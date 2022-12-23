Professional gardeners needed to establish stunning seaside Remuera plot

Chrissy Douglas' requirements for her garden were that it worked with the English-heritage style of the house, and included plenty of colour and curves.

Meandering among the rambling, fragrant and colourful beds, pergolas and paths of Chrissy and Jeff Douglas’ garden, following the tinkling sound of water, you could be forgiven for thinking you’d been transported to a secret garden in the grounds of an English country manor.

The grand brick house, with its sweeping outdoor staircase and the neighbouring tree-lined school grounds adds to the feeling you are on a secluded country estate.

Only the presence of native plants such as the tall karaka trees and the gentle lapping of the sea give away the fact that this is not rural Sussex but, in fact, New Zealand.

In fact, it is seaside suburban Auckland – and one of the stars of the just-concluded two-day 2022 Auckland Garden DesignFest.

Walking into the sprawling 2500m² property, which sits at the end of a right-of-way in upmarket Remuera on the shores of Hobson Bay, truly does have the feeling of uncovering a hidden gem. From that staircase, you look out over rolling lawns, a pond and waterfall, past carefully curated and maintained shrubberies and flower beds, over the sea.

Thoughtful design makes the most of the sloping site and draws visitors in to reveal different highlights and unexpected spaces over three terraced levels.

The immaculate garden is the result of collaboration between the Douglases and their long-time gardeners John and Alexandra McKenzie, with garden designer Alex McClew lending additional flair, notably in the form of the central pond and waterfall.

For Chrissy, getting professional help to design and maintain the large section was essential when she and Jeff moved into the house six years ago.

“When we moved in, it wasn’t really a garden. There were just different levels that weren’t connected, with a rotten old fenceline and a big rotten oak tree in the middle,” she recalls.

“Jeff and I didn’t know what we were doing so it was an easy decision to bring in gardeners. Bit by bit, John and Alexandra have got it into order.”

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Wisteria adds a wisp of colour to the formal knot garden planted in native corokia.

The partnership works well, with Chrissy providing the vision, and John and Alexandra executing it.

“I have no knowledge whatsoever,” Chrissy laughs. “But I do know what colours I like and I know that I like soft curves and organic shapes in the garden rather than straight edges, apart from on the buxus edging.

“I tell them what I want, often based on something I’ve seen somewhere, and they find a way to make it work. I am confident in leaving it up to them.”

One of the biggest challenges of developing such a large garden has been connecting its different parts into a cohesive whole. Crucial to that was the development of the pond and its charming rocky waterfall which not only connects the upper and lower areas of the lawn, but connects the entire property with the sea that laps right outside the back gate. “What was there previously was a retaining wall with a broken boardwalk, clumps of clivias and agapanthus, and rotten stumps.

The lower lawn was really disconnected from the rest of the garden,” Chrissy says. Then, on a visit to a stately garden “somewhere in Vienna”, she stumbled on a natural rocky pond and knew she’d found the answer to pulling her garden together.

Designer Alex McClew was called in and tasked with recreating the rocky pond and waterfall. Chrissy’s brief to him was that it looked organic, weathered and mossy, as though it had always been part of the garden and so it would pair well the heritage English manor style of the house (though it was actually built in the 1990s).

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff What is now a beautiful pond was once a retaining wall disguised with agapanthus.

What seemed like a simple brief was a huge project, thanks in part to an epically wet winter, and the volume of rock required.

“My main piece of advice is don’t build a pond in winter,” designer Alex says. “One of the challenges we had was that because the site is only about a metre or so above sea level, the water table is high, the pond liner kept lifting.”

Alex enlisted the help of landscaper Peter Cadle, who had worked a lot with stone in English heritage gardens. Tonnes of weathered rock were transported from Northland, then had to be carted down a public walkway to the bottom of the section and carted on to site with a mini excavator, and gradually hefted into place.

