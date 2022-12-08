Q&A: Holey tamarillo, I've followed the advice and spent the hard cash, but nothing helps.

Q&A What’s eating my tamarillo leaves? Something is chewing around the side of the leaves and I presume something else is making the holes. I’ve sprayed with Maverick and wiped with soapy water and have used neem granules in the soil. I’ve also got these white spots. What are they? Can you help? Alan Perrott, Grey Lynn

That’s a difficult one Alan, especially since you’ve used Maverick, which is usually my last course of action, not only because it’s expensive and of chemical concoction, but because when all else fails, it works.

But full disclosure, I’ve never had success growing tamarillo, and in fact, my last three attempts have failed miserably due to bad environmental conditions. But never say never, I say, and I’m currently on my fourth attempt (so far so good). I’ve learnt from past mistakes and have adapted accordingly. So here goes an answer of sorts.

Maverick is a systemic insecticide and will kill chewing and sucking pests such as caterpillars, white butterflies, aphids, mites and thrips. Apparently the new formulas will also take out tomato and potato psyllid which has decimated tamarillo plants in the past.

Neem granules are organic and apparently more eco-friendly, but I’ve never found them to work that well, but can attest that others have. It’s effective against chewing insects including caterpillars, black beetle larvae, citrus leafminer, leaf roller and potato beetle. It’s also effective against sucking insects such as aphids, whitefly, psyllid, scale, mealy bugs, mites and thrips.

And you say you’ve sprayed and wiped your leaves with soapy dish water. Both under the leaves and on top.

So I don’t know what to suggest except to try again with the sprays. Maybe our readers could suggest some solutions they’ve had success with at inbox@getgrowing.co.nz.

The whitespots could be the start of powdery mildew. Powdery mildew is a fungus which spreads over the leaves, starting as small white spots. And is often related to environmental conditions. I’ve had it on my leaves and resolved by planting replacement tamarillo in a sunnier position.

Your plant, you say, is kept in a sheltered position, out of the wind, which is necessary to protect the brittle leaves. But perhaps it’s in too much shade and could do with some full sun.

I also see your plant is kept in a container, so perhaps it may need to be planted out. But finding the right location is difficult. Tamarillos need free draining soils. They love lots of water but don’t like wet feet.

By the way, I mentioned I’m on my fourth attempt at growing tamarillo trees, a consequence of not following written instruction. I think I’ve finally found the right location, sheltered between a conglomeration of two houses, two fences, a banana crop, feijoa tree, orange tree and raspberry vine. They are in full sun all day and planted in free draining, volcanic soil. They also get a good watering most days, bearing in mind to keep the hose water off the leaves.

William Hansby/Stuff Tamarillo in wind-sheltered location, but with full sun

Good luck, and let us know how you get on.