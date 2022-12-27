Given a 30% chance of surviving, this avid gardener kept sowing vege seeds she wasn't sure she'd live to harvest

At 44, and with no prior symptoms, Dawn Ballagh was admitted to hospital where doctors found a fist-sized tumour in her bowel.

Through surgery, chemotherapy, a colostomy bag and risky reconstructive surgery, the avid gardener never stopped sowing seeds – 120 sorts of tomato, beans, corn, lettuces, herbs – even though she didn’t know if she’d be alive to harvest them.

DAWN BALLAGH: I have always been a gardener. I was raised on a farm – 770 acres in Hororata [Canterbury] – and we were kind of forced to help in the garden as kids.

But I really got into it as an adult. Even when I lived in the city, I had a vegetable garden, lots of fruit trees and all my tomatoes in 20-litre buckets.

I’m a chef. I love knowing where my food comes from. I love knowing what has gone into my veges, knowing there’s no chemicals. That goes for my meat too. I know my animals have had a great existence with no stress in their life or their death.

I’m a passionate seed saver as well. My dream was always to be pretty much self-sufficient. So about five years ago I bought a 32-acre property just a couple of kilometres from where I grew up.

There was a tunnel house already here – the previous owner grew native tree seedlings – but a ‘Black Boy’ peach was the only edible thing growing on the property.

Dad helped me put in raised garden beds. And I had about 50 sheep, 10 cattle, 13 goats and 27 chickens (that’s far too many chickens, by the way).

I’d been working really hard – I ran a bakery business and I would routinely do 65-hour weeks, in the city, a 45-minute drive away. I still loved my garden but the time I had to spend in it was minimal and rushed.

But eventually, I gave up that job; I was going to take six months and just travel around the North Island.

I was in Rotorua when I ended up in hospital with a sore stomach. The doctors didn’t know what it was. At first they just thought it was constipation. But they ran some scans and found a fist-sized tumour in my bowel, and shadows on my liver and lungs.

I was diagnosed with bowel cancer at 44 years old with no prior symptoms and no family history. Fifteen minutes after the diagnosis, I was in surgery. The doctors removed the tumour, nearly a metre of my colon and 32 lymph nodes. My spleen suffered damage. My oncologist gave me a 30% chance of surviving.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Dawn Ballagh with two of her sheep.

Once I was strong enough after the operation, I was taken by air ambulance back to Christchurch, where I was going to start chemotherapy. I had a colostomy bag for a while. I called it Neptune – like Uranus but different.

I have so much support around me here on my farm. My best friend is my neighbour, my cousins are across the road, one of my aunties is down the road. There’s loads of people around me, but I couldn’t stay here while I was being treated – there were going to be times I couldn’t even leave the house, let alone look after my garden and my animals; I was going to have appointments every day and what-not. So I had to move to town.

Things were happening really quickly right then, so as soon as I got back to Christchurch, I had to arrange for all the animals to go.

That was hard. Because I didn’t know what it meant, you know? They’d told me I had a 30% chance of surviving if I had chemo, a 10% chance if I didn’t.

So I thought letting the animals go might be the beginning of the end. I thought I might never be able to live here again with my animals and my garden. I didn’t even know if I could work again.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Dawn Ballagh pictured at her Darfield farm.

The benefit that I ended up going on was $258 a week, which doesn’t even cover my rates or insurance, or anything. And this farm was my dream.

The chemo infusion I had every three weeks, followed by two weeks of taking eight pills every 12 hours, was gruelling. It gave me extreme cold sensitivity where breathing in cold air felt like shards of glass in my throat. Touching anything cold, even cutlery, would burn my skin. The soles of my feet burnt, blistered and peeled, and my toenails fell off. I couldn’t even go outside.

But every third week was a “good” week when I didn’t have to take so many drugs. And sometimes I could come back and visit my garden, pick a few veges. That was really neat.

I moderate a gardening group on social media. While I was getting treatment, I would do seed swaps through the post with other members. Someone would ask about tomatoes and I would say what I was growing – I love heirloom tomatoes and I have seed for about 220 varieties – and they would say where do I get seeds and I would say send me an envelope, I will share some. Sometimes I wondered if I would be alive when these tomatoes fruited.

It was hard. I have always given so much produce away, but right now, I couldn’t. I hated feeling like I wasn’t contributing. When you are sick you start to feel like you are someone who is a burden on other people rather than someone who jumps in and helps others. It affected my sense of myself. I had some pretty dark moments. Physically yes, but mentally too.

LYNDA HALLINAN/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Dawn with a rainbow collection of ripe fruit from her 120 tunnelhouse tomatoes in 2019.

When the chemo finished, I needed to have a bowel reconstruction. Before I did that, I got hold of one of those miniature plastic greenhouse from Bunnings and I started my seeds in that. I was still living in town. I sowed tomatoes (about 120 sorts), beans, corn, lettuces and all my herbs.

Everything was uncertain in my life right then. I didn’t know if the surgery would work (it was a huge gamble). I remember sowing these vegetables and thinking to myself I am sowing crops that will be ready to eat in four or five months or so.

Initially, I really struggled with it because I didn’t know if I was going to be alive then. I just couldn’t see a future where I would be picking my own corn, my own tomatoes. But actually it was a real turning point for me. There’s a quote from the actress Audrey Hepburn that to plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow. That was really true for me. Planting those seeds made me think that there was going to be a future.

I had a month’s rest before my bowel reconstruction surgery so I made the most of a week when I felt really good. I transplanted seedlings like my life depended on it. It may well have done so.

So when I moved back to my farm on November 22, 2021, the veges were well underway.

NZ Gardener Maximise your growing space and elevate your gardening to new heights with this clever suspended pot stack.

For a long time, I couldn’t lift very much. For a while, I couldn’t lift more than 1.5kg. But my tomatoes needed laterals removed. And there were more seeds to sow.

When I was having chemo I was quite limited as to what I could eat. And things taste weird – you get this metallic taste in your mouth. Now when I’m working out in the tunnel house, being able to grab a spear of asparagus or a lettuce leaf or a cherry tomato and eat it… I savour it. Everything tastes so fresh, you know it’s got all the vitamins and nutrients that are helping you stay healthy. I think you can taste the sunshine.

I don’t know what the future holds. I feel so well and all my tests are looking good. But I could relapse again. The surgeon told me to get out and live the hell out of my life so that is what I am doing.

I wouldn’t like to go through this experience again. But I would say on balance it has changed my life in a positive way. My priorities have changed. I work three days a week. I have time to work in my garden. I have time to be part of my local community (I am judging the unusual pet category at the school fete next week).

I can say yes to things like going on hikes and spending time with friends that I used to say no to because I was working or had to get up for work the next day. I mentor a few young people who are dealing with bowel cancer and colostomy bags. That’s something people don’t talk about openly or enough.

I think the land and the garden and my animals played a huge part in my recovery, mentally as much as physically. They let me see a brighter future.

This year, I have beans, courgettes, berries, citrus and brassicas all on the go in the tunnel house. And just 60 tomato varieties – I feel like I am being really restrained!

I have four avocados in my tunnel house too, even though people told me you couldn’t grow avocados down here. When I was in hospital, the automatic temperature control in the tunnel house failed and my avocados got frosted.

They dropped all their fruit and that felt like a bit of a kick in the guts at the time. But I cut it back. And you know what they say, where there’s life, there’s hope. And they are covered in fruit again now.