they weren’t quite right. “We sat on them for a couple of years, and then, after the first lockdown I said, ‘we just need to get something done’, so we looked for a landscaper that looked like they cared about sustainability.”

Natural Habitats Landscapes fitted the bill and was commissioned to come up with a plan. But the couple had plenty of ideas themselves. They liked the whole idea of extending the small unloved existing conservatory to provide outdoor living on a large deck with a louvred pergola.

Supplied BEFORE: The garden was overgrown and not used.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff AFTER: Two raised corrugated steel planter boxes from Tankalot contain the vegetable and herb gardens, and are easy to maintain.

Biodiversity was essential

They wanted biodiversity, with plants that would attract birds and skinks into the garden, and they wanted an easy-to-manage small vegetable garden. “And we wanted something that looked nice – a place we could retreat to,” Reynolds says.

To get the project started, the couple went to the Botanical Gardens and got a list of all the plants we could put in that would be good for biodiversity. “We had a list of about 25 different plants – and gave the names to Natural Habitats, and they put in a mixture of those things,” Reynolds says

The team also gave a structure to the garden, removing all the existing scrappy elements, opening up the space, and utilising every corner. And the huge, covered deck has become another room of the house – it is used constantly, even in the evenings.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Abbie finds it easy to keep an eye on what's happening in the garden every day.

There are two or three different types of ground cover over bark, which has made it very low maintenance – it keeps the weeds at bay around the various plants, which include mountain flax, hebe, and different native grasses. And there are small pavers interspersed with a bold green mondo grass, which is watered automatically with a system that has a rain sensor.

Two long, slimline corrugated steel planters from Tanksalot, powdercoated white, provide raised beds for the vegetables and herbs, all of which are flourishing, including self-seeded tomatoes, arugula, parsley, rosemary, Vietnamese mint, thyme and coriander. The planters match a large, similarly shaped water tank that stores rainwater for irrigating the garden.

And Reynolds has a worm farm, which provides great soil for the garden.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Private paradise: Chabbert eyes the stepping stones that lead round to stone steps down the side of the house.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff A large Tankalot rainwater tank at one side provides enough water to irrigate the garden.

The corner of the site is defined by a very tall Washington palm, and a small feijoa tree. The back fence was part of the whole plan – it features narrow timber battens that give the garden a strong, textural backdrop.

And the native butterflies and birds have flocked back, including tui, riroriro (grey warbler) and morepork.

The end result is a collaboration that has worked beyond expectations. “It was really important for our sanity during lockdown,” Reynold admits. “It’s such a little sanctuary.”

And even Chabbert says: “It’s by far my favourite one, since I have been a landscaper.”

But now they have completed the project, the couple are moving to Nelson at Christmas. But they are not selling – having undertaken all the work, they will be keeping the house.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Ground cover plants help keep weeds at bay. The fence was rebuilt with battens.