Protect those vegetable plants before getting away for Christmas - and the big dry

We’ve decided to hold back on the sowing and transplanting of crops for a while. Mainly because we’re running out of space and probably have enough crops coming through to keep us going for a while. (see Garden Ninja story below to find out what they’re sowing, growing and harvesting in Northland)

Although, I have added three more sweetcorn seedlings between the tomatoes because they were being given away at the Māngere markets and seemed a shame to waste. And we’re taking advice from the NZ Gardener December issue to try some intercropping by giving the raspberry vines a heavy prune and sowing peas in the gaps.

And despite the rain this week, we’ve got our eyes on the Christmas holidays and an expected rise in temperatures and a drying of the grounds. The key here, I’m thinking, is to focus on mulch, getting it down and making sure there will be a continual supply over the coming summer months.

Mulching keeps the soil cool, moist and suppresses weeds, an especially good idea if you want to relax or get away for a couple of weeks.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Use of mulch and growing vegetables undercover helps keep the gardens thriving in the tough climates.

So the plan was to visit a major garden centre or two to find out what was available. They have some good options in pea straw, wood chip and bark, although it can get quite expensive if you’re like us and need a lot. Check here for some more mulch options and what to do to avoid weeds.

I did find something else to cheer my heart at a garden centre, a small pine nut tree (Pinus pinea) in a container, sitting hidden behind other lonely unwanted plants in the sale bin, like an ugly puppy at the dog pound. A grow-your-own Christmas tree in a container. It’s small and cherry and has just enough room for a piece of tinsel. After all, we don’t have a tree and I always like getting something I can plant out. And who doesn’t love a pine nut in their salad, pesto or pasta? Not me.

Stuff Pine nut trees can produce 50 nuts per cone, but only after 8 years.

But here’s the thing with these pine nut trees, they don’t stay small, cute or well contained. According to the attached label, you can keep them in a container for the first 4-5 years, but they eventually need planting out. They will grow to 5-6m in 10 years, and won’t produce nuts for 8 years. I guess that’s why it was in the sale bin. Who has room for a 6m tree, and who can wait 8 years for a nut?

But they’re very hardy, tolerating most conditions. Each cone will produce about 50 nuts and 100kg of cones will produce 18kg of nuts. So, here’s the plan. Keep it this Christmas, and re-gift it next year to someone with a life-style block or farm that I can visit and harvest the nuts from in 8 years time. Job done.

What the Garden Ninjas Kaeo are doing about the rain and inevitable Northland drought

The Garden Ninjas Kaeo are a crack team of community gardeners and food growers who featured in the November issue of NZ Gardener. So following the record November downpours and ongoing issues with rain, we asked co-ordinator Sandy Sturm how they were coping and what they were going to do to combat the inevitable summer drought.

NZ Gardener/Stuff Garden Ninjas Kaeo: From left Trevor Tupe, Andy Waterman, Sandy Sturm, Danica Smith and Rachel Palmer, with Lisa Maurer in front.

“We have two gardens that we run as community gardens,” she says. They are both in different conditions even though they're on the same mountain but on different ends.”

Pupuke (to well up or rise) garden is elevated at around 200m and on a terrace.

“The heavy rain didn't do any damage and didn't have a negative effect on the garden, in fact, it was rather positive as we didn't need to water the beds,” she says.

The plan for the hot summer is to use companion planting to provide shade. They will interplant with lettuces to cover the ground and edges to avoid drying out by the sun.

“We will also mulch the beds, but we're still trying to find a good mulch. Grass clippings are being pulled apart by birds too easily. I'm looking into getting wood chips with goat manure that somebody around Kaeo has for sale. We might even look into setting up a watering system.

“It will be our first summer growing in this garden, so we will learn what works best.”

Their other garden, also benefited from the heavy rain, says Sandy.

“Again, it helped us water the garden, especially the carrot patch as that needed watering every day for the first two weeks. Nature helped us.”

To tackle the heat in summer Sandy and the team will cover the ground thickly with azolla, a weed that grows in the pond next to the gardens.

“It’s a great nitrogen fixer as well and will be harvested and thickly layered around the plants and all the ground. It will keep the plants moist, keeps the weeds down and feeds the plants.

Click here to read more about what the Garden Ninjas are currently growing and harvesting.

Gardening by the moon

Keep plants watered and feed with seaweed or comfrey. Check hoses and watering systems December 8-11. Sow root crops. Keep beds moist until seeds germinate December 12-13. Harvest everything that is ready. Fertislise and cultivate the soil December 14-18.

Gardening by the maramataka

This is the season heading to midsummer and we work through a period known as matiti muramura when our red native trees flower, which pre-empts key fishing and planting conditions. Here the summer wife, Hine-Raumati, commands Rehua, the star Antares, and he becomes apparent through the midsummer haze which pre-empts the drying up of soil and vegetation. This is the most crucial period for understanding plant needs to survive drought and drying winds. Near the end of the month, you will notice early red berries such as porokaiwhiri (pigeonwood) or taupata (cosprosma) are ready and birds will be the first to find them. Red and blackcurrants in the garden will be ready at the same time. The full moon is on the 8th and whiro or the new moon is on the 23rd. So the period before Christmas, from midday on the 14th to the 20th, suit garden activities of all sorts. Ensure the last of your new plants are planted over this period. Then put your feet up for Christmas. Dr Nick Roskruge