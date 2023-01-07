Grow herbs in pots and containers

Short on space? No problem.

If your deck, patio or front steps bask in several hours of sunlight a day, you can still grow enough herbs to keep yourself stocked.

You can choose any container. Just make sure it has drainage holes. Hanging baskets work

well too, but keep in mind they require more watering than other containers. For the most part, herbs thrive in pots (the exception are those few herbs grown for their long roots, such as horseradish).

Choose a good-sized container (at least 30cm wide), buy a bag of quality potting mix, raid the herb section at your local garden centre and you’re in business.

At this point, there‘s no need to mix in compost or extra fertiliser when planting because commercial mixes incorporate these already.

Too rich a soil only encourages soft, lush growth that lacks flavour.

After several months, when most of the potting mix’s fertiliser has leached out, then your potted herbs will benefit from a regular feed: once every 2-3 weeks, or even once a month, is fine.

Don’t overfeed your herbs or the volatile oils will become diluted.