But even the rock placement wasn’t straightforward, particularly in the waterfall construction. “There was a lot of tinkering, testing with a hose to ensure we got the best flow of water over the rocks. We actually had to use a grinder to grind the rocks into the right shape in some places to get the water flowing in the right places.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff

“It was one of the more technically tricky projects I’ve done, but once the planting went in, filling out the pockets around the rock, it really blended it in to the existing garden,” Alex recalls, adding that one of the triumphs of the project is how it invites people into the lower areas of the garden.

“One of the highlights is seeing the pond from the house, with the sea outside the property and how it all connects. You can’t see the waterfall from the house, but the sound of water pulls you down into the garden toward that lower lawn, where you can see the waterfall.”

Chrissy loves the finished result but admits it did, at times, require a lot of trusting the process. “There was a period where the garden looked like a cross between a quarry and a mass of quicksand. Then Alexandra and John started to beautify it and suddenly, it all seemed to come together.”

MOIRA WEST/NZ GARDENER/Stuff John and Alexandra McKenzie.

Through spring and summer, the pond area becomes a riot of purples with iris, ajugas and sisyrinchium as well as a resplendent collection of waterlilies and giant papyrus. One of the stars of the pond garden is a piece of family history – the yellow-flowering cactus had belonged to Chrissy’s great-grandmother and was transported to the Remuera garden from their previous home in Kumeu.

Another family connection in the garden is the beautiful coral rose, propagated and named for Jeff’s father, Sir Graeme Douglas.

When it comes to choosing which plants to go where in the garden, John and Alexandra are motivated not only by what will grow well in what is a north-facing site protected from the southerly winds, but also to create a garden where there is always something to admire and appreciate, whatever the time of year. “The result is a happy mix of perennials, with New Zealand natives and exotics; rhododendrons and camellias with roses and star jasmine,” says Alexandra. “It’s also an amazingly fragrant garden with the roses and jasmine as well as gardenias and viburnums, and, because we’ve gathered flowers in similar shades together it’s a very calming peaceful garden with no clashing colours. Even in the winter there is something to look at, including the hellebores, elephant ears, begonias and the camellias.”

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Clivia miniata adds a burst of colour to one of the garden’s meandering paths

It is also a garden that requires a lot of ongoing work to keep it looking immaculately. John and Alexandra spend a full day every week keeping on top of it all, bringing in extra pairs of hands when necessary.

“There’s always something to do to keep things tidy, fresh and green,” says John. “Every week when we come we seem to take half a trailer load of foliage out of the place. We’re always weeding and pruning.”

John and Alexandra both grew up in Remuera, and have the added advantage of knowing the local conditions inside and out.

John grew up helping his grandfather garden in the area, even planting a number of the now tall trees next to the Douglas’ property, providing them with additional privacy and seclusion, on what is now the grounds of St Kentigern’s School. He’s familiar with the challenges that come with a site that is barely above sea level.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff A Blechnum fern against the bold orange Clivia miniata.

“At particularly high tides, any holes you’re digging will often fill with water and the grass can be a challenge so close to the sea.”

Auckland’s warm, humid climate also requires constant vigilance to keep on top of fungus outbreaks. “It’s that combination of warmth and moisture. We have a fantastic irrigation system which is great, but as soon as the weather warms up, fungus becomes a risk.”

For Chrissy, keeping on top of such things is a big part of the benefit of having John and Alexandra on the site regularly. “They’ve become very good friends. They know how to interpret the wacky things I sometimes ask for, and think outside the square to achieve it with some imagination. I can really rely on them.”

Now the pond is well and truly bedding into the garden, Chrissy has no plans for further big changes r projects, beyond its natural evolution.

“It’s such a special site. My husband’s a country boy so we wanted a bit of space and somehow we’ve managed to get that in Remuera. We have privacy, we’re not hemmed in, there’s no traffic and no noise. When you look out the windows from inside the kitchen, dining room and the lounge, you get a different view over the garden and the water from each room.

“I just want to enjoy the garden now and share it with others.”