Q&A: Ouch, we've got a wasp nest and children camping over Christmas

We have just moved into a new rental property in Hamilton and I have seen what I believe to be wasps coming out of a hole in the back lawn. Normally, I don’t like to kill anything, but we have two young children and obviously don’t want them getting stung. We also have family coming to stay at Christmas, with children planning to camp in tents on the back lawn. My aunty suggested I contact her friends at Get Growing to find a solution. Beth Heeney, Hamilton

Hi Beth, what I know about wasps is that they become more active in summer when temperatures heat up. So if you’re going to do something about them, best do it now, and before those children arrive. Also, I know they’re less active at first light and in the evenings. And they usually die off or go into hibernation in winter, but that’s not going to help you and your children now.

I did have a neighbour once who had a wasp nest in a rat-like hole in the ground in his backyard next to a lemon tree. He filled the hole with diesel and lit a match. He got rid of the wasps but not before being stung, setting the tree on fire and attracting the attention of the fire department. It ended up being a costly experience for him. So, that’s an example of what not to do, and he would have been better off calling on professional pest control.

Some other information you might like to know about wasps comes from the Department of Conservation’s website (Wasps: Animal pests), which basically says New Zealand has some of the highest densities of German and common wasps in the world.