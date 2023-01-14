Herb groundcover hints and tips

Deal with pesky weeds before you create your herb lawn

Resist the temptation to take short-cuts.

Clear the area of weeds before you establish your lawn or you’ll forever be pulling them out. Lift the turf with a spade to a depth of about 5cm, then dig over the whole area, pulling out the weeds. Add compost or grit if necessary. Work this in. Leave to settle, then spray with Roundup two weeks later to target any emerging weeds, or dig them out, ensuring you remove the roots as well.

Design your herb garden with your nose and feet in mind

Plant thyme between pavers and at the base of garden seats. Not only does it soften the effect of hard surfaces, the aromatic herbs will release their perfume when brushed against. Mass plant one variety of creeping thyme or design a patchwork tapestry of different thyme varieties with silver, green and gold foliage. Complement the herb‘s pink or purple flowers with an edging of purple sage.