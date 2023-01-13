How to put a Japanese-style bath in your backyard

The Japanese tradition of onsen bathing is a ritual meant to cleanse the body and the spirit.

Onsen are hot springs, and there are several towns across Japan dedicated to these mineral-rich springs, hosting public and private bathhouses. The ritual involves washing, and then soaking in the healing waters, usually surrounded by beautiful garden, or overlooking a stunning view.

But you don't have to travel all the way Kusatsu, three hours north of Tokyo, or Beppu, far to the south in Oita prefecture, or even down to Onsen Hot Pools in Queenstown to have the experience. You can almost capture the serenity of those spa towns in your own backyard, with an outdoor bath, and some good planting.

”Planting is key,” says Wellington architect Cushla Thurston, of Solari Architects, who designed her home around an outdoor bath for her family. "Even if you're not thinking about doing it for a few months or a few years, it's good to get plantings in as soon as you can."

Find a place in your garden that is private, first, but also has a pleasing outlook – that could be the planting itself, but the idea is to create a sanctuary where you can feel comfortable getting naked and relaxing.

"You want to think about the shelter as well – you don't want to stick it in a really windy spot. Again, planting around it can help create that shelter."

Thurston’s bath uses the outdoor tap as a water source. She had a hot water tap put outside and the family fills the bath with hoses running out to their bath.

Getty Images/Supplied A traditional Japanese onsen supports a relaxing ritual celebrated all over Japan.

If you’re recycling or upcycling, a cast iron, claw foot tub, or freestanding tub is best, as it will weather well in the elements.

If you’ve got a little more cash to spend, a purpose-built cedar tub, like the kind you’ll likely find at an upmarket Airbnb or glamping site, like a Stoked wood-fired hot tub, or Alpine Spas’ two-person alta tub could be for you.

Stoked have several spa options, including an electric tub that also filters the water, which means you don’t have to change the water for up to 12 months.

Cushla Thurston/Supplied Cushla Thurston created this outdoor bath for her family when they built their home.

For a more architectural look, Stone baths have an oversized, engineered stone tub that comes in a range of colours, from matte black to pink. They require hot water taps, outside, however.

For any outdoor tub, the ground should be level and able to take the weight – some tubs can be heavy enough to start with, let along with water and a couple of people in them.

If you’re building a platform, you’ll need to take the weight and council guidelines for building decking into consideration.

"We didn't get claw foot bath," says Thurston. "My husband created a frame for a standard bath, and put decking around it. It was quite heavy to lift it into place, but it gave us somewhere to mount our taps.

“You want to make sure that you're getting tapware that's going to go well outside."

Thurston found hers on Trade Me, and connected it to standard brass hose fittings.

Drainage can be into the grey water system, or into the garden – but make sure it’s not going to flood your neighbour’s backyard, or ruin your lawn – consider a gravel drainage pit.

Cushla Thurston/Supplied The bath is in a unique position, protected from the wind, with a view over the valley.

“Another tip would be to consider the pathway to the bath,” says Thurston. “You don’t want to hurt your feet on gravel or get muddy feet going to or from the bath.

“You should also consider small children and their safety.”

If the tub is lower than 1.5 metres, it will need to be fenced while it is full. If it’s taller than 1.5 m it will still need a sturdy cover, and for the steps to be removable, if it stays full.

Stoked/Supplied Heated spa tubs can be placed anywhere on your property. This Stoked Tub, sits on a platform over a pond near a holiday home.

Once in place, you can add some minerals just like the ones you’ll find in Japan, such as Okuhida Yunohana Onsen Powder, which you can order online – it turns your bath milky, just like the spas around Mt. Yakedake, where it’s made – or a Tabino Yado milky bath, from Amazon.com, which has a similar effect.

If you can’t find either of those, some Epsom salts and a few drops of your favourite essential oil will do just as well.

Alpine Spa/Supplied An Apline Spa tub for two would suit a deck area.

In a traditional Onsen bathhouse, you will wash before getting in the tub, usually while sitting on a small wooden stool next to the tub – Paper Plane’s Parq Footstool has a nice rustic feel that suits the Onsen vibe.

Give yourself a scrub down with soap, such as Japan’s favourite Pelican Family Persimmon Soap, and a hand towel, and sluice the suds away with a small wooden bucket or cup.

Once you’re clean, all that’s left is to climb in and soak your cares away. Ganbatte kudesai!