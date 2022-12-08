Vibrant beetroot adds colour to the vege patch and is 'grate' for brownies

The leafy tops of beetroot are edible as well as the bulbous roots.

Vibrantly coloured beetroot is delicious raw or cooked, brilliant for juicing, and easy to bottle if you want to add wow factor to your homemade burgers. Its naturally high sugar content means you can even use it in your baking - try adding cooked, grated beetroot to chocolate brownies and cake (it keeps them moist and makes the texture lighter) or try substituting beetroot for carrot in carrot cake.

Sow and grow

When to sow: August to March in warmer areas and September to March in cooler areas.

When to transplant: August to March in warmer areas and September to March in cooler areas.

Position: Full sun

Harvest: 10-12 weeks

Good for beginners

Step-by-step

Sow beetroot seed about 10-12mm deep and seedlings should emerge in about two weeks.

Space rows around 20-30cm apart and leave 7-10cm between each seedling.

Keep this crop well-watered as it grows, if it dries out it tends to develop a woody and inedible core; plus the faster the roots swell, the sweeter and more tender they are to eat.

It takes about 10-12 weeks from sowing until harvest, but you can knock a couple of weeks off if you plant seedlings rather than sow the seeds.

Growing tips

Sow or plant beetroot into well-cultivated soil in a site that gets full sun. Beetroot seeds are made up of a cluster of two to four seeds, so you will need to thin your plants so each one can grow to a decent size. If you are lazy about thinning, sow the variety ‘Kestrel’ which has a monogerm seed and so will produce a single seeding.

Prevailing wisdom with all root crops is to sow direct, as they resent being transplanted. But while it is easy, and much cheaper, to start from seed; a NZ Gardener trial found that there was no marked difference in the size at maturity. Just don’t knock the roots of the seedling about when you transplant.

You can grow beetroot in pots, although the pots need to be reasonably tall (20-30cm). Opt for round baby varieties and keep the pots somewhere they can get some shade during the heat of the day as if they get too hot you’ll end up with woody roots.

Sally Tagg/NZ Gardener Chioggia beetroot.

Standout varieties

For good looks, try gorgeous Italian heirloom “Chioggia’, patterned inside with red and white concentric stripes; or ‘Bull’s Blood’ which adds glamour to your growing space with its wonderful dark red foliage. For a fast harvest, try ‘Action’ or ‘Superking’, both early-maturing Fi hybrids reach a good size with eight weeks of sowing.

If you’re growing beetroot to bottle for burgers and sandwiches, try narrow ‘Cylindra’, which fits more easily into your jars and yields uniform slices, or sow miniature ‘Bonny Baby’ and bottle whole baby beets (although any beetroot variety can be treated as a baby beet, just harvest it when the roots are still small). If you want a mix of colours, try ‘Golden Delight’ or ‘Touchstone Gold’, which are both yellow, or ‘Albino’, which is white.

Troubleshooting

The tender seedlings can be targeted by slugs and snails, especially when the weather is wet. Protect seedlings by using a physical barrier such as a cloche; or start in trays and transplant.

Seedlings will also bolt to seed before the root has reached a decent size if they are subject to some sort of stress: such as severe and sudden changes in the temperature, or very dry or very wet conditions.

Don’t leave in the ground too long, if the flesh is pale or white rings appear, the beetroot has over matured and should have been harvested earlier.