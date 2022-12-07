What the Garden Ninjas Kaeo are planting

“We have two gardens that we run as community gardens,” says Garden Ninjas Kaeo coordinator Sandy Sturm.

The Pupuke garden is elevated at around 200m and on a terrace. “When we started it a year ago it was completely covered in gorse and one small part covered in kikuyu grass. We cut the gorse with a weedeater blade and covered the kikuyu with cardboard.”

They then covered the ground with wood chips and on top of that used soil from the cow races to create the garden beds. “And now, pretty soon we hope to be harvesting garlic, parsnips, leeks, cauliflower, carrots, lettuces, broad beans, silverbeet and kale.”

And they’ve recently planted tomatoes (black cherry, Roma, San Marzano and cocktail), corn, capsicum, bush beans (butter, blue lake dwarf, roquefort) climbing beans (runner beans), zucchini, cucumber (lebanese, muncher), eggplants, peas, and a couple of rock melons, carrots and beetroots

Ready to be planted this week are Amaranth (interplanted with corn), lettuces (little gem), kumi kumi (a type of pumpkin), gherkins, cauliflower (all year round), cabbages (Copenhagen) and artichokes (green globe).

“All of the seeds have been grown in punnets and then transplanted. The exception is corn, which we direct sow,” says Sandy.

“We tried to direct sow carrots during the winter but they didn’t come up once it started getting warmer. But the weeds? The weeds are rampant, especially the clover, and it was quite a challenge to weed the bed without damaging the carrot babies. Now we're growing the carrots in trays.”

The other garden is a totally different set up, says Sandy.

“Andy, the land owner, has worked this land for 20 years following permaculture principles,” she says.

“There are five big patches that he planted with a five-year crop rotation plan. So the soil is very good! And very precious. He’s getting on a bit now and needs help to keep the gardens going.

“But because the soil is so precious we put up a 2m fence to keep out the pigs and chickens.”

The Ninjas planted the potato patch three months ago. “It was a mix of early potatoes and keepers and we’re hoping the early ones might be ready by Christmas.”

Another patch is the 'green’ patch where kale, cauliflower, broccoli, silverbeet, capsicum and eggplants are planted, all about 0.5m apart. These are interplanted with quick crops like lettuce and pak choi. Plants that are being harvested will be replaced by new ones grown in trays/punnets.

“The next patch is beans. We only have two rows of runner beans at the moment because we didn't have the manpower to plant out more. That’s next week’s job.”

About a month ago they direct sowed carrot, beetroot, onion and daikon. The seeds were mixed together with a bit of sand to make distribution easier and more even.

It was raked and walked on quickly. “That helps to bring the carrots and beetroots up at different times, cause some of them are deeper buried,” says Sandy.

“Then we watered and loosely covered with sticks. The covering helps to create a microclimate that aids germination of the seeds.

“And the last patch we planted a couple of weeks ago are the tomatoes, zucchini and cucumbers. Same varieties of tomatoes and cucumbers as the other garden.

“So we’re really looking forward to eating and sharing the healthy kai.”