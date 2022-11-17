Q&A Do I have enough land to grow pumpkins?

We have just bought our first house and I’ve always wanted to grow vegetables. My poppa said pumpkins are easy to grow. Is this true? But I was told by our neighbour that we don’t have enough land to grow pumpkins. My husband said our land is about the size of the deadball area on a rugby field. Is this enough land? Pinati Hifo, Hamilton

Pumpkins are easy enough to grow, but most varieties need plenty of space and could easily take over your backyard so your neighbour may be right. One year we had a pumpkin seedling grow from a seed discarded in the compost. We allowed it to climb the side of our fence and scramble over the garage roof. We had a bumper crop from no effort. If you’re willing to give it a go, here’s some choice information from NZ Gardener - Vegetable Growing Made Easy. A small garden variety is recommended.

Sow and grow

When to sow: September to November in warmer areas and September to October in cooler areas.

When to transplant: October to January in warmer areas and October to December in cooler areas.

Position: Full sun.

Harvest: 17 to 26 weeks.

Good for beginners

Pumpkins come in all shapes and sizes and need a lot of space for their vines to scramble.

Get started

Pumpkins require a long season to ripen so start early by sowing seed into potting mix in trays indoors at the start of spring, then plant them out once the weather is reliably warm and any risk of frost has passed. Alternatively, plant seedlings from Labour Weekend until December in cooler areas. Smaller varieties can be planted until January in warmer regions.

Step-by-step

Plant seeds pointy side down and 2cm deep into trays filled with seed-raising mix. Water well and place in a warm, sunny spot.

Seed would germinate in 4-10 days.

Once the first true leaves emerge between the cotyledons (2-3 weeks), and provided it’s warm enough, transplant your seeds into the garden and space plants about 1m apart.

When plants seed out runners, bury the vines so that only the leaf and half the leaf stalk is showing, encouraging the plant to put down more roots.

Growing tips

Pumpkins are gross feeders so like a rich soil in full sun. Prepare the soil with well-rotted manure, compost and dolomite or hydrated lime. Be careful not to disturb the pumpkins when weeding around them as they have shallow roots. Flowers should appear in 8-10 weeks. Once pumpkin vines have two or three fruit on them, nip off the growing tip, so they direct their energy into the fruit rather than more foliage.

Water deeply and regularly at the base of the plant and regular applications of liquid fertilisers, organic seaweed or fish emulsion will boost growth too. Place cardboard or a wooden board under ripening fruit to prevent it from rotting.

Most pumpkins are ready to harvest when you’re unable to pierce the skin with your thumbnail. The foliage will be dying off around the pumpkin and the wick (stem) will be dry because it’s no longer sending moisture into the plant. Cut the pumpkin off, leaving the wick on the fruit.

Standout varieties

Reliable classics include grey-skinned ‘Whangaparaoa Crown’, known for its good keeping qualities, and fast-maturing ‘Buttercup’. For small gardens or if you live on your own, sow sweet-tasting ‘Small Sugar’ which produces 2kg of round, orange-skinned fruit or Gold Dust’, a pretty squash with 1.5kg fruit.

Troubleshooting

Slugs and snails can be a problem, and powdery mildew affects all cucurbits by the end of summer, compromising plant vigour, and the size and quality of the fruit. You can delay infection by siting plants in well-ventilated places, avoid watering the leaves, and only water in the morning so plants can dry out during the day. Burn or dispose of infected plants in rubbish (don’t compost them) so spores don’t overwinter.