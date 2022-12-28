Houseplant lovers: The mysteries of repotting revealed

Every year throughout spring, I repot most of my indoor plants. I do this primarily to replenish the soil in their pots.

Occasionally I’ll upgrade some of my plants to a larger pot, but this is not always necessary when repotting. (Repotting means giving your plant a pot full of fresh soil. Potting up equals putting them a bigger pot.) Armed with fresh soil before the growing season, my plants go on to grow healthily, vigorously and beautifully throughout summer.

With repotting comes the question of potting mixes. I used to be perplexed by potting mixes and all the different options out there, but once I made an effort to understand what went into the mixes – demystifying them, so to speak – it became so much fun.

I started thinking about different available options as ingredients, and now I always make up my own mixes. I feel like a bit of a witchy scientist when brewing up a delicious soil mix for my plants.

Understanding more about which factors you need to consider when choosing mixes is a good place to start, so here goes:

Environment

Do you have a warm house or is it quite cold? Is it flooded with sunlight, or tucked away? Plants growing in a warm, bright house will grow at a much faster rate than plants that don’t receive as much light or are further away from a window. And fast growing plants use more water.

I use more water retentive mixes for my plants that are in high-light areas. If I used a well-draining mix for them, I would have to water them daily.

My friend Kim lives in an unusually warm, very sunny house that gets full day sun. I, on the other hand, live in a valley in a cool house with only a few hours of sun every day. While Kim is only 10 minutes away, she was watering her plants around the clock (eventually getting exasperated!) and I am only watering mine every few days. Once she switched her plants to a much more water retentive mix, her workload eased.

MOIRA WEST/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Moira watering some of the houseplants in her conservatory.

Think about the soil that most store-bought houseplants come in – typically a peaty, heavy, water-retentive mix. This is because they are grown in warm, high-light, optimal greenhouse conditions and they use water fast.

Unfortunately, once they end up in our comparatively much cooler, darker houses, they are prone to root rot because the heavy mix will stay wet for far too long.

I learned this the hard way with begonias. All of my store-bought ones would inevitably die – until I started propagating them and growing them in a well-draining mix. Now they are all flourishing.

Your climate also plays an important role too. I recently visited my family in South Africa and was admiring my mother-in-law’s collection of houseplants. I was surprised to learn that she waters the same plants way more than I do, and that the potting mixes she used were much more water retentive. Having lived out my houseplant journey in Auckland, I never gave much thought to how plants grow and respond in more arid environments such as South Africa. There, the water just evaporates rapidly, whereas in Auckland my potting mixes take far longer to dry out.

MOIRA WEST/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Getting to know the particular needs of your indoor plants is the best way to take the guesswork out of watering.

Your own habits

This is probably my number one consideration, since I am a chronic over-waterer! It’s extremely hard for me to resist watering when I see any dry soil, so I always err on the side of well-draining, aerated mixes. This way, I can water freely without worrying about giving my plants root rot. The mix dries out much faster, and has enough drainage to allow the plant roots plenty of access to oxygen.

Terracotta vs glazed pots?

Terracotta pots lose moisture a lot faster than plastic or glazed pots. The moisture simply wicks out the sides of terracotta pots. On the other hand, sealed pots hang onto moisture for much longer. This is another factor to throw into the pool of things to consider when choosing your potting mix. Kim, for example, stays well clear of terracotta pots, whereas they work quite well for my plants in darker areas.

The need of the plant

Last but not at all least: is this a plant that hates wet feet (too much lingering moisture) such as peperomia, or is it a plant that relies on moisture being available in the soil at almost all times (ferns, pellionia)? Do you need a mix that drains well, or that hangs onto the water? Ultimately, it’s a balance of the above factors and the needs of my plant that determines the mix of potting soil that I concoct. For example, I have my succulents in an extremely well-draining mix (mostly pumice and some bark) because I know that they don’t like too much moisture, but I also know that I tend to water them probably far more than I should.

Vadim Kaipov/Unsplash Houseplants are undeniably a thing – even more so since Covid-19 turned us into housebound home-lovers.

Aeration is important when making your own potting mix. Plant roots need oxygen in the soil, so adding aeration is always a good idea. In nature, the soil around plant roots is full of micro-organisms and earthworms that aerate it by digging little channels through it and moving it about. In a pot, they aren’t present so we need to compensate by adding chunky material (for example, pumice and bark) to allow for little pockets of oxygen. Over time, even a chunky soil mix can become compacted in a pot – another good reason to repot.

A quick recap

Outside factors and your plant’s needs are key points to consider when choosing potting mixes. If your mix is too light and well draining, it will dry out too quickly and you’ll have to water often. On the other hand, a mix that is too water retentive might lead to root rot in your plants (read a dead plant!).

So the key with potting mixes is to find the right balance – it has taken a few seasons of experimentation for me to figure out the sweet spot, and it’s an ongoing process, if I’m honest.

Don’t be afraid to experiment and learn through any mistakes you’ll inevitably make – that’s the quickest way to learn.

Potting mix recipe

When it comes to making my own mixes, this is generally how I approach it:

• Choose a base.

• Add ingredients for aeration.

• Add ingredients for either water retention or drainage

• Add ingredients for plants to feed on

For most of my plants, I use a generic potting mix as my base, and then amend it accordingly by adding ingredients to increase or decrease the water retention. Then I always top up my mix with some worm castings or compost. Occasionally, I use bark as my base, for example for anthuriums or other epiphytes. Reading up on your plant’s needs is key.

A very rough recipe would be:

• 40% generic potting mix

• 20% ingredients to increase or decrease water

retention

• 20% ingredients for aeration

• 20% something to feast on – worm castings or compost

A breakdown of ingredients

As a base:

• Potting soil - there are many different brands to choose from.

Ingredients to add drainage:

• Pumice

• Bark

• Perlite

• Sand

• Vermiculite

Ingredients to hold onto water:

• Peat

• Coir

• Spaghnum moss

Ingredients to add aeration:

• Pumice

• Bark

• Perlite

• Vermiculite

For plants to feast on in growing season

• Worm castings

• Compost

• A sprinkle of slow release fertiliser