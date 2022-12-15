Time to harvest new potatoes for Christmas - and make use of the freed space for new crops

Munching on a juicy cob of sweetcorn slathered in butter is a summer treat and it’s easy to grow your own.

Swap out crops – and never give up

Much of my corn has failed to appear after direct sowing in October, so I went to my NZ Gardener special edition magazine, ‘Vegetable Growing Made Easy', to find out what I could have done better. And here’s what I found.

My seeds were put in the wrong place. Corn needs an all-day sunny location. My spot had sun for less than the recommended minimum of six hours a day. Corn likes lots of water and free draining rich soil.

Mine were in rich soil but lacked good drainage, as evidenced by surface groundwater a couple of days after the heavy rains. These are steep learning days for us, cultivating previously unused parts of the property that had been left fallow for years.

So a new location, lots of sun, free draining rich volcanic soil and this time, as recommended, planted in blocks rather than rows to encourage wind-assisted pollination. And I’ve got the perfect sheltered sunny location around the tamarillos. Job done.

While reading through another NZ Gardener special edition, the annual ‘Garden Diary’, I came across two gardening hacks that are going to be very useful at this time of year. The first is to swap out crops. So if you were clever enough to get your potatoes ready to harvest for a Christmas feast, swap them out for lettuce.

Mary Lovell-Smith/Stuff New potatoes are just the ticket for Christmas lunch.

Green leafy crops like lettuces are ideal for following the footsteps of potatoes in your overall crop rotation plan.

This works particularly well if you dig your spuds as needed for each meal rather than all at once.

Garden centres are usually a good guide on what to plant at any particular time, but you won’t go wrong with ‘Drunken Woman Fringed Head' which is slow to bolt and easy to pick leaf by leaf. ‘Little Gem’ is another great lettuce for this time of year for the same reason.

The other suggestion? Plant spinach for heat. New Zealand spinach (Tetragonia expansa) is a spreading coastal plant that grows on the edge of sand dunes. It copes well with hot, dry weather when real spinach throws in the towel.

It might be something you want to try growing at the bach or crib if you’re there for the long stay over summer or plan to keep returning for the long weekends.

Prepare for the rellies

My other great task leading into Christmas will be to clean the outside furniture and do a general tidy up for visiting friends and family.

I worked briefly as a domestic gardener while studying horticulture and had one property where the owners were more concerned about the continued cleaning and scrubbing of outdoor furniture and playground equipment than their edible garden. It had to be pristine.

But I must admit, freshly cleaned garden furniture does give the overall appearance of the backyard a bit of sparkle. Generally, I don’t go near the furniture or swings at my house until forced to, and Christmas is a compelling force when visitors appear on the horizon.

A quick soapy wash down with the hose and a rag can do wonders, especially in humid weather when mildew is quick to appear.

I also plan a light prune of trees, vines and roses, cutting away dead wood or touching branches. I find a quick whip around with the secateurs and hedge trimmers does wonders for the overall appearance of the garden. It’s also a good opportunity to clear leaves, shading grapes and other sun-loving fruit.

MILUKI3/123RF/Stuff Powdery mildew.

Dock roots for mildew

My last priority job for the week will be to get on top of the powdery mildew, which is starting to appear on the climbing cucumber and courgettes. A great homemade pest and insect spray suggested by NZ Gardener is a mildew spray made from dock roots.

If you’ve got plenty of dock weeds around, and I do, dig them up and use as a spray for powdery mildew. Researchers in Switzerland have used dock spray to control this fungus with some success. Purée 15g of dock roots (from 2-year-old, or older, plants) then steep in 1 cup of water for an hour. Strain and add to 1litre of water. The researchers suggest spraying once or twice a week before mildew takes hold.

What’s going on in the deep south?

Unfriendly weather may be making some gardeners sad, but hardy Southlanders never give up.

The weather continues to follow its spring pattern of alternating hot and cold, so many people may have found that their sensitive plants have succumbed, says Nick Kiddey at Riverton Environment Centre, located in the picturesque town of Riverton, west of Invercargill.

Not to worry, they reckon, just get some more plants in there. Temperatures should be more stable from now, he says.

“It’s actually my wife, Trish Burton, who does most of our gardening, as I’m generally too busy. She also runs our small nursery ‘Hortus vitae: Gardens for Life’.”

Find out what Nick and Trish are sowing and growing in their Southland garden.

Gardening by the moon

Harvest everything that’s ready. Fertilise and cultivate the soil. December 14-18. Sow root crops December 19-20. Do odd jobs and plan projects for the new year December 21-24. Get busy! It’s the fertile period when growth is prolific December 25-31.

Gardening by the maramataka

This is the season heading to midsummer and we work through a period known as matiti muramura when our red native trees flower, which pre-empts key fishing and planting conditions.

Here the summer wife, Hine-Raumati, commands Rehua, the star Antares, and he becomes apparent through the midsummer haze which pre-empts the drying up of soil and vegetation. This is the most crucial period for understanding plant needs to survive drought and drying winds.

Near the end of the month, you will notice early red berries such as porokaiwhiri (pigeonwood) or taupata (cosprosma) are ready and birds will be the first to find them. Red and blackcurrants in the garden will be ready at the same time.

The full moon is on the 8th and whiro or the new moon is on the 23rd. So the period before Christmas, from midday on the 14th to the 20th, suits garden activities of all sorts. Ensure the last of your new plants are planted over this period. Then put your feet up for Christmas. Dr Nick Roskruge