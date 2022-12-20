The most popular houseplants of 2022: Are they already on your wishlist?

This Philodendron Brasil was grown from a stem and leaf cutting bought on Marketplace.

You can’t argue with the data: These are the most popular houseplants in the world, at least according to what we’re searching for online.

Google Trends has identified the top10 searched-for houseplants for 2022.

In terms of raw numbers, houseplant searches actually dropped 25% this year, compared to 2021: The decline seems to be roughly in line with the easing of Covid restrictions. Less time at home equals less plant obsession, for some of us, at least.

(Queries related to houseplants peaked in April 2020.)

READ MORE:

* Houseplants helped me with the sadness of living so far from home

* Eleven houseplants these experts and enthusiasts want for their own collections

* New Zealanders' favourite houseplants and how best to care for them

* Give up now: These houseplants don't want to live with you



But what made the list? Some of the top 10 are surprising.

THE LIST, FROM TOP TO TENTH

Move aside, monstera. The most popular houseplant, judging by searches, is the philodendron.

This easy-care plant, which has hundreds of species within its genus, likes bright, indirect sunlight (like every other houseplant, it can feel like).

The Philodendron pink princess is the favourite of houseplant collector Linh Tong, who Stuff featured last month. Tong has about 100 plants, so her opinion can be trusted.

Coming in at number two was the pothos, also known as devil’s ivy, or Epipremnum.

This trailing or climbing plant, which truth be told some of us can’t easily distinguish from a philodendron, is typically a lush glossy green, is easy to grow, and propagates from leaf and node cuttings so so easily, it’s almost a crime to buy it.

Number three was more surprising, for a New Zealand context at least: Bamboo.

Bamboo is one of the fastest growing plants outdoors, but apparently grows well enough indoors. It is gorgeous and structural, but needs a lot of light and humidity – regular misting should do the job.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Colin Kelly and his fiance own more than 1200 houseplants

Joanna Davis/Stuff Echeveria came in at number four.

4) Echeveria

Apparently, the humble cactus is the most posted houseplant on Instagram – in 2020, there were nearly 24 million posts of cacti on Instagram, so it’s perhaps no surprise that this easy-to-grow and hard-to-kill species is near the top of the list.

Dracaena, at number five, is at least sculptural and a tiny bit imposing.

In New Zealand, they tend not to be as expensive as the more trendy fiddle leaf fig (Ficus lyrata) but offer the same drama and presence. Definitely a good one in the interior designer’s toolbox.

6) Fern

Yes, maidenhairs are almost impossible to keep alive. Ferns are most tropical, and we live in a temperate country, with a wide range of temperatures and levels of humidity. Of course, some people do have a knack for fern-growing, and can keep even a maidenhair alive for decades on end.

Supplied The Boston fern: just as flowy, and perhaps not quite as temperamental as the maidenhair.

There are other ferns beside the temperamental maidenhair, and they all have such great names: hairy fern, hen and chickens fern, button fern, bird’s nest and Boston. No wonder we just keep trying even though they seem to prosper better when ignored and dumped outside.

Tip for the wary: they need humidity. Be prepared to keep the spray bottle at hand.

7) Jade plant

You might know this one as the money plant or Crassula ovata, and if you’re a believer in feng shui, you probably have one by your front door, apparently helping ensure there’s a flow of money into your home.

NB It is therefore no doubt not considered good luck if your dog or toddler pulls the plant apart.

It’s another succulent and succulent equals easy care, so that explains that.

Unsplash The Dieffenbachia has distinctive green and yellow leaves.

8) Dumb canes

The very name of this one is controversial, as some people consider “dumb” an offensive way to refer to non-speaking people. And the plant, more properly known as Dieffenbachiam, does get its name from the temporary speechlessness that can occur after eating it.

Hoyas, at number nine, became the latest thing early in the Covid-19 pandemic, with many collectors paying mega-bucks for them.

People who love hoyas really love hoyas. There are whole massive social media groups devoted to them, with devotees posting pics of them in flower.

Supplied Alocasia for houseplant of the week series. Homed.

10) Alocasia

Subtropical alocasias are bold foliage plants, more commonly known as elephant’s ear. There are several species available, each requiring warm conditions.

Their leaves are wacky shapes, which is perhaps what makes them popular despite the fact they’re a little fussy about being warm enough, and watered just right.

Houseplant lovers sure do seem to like a challenge.