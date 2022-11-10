It's not too late to get those weedy tomatoes in the ground

“My main priority is still connecting people to land and land to people. The growing food actually comes second.”

Trench Warfare

A big kia ora to the gardeners who donated greens and tomatoes after hearing about my plant loss last week. I’ve been inundated with tomato plants.

The loss was due to an over enthusiastic digging dog helper in our garden. It’s not the first time, and I’ve been told by Mrs Gardener and colleagues that I need to invest in dog training.

Now here’s a thing, what to do with all the gifted tomatoes that should have been planted out three weeks ago? They’ve grown tall, thin and weedy in their punnets and are falling flat along the ground. You can usually find similar ones in the bargain bins at gardening centres.

Stuff Weedy tomatoes can be saved with trench gardening.

It was with great curiosity that I came across a solution at the Whenua Warrior food paddock while visiting their grounds in Mangere. They call it trench gardening, where you dig a trench and lay the plant horizontally on top and then bury it up to the first leaves. Indeed, you can remove the laterals and leaf stems and lightly bury the main trunk right up to the tip.

It looks odd, but the plants do turn upright again. I’m promised that roots will grow deep along the stem and tomatoes flourish.

The greens and herb donations are going to be grown randomly around the tomatoes for no other reason than they go great together in salads and on sandwiches. And we’ll put some in pots and containers at the kitchen door.

This is one of the philosophies of Whenua Warrior gardening. Planting greens and herbs in containers on patios and in courtyards so that you have something ready at hand to eat. Even if it’s just for plucking a couple of leaves to throw in a salad or 2 minute noodle soup. Swapping plants, sharing and koha are gifts that help build communities and healthy neighbours.

Our kitchen doorstep is a sun trap, so I’ll be leaving the basil and other Mediterranean heat lovers oregano, thyme, rosemary and sage there. But I’m moving the coriander to a more shady area under the wild growing lantana. I’m also planting coriander on the shady side of the citrus grove and basil on the side drenched in sun all day.

Mrs Gardener is a wiz in the kitchen and loves a ready, steady supply of both to use in salads and make pesto.

Vanessa Phillips Whitefly can be found on the underside of lemon tree leaves

Pest control and digital warfare

Sitting in the garden I was alarmed to see the amount of whitefly on my citrus trees and especially the lemon, but then I remembered something home orchard and pest expert Bill Brett said.

Bill Brett is the author of Garden Pest & Disease Control and The Home Orchard.

Bill says there are many alternate host plants for the insects that attack citrus and nasturtiums can be the perfect host for white fly.

Climbing 2m up the side of our fence and across the lawn to the base of my citrus grove is a scrambling nasturtium. I’ve never really liked nasturtium, the orange flowered weed-like plant that can be found in abundance on council and railway wasteland.

It tends to take over, and many gardeners contain it in pots to use the smaller peppered-flavoured leaves and flowers in salads. Give me rocket or cress any day of the week.

So the nasturtium had to go. There’s a lot of it and I spent a good hour pulling it out before scouring the ground with the lawnmower. I’m sure the nasturtium is going to work its way back. My neighbour has taken to his nasturtium with glyphosate, but I’m not ready for such drastic measures just yet.

My former horticulture lecturer from England once asked why kiwi men “scoured” their lawns each week with the lawnmower. I’m not sure of the answer to that, but it seemed like a good way of telling the nasturtium to bugger off. And it made me feel like I was back in control.

As for the whitefly, I’ve been wiping the citrus leaves with a rag and soapy dishwater. I’ve tried neem oil and other eco remedies in the past, but I’m sorry to say they don’t seem to work in my garden and the pests are multiplying as temperatures climb.

We have 10 citrus trees in our grove, including lemon, mandarin, lime, orange and lemonade. They’re fruiting at the moment and are looking a little ragged, despite regular feeds. So it’s quite labour-intensive trying to get rid of the whitefly using my hands, but I’ve been able to find and leave a plethora of ladybugs, which eat pests. We were told at horticulture school that one ladybug can eat up to 5000 insects in its lifetime.

I’ve used commercial insecticides in the past such as Yates Maverick and this proved effective, but I’m all about the environment and natural controls these days and saving money, so I won’t go there just yet. But it is one extra tool in the box that I may yet have to use.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff A bumper feijoa crop is expected for many home growers with trees in full bloom.

Liquid lunches for fruiting plants

I’ve never seen so many flowers on our feijoa, citrus, apple and pear trees. Is it because I’ve been feeding their insatiable appetites?

Compost and organic matter are great at providing the nutrients your soil needs, but many plants need regular feeds over the spring and summer months to perform well.

General-purpose fertilisers tend to be high in nitrogen, which is great for getting fruiting plants off to a good start and for salad greens, but can result in lots of leafy growth at the expense of fruit.

Once your fruiting crops – strawberries, beans, chillies, cucumbers, passionfruit etc – are flowering and have set fruit, switch to either a liquid or granular fertiliser for fruit and flowers, or feed them with a tomato-specific fertiliser. That’s what we’ve been doing anyway.

Regular Get Growing reader and Pt Chevalier gardener Brigitte Smits says she’s never had so many flowers on her feijoa tree and puts this down to regular doses of grass clippings and bokashi compost. But don’t over do it, she warns. Regular feeds every week or so are better than a highly-concentrated dose all in one go.

Liquid fertilisers are brews of seaweed, fish scraps, weeds, comfrey, compost or manure teas and the run-off from worm farms. There are loads of great liquid fertilisers on the market, or you can make your own. Steep your ingredients of choice in water for a few weeks to several months. A lidded container with a tap is ideal, but a bucket will do. It’ll be whiffy, so place away from your outdoor living areas – and the neighbours! Drain off some liquid and dilute to the colour of weak tea before using.

For a quicker, more direct method, try this easy trick recommended by former Get Growing editor Barbara Smith. When planting out young plants, fill the pot they were growing in with sheep pellets. Bury this beside the plant. Water into the plant pot so the roots get a rich drink of nutrients at every watering.

Lastly this week, I’ll be mulching with homegrown compost and wood chips around my fruiting subtropicals avocado, banana and tamarillo.

Mulch helps retain nutrients and moisture in the soil. Compost adds nutrients. Ideally I layer the mulch about 7cm deep out to the drip line and about 5cm out from the base of the tree.

Here’s a tip for getting free mulch and wood chip. Whenever you see council contractors cutting down trees or doing heavy pruning, ask them for a trailer load of wood chip. I find them to be most accommodating and even had one crew drop a truck load in my driveway once.

Gardening by the moon

It’s a busy week for those gardeners who are guided by the moon. Feed plants with generous but diluted doses of liquid fertiliser from November 9 to 12. Sow root crops, beetroot, carrots, radishes and turnips November 13 to 14. Towards the end of the week do odd jobs around the garden but don’t sow or transplant November 15 to 19.

Gardening by the maramataka

This is potentially the busiest month for your gardening calendar and one where all regions will be working towards full planting, mulching, watering if there is insufficient rain, and pest and disease management. November 4 and the period from November 7-9 are good days for kūmara planting. All kūmara for this season should be in by the maramataka phase Ōrongonui or November 20 - otherwise they will be small and/or unproductive. Encourage birds in the garden, as most fruiting plants and trees are now setting fruit and young vege plants are a magnet for many pests. November 8 is the Rākaunui or the full moon and in colder areas you will need to protect young emerging plants such as potatoes and taewa from overnight and cold temperatures. Following this three-day period (November 8-10) the risk of frosts should be over. The new moon is on the 24th, so from November 20-25, avoid planting and focus on other activities that support your māra. Dr Nick Roskruge