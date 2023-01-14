Herb wheel or gravel garden?

Wagon wheel designs have been popular for herb gardens, but there are not so many wagon wheels about now. Use old bricks or large stones to lay out the ‘spokes’ and mass plant herbs in the segments. If you’re planning a huge herb garden, mark out the spokes with small cobblestones that can double as paths so you can walk to the centre. Plant with low-growing herbs such as thyme, chamomile, marjoram and oregano. Avoid tall or fast-spreading herbs.

Got a gravel path? Use it to grow herbs of Mediterranean origin, which like good drainage. Choose herbs such as sage, savory, thyme, rosemary, lavender, oregano, marjoram and tarragon.

To plant, remove some of the gravel from your path and dig a hole or trench to a depth of 30cm. Add a 12cm layer of rubble to the hole, followed by 10cm of free-draining soil mix (a mix of 3 parts soil, 2 parts peat and 1 part sharp sand). Then fill the hole with gravel.

You can grow a similar herb garden among your pavers. Remove alternating pavers to make a chequerboard pattern and plant up the bare spaces.