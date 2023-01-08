How to keep your pets safe as the summer heat ramps up

Some dogs love chewing on ice cubes when it gets hot.

I have a little plastic bag in my fridge freezer that helps keep my dog Dulcie safe during the summer.

It contains ice cubes, which I have managed to convince Dulcie are the greatest of all treats. When we come back on a hot day, she loves nothing more than chomping on one, and I know the ice-cold water, along with fresh, cool water in her bowl, will help keep her temperature down when it’s getting hot out.

Heat stroke during the summer is one of the leading causes of injury and even death to pets during the summer months, but it’s not the only thing that can harm our companions over the holiday season.

"Probably the biggest hazards would be with dogs – cats less so – and it's mostly the heat that's concerning," says the NZ Veterinary Association's head of veterinary services, companion animals, Sally Cory.

Animals do suffer from heat stress and heat stroke at this time of year, so it’s crucial to be mindful of your dogs on warmer days, she says, and particularly on really humid days.

Humidity can catch owners out as animals are not able to regulate their temperatures as easily when it gets very humid.

Cory advises walking dogs early in the morning or later in the evening, when it's a little bit cooler. It's also important to avoid walking them on the hot footpath or sand, as that can result in burns on the pads for their paws.

UNSPLASH Watch out for hot concrete during the summer. Dogs can get burnt paws.

As ever, it is crucial not to leave dogs unattended in hot cars during the summer, even if it's just for a very short period, as, "that can be catastrophic”.

Temperatures rise inside cars very quickly – if it’s 24 degrees outside, it can reach temperatures in excess of 45 degrees inside the car, within 30 minutes. If that doesn’t persuade you, then drivers found to have left dogs in cars on hot days face fines of up to $300 if caught.

Ice cubes, as a treat, or in your dogs water bowl, can help keep the temperature down. If you think your dog is overheating, you can hose them down with cool water – not ice cold – or put cool, wet towels over them, and keep changing them for fresh cool towels.

UNSPLASH Dogs can’t eat raisins and sultanas, they are toxic to them.

If in doubt, call your vet and get advice.

Heat isn’t the only thing to keep in mind this time of year. Food and food allergies are also an issue – mostly for dogs.

"We certainly see more problems with toxicity and dogs eating things they shouldn't this time of year,” says Cory.

“Cats tend to be a little more fastidious.”

Anything that's been lying around in warmer temperatures, or food left out and going mouldy can make dogs very sick. Mould can contain mycotoxins, which will make dogs appear high or drunk, but can lead to seizures, liver damage and death.

Stuff Ripe Karaka berries can be tempting, but toxic for dogs.

Karaka berries, the yellow-orange date-like berry that ferment and get kererū pigeons drunk when they feast on them in late summer, are poisonous to dogs.

"As we get into the early months of 2023, they will be a potential hazard. Karaka are abundant in New Zealand."

Chocolate, grapes, raisins and sultanas are also dangerous for dogs and should be kept away from them.

If you think your dog has ingested these toxins, call your vet, who will assess the danger to your dog by weight; a chihuahua eating a square of milk chocolate may be more of an issue than a grown labrador, for example.

"Milk chocolate and certainly soft-centred chocolates or chocolate coated confectionery, don't carry as great a risk as dark chocolate."

UNSPLASH Too much salt water can also be harmful to dogs.

Also, if your dog is swimming at the beach, make sure to limit the amount of water they swallow, as large amounts of salt can be harmful to them.

Finally, the last hazard our best friends face this season is from bees and wasps.

"Insect bites and particularly bee stings are fairly common this time of year. Younger dogs in particular are quite keen to chase bees when they see something moving,” says Cory.

"You may just get a little bit of localised swelling, often around the face and muzzle. They might get a little itchy, shake their heads or be generally irritated. But some reactions can be a little bit more serious."

supplied/Supplied Dogs do like to chase bees and these can give a dog a nasty sting.

Although the majority of stings provoke a mild reaction, more severe reactions could cause your dog to vomit, or even go into anaphylactic shock and collapse.

Call your vet if you think you dog has been stung. They will advise you if you need to bring Fido in for an antihistamine shot